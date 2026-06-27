BHU Secures Patent For Device To Study Environmental Impact On Animals
The low-cast invention was developed by Anil Kumar Yadav during his Ph.D. research project at the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has received an Indian patent for developing a low-cost, portable device designed to study the impact of various environmental conditions on small laboratory animals.
The invention, named ‘A Low-Cost and Portable Small Animal Device for Simulation of Differing Environmental Conditions', was developed by Anil Kumar Yadav during his Ph.D. research project at the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, under the guidance of Kumar Sarvottam.
Yadav said the device is capable of artificially creating diverse environmental conditions for small experimental animals.
“It allows for the control of parameters such as oxygen levels, air pressure, temperature, humidity, air quality, and lighting. This will help scientists understand how changing environmental conditions affect the physiology and behaviour of living organisms,” he added.
Previously, most such devices were either costly or capable of studying only one or two environmental conditions at a time. But this indigenous device enables the simultaneous study of multiple environmental conditions at a low cost.
Yadav claimed that the new device would provide modern research facilities at an affordable cost to academic and research laboratories across the country, even those with limited resources.
The device can be utilised in recreating conditions such as hypobaric hypoxia, normobaric hypoxia, hyperoxia, hyperbaric hyperoxia, pollution exposure, temperature fluctuations, humidity changes, and controlled lighting, allowing researchers to study their real-time effects on animal physiology and behaviour.
Scientists believe that the device will play a significant role in the future testing of new drugs and in various research initiatives related to human health.
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