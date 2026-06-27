ETV Bharat / technology

BHU Secures Patent For Device To Study Environmental Impact On Animals

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has received an Indian patent for developing a low-cost, portable device designed to study the impact of various environmental conditions on small laboratory animals.

The invention, named ‘A Low-Cost and Portable Small Animal Device for Simulation of Differing Environmental Conditions', was developed by Anil Kumar Yadav during his Ph.D. research project at the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, under the guidance of Kumar Sarvottam.

Yadav said the device is capable of artificially creating diverse environmental conditions for small experimental animals.

“It allows for the control of parameters such as oxygen levels, air pressure, temperature, humidity, air quality, and lighting. This will help scientists understand how changing environmental conditions affect the physiology and behaviour of living organisms,” he added.