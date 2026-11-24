ETV Bharat / technology

Bhilwara Professor Creates Rs 500 Offline Digital Password Locker To Curb Cyber Fraud

Bhilwara: While the digital age has made our lives more convenient, it has also rendered them increasingly risky due to cybercriminals. Today, the average person maintains dozens of accounts — from online banking and email to UPI and social media. The challenge lies in the fact that while it is essential to create unique, strong passwords for each account, remembering them all is a major headache. To avoid this, people often store their ATM PINs and passwords in their mobile phone’s notepad or via email — vulnerabilities that hackers easily exploit to steal a person’s lifelong savings.

A young educator from Bhilwara has found a solution to this common yet serious everyday problem. Rakesh Jain, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Bhilwara — who serves as an Assistant Professor of Electronics and Communication at a private engineering college in Udaipur — has developed a 'smart Bluetooth pocket password locker' at a cost of only Rs 500. This device can securely store over 2,000 passwords and ATM PINs for years, all without requiring an Internet connection.

What makes this pocket password locker so special? Jain says most password manager apps available in the market rely on the internet and cloud servers — environments that carry the risk of data leaks. In contrast, the gadget he has developed operates entirely in an offline mode. He notes that it has no connection to the internet or any external server, making it impossible for any cybercriminal to hack it.

The offline digital password locker (ETV Bharat)

Jain says it took him two months to develop this device. He believes that with government support and large-scale production, the cost could be reduced further, making it easily accessible to the public. To ensure robust security, the device includes a four-digit master PIN, which users can set or change according to their preference.

Explaining the technical intricacies of the gadget, Jain said it is designed using an 'ESP-32 microcontroller' and 'I2C LCD interfacing' technology. It specifically uses 'non-volatile memory'. A key advantage of this technology is that even if the device's battery runs out, or it remains powered off for an extended period, all stored passwords and PINs remain completely secure for decades.