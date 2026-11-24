Bhilwara Professor Creates Rs 500 Offline Digital Password Locker To Curb Cyber Fraud
Contrary to online password manager apps that are vulnerable to data leaks, Rakesh Jain's device operates offline, making it impossible for cybercriminals to hack it.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
By Somdutt Tripathi
Bhilwara: While the digital age has made our lives more convenient, it has also rendered them increasingly risky due to cybercriminals. Today, the average person maintains dozens of accounts — from online banking and email to UPI and social media. The challenge lies in the fact that while it is essential to create unique, strong passwords for each account, remembering them all is a major headache. To avoid this, people often store their ATM PINs and passwords in their mobile phone’s notepad or via email — vulnerabilities that hackers easily exploit to steal a person’s lifelong savings.
A young educator from Bhilwara has found a solution to this common yet serious everyday problem. Rakesh Jain, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Bhilwara — who serves as an Assistant Professor of Electronics and Communication at a private engineering college in Udaipur — has developed a 'smart Bluetooth pocket password locker' at a cost of only Rs 500. This device can securely store over 2,000 passwords and ATM PINs for years, all without requiring an Internet connection.
What makes this pocket password locker so special? Jain says most password manager apps available in the market rely on the internet and cloud servers — environments that carry the risk of data leaks. In contrast, the gadget he has developed operates entirely in an offline mode. He notes that it has no connection to the internet or any external server, making it impossible for any cybercriminal to hack it.
Jain says it took him two months to develop this device. He believes that with government support and large-scale production, the cost could be reduced further, making it easily accessible to the public. To ensure robust security, the device includes a four-digit master PIN, which users can set or change according to their preference.
Explaining the technical intricacies of the gadget, Jain said it is designed using an 'ESP-32 microcontroller' and 'I2C LCD interfacing' technology. It specifically uses 'non-volatile memory'. A key advantage of this technology is that even if the device's battery runs out, or it remains powered off for an extended period, all stored passwords and PINs remain completely secure for decades.
Runs In The Family
To bring this homegrown innovation to the public, Jain has applied for research funding from the Government of India through the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Interestingly, this passion for invention runs in his family. Rakesh’s 89-year-old grandfather, at his advanced age, devised a unique mathematical formula that allows even a child as young as 5 to generate multiplication tables for large numbers in an instant, without the need for a calculator. Rakesh has also submitted a proposal to the NCERT to have his grandfather’s formula incorporated into the national school curriculum.
The password locker is not Rakesh Jain's first invention. From the very beginning of his career as a college professor, he resolved to address societal challenges through technology. To date, he has secured 21 copyrights, 11 design patents, and three utility patents.
Furthermore, 21 of the gadgets he has developed and three of his lecture videos have been released across India. Previously, he created several devices, including an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), a 'Corona-protected doorbell' designed to prevent the spread of infection, and 'medical reminder gloves' to help the elderly and patients remember to take their medication on time.
Attributing his success to his family, especially his grandfather, Jain says, "Ever since I entered the field of education, I began creating new things. However, my greatest inspiration came from an invention my grandfather made in mathematics at the age of 89. He developed such a simple mathematical formula that even a five-year-old child can remember multiplication tables for any number without the need for a calculator."
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