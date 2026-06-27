ETV Bharat / technology

Bihar Witnesses A Jump In EV Use With Annual Registrations Crossing 1.23 Lakh

An auto rickshaw driver charges his vehicle next to an electric scooter at a charging station. ( Representational Image/AFP )

Patna: Bihar is witnessing an EV (electric vehicles) boom amid rising fuel prices and increasing inflation. Their sales in the state have risen nearly tenfold over the past five years, with annual registrations crossing 1.23 lakh in 2025.

Such rechargeable battery-run automobiles now account for nearly six per cent or over 4.83 lakh of the total 81.68 lakh vehicles registered in the state.

As per the data of the transport department, 12,400 EVs were registered in 2020. They marked a growth of 85.5 per cent in 2021 as over 23,000 such vehicles were registered. The momentum continued in 2022 when their numbers surged to 55,700.

Following the implementation of the Bihar EV policy in 2023, the registrations climbed to nearly 90,000. In 2024, the figure rose further to over 1.12 lakh, and to 1.23 lakh in 2025. During the current year (2026), around 800,000 vehicles have been registered across the state till now, of which around 68,000 are EVs, indicating that their registration is set to cross the previous year’s figures.

Their growth trajectory reflects Bihar’s changing transportation landscape and indicates a significant positive step towards environmental conservation and sustainable mobility.

Bihar could be placed among the leading EV states by 2030

State transport minister Damodar Rawat said that the increasing use of EVs in the state was a heartening development from the environmental perspective and indicated that the people were embracing them due to increasing awareness and concerns about the environment.

"This trend is extremely important for protecting the environment because it will help reduce air pollution, decrease dependence on fossil fuels, and provide future generations with a cleaner and healthier environment through the use of clean energy," he said.

The minister added that the state government was committed towards promoting electric mobility. "If the current growth rate continues, Bihar could emerge as one of the leading EV-adopting states in the country by 2030."

He also appealed to the people to actively participate in the campaign for environmentally friendly transportation.

Growth of EVs in Bihar