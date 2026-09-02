BHEEM: Shubhanshu Shukla & IISc Researchers Propose A Modular Habitat For Life Beyond Earth
The proposed extraterrestrial structure uses rigid geometric panels that can be compactly transported and assembled into larger structures at the destination.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled a blueprint for a modular panel-based extra-terrestrial habitat that could eventually allow humans to live beyond Earth.
The concept, named BHEEM or Bhartiya Extraterrestrial Expandable Modular Habitat, emerged from academic research undertaken by Shukla during the Indian leg of his astronaut training, following his return from Russia. The proposed structure is not only easy to transport using rockets but also provides sufficient space for humans to live and work beyond Earth, can be customised as needed, and is easy to repair and maintain.
"There are enormous challenges to solve before humans can establish a sustained presence on the Moon, Mars, or other extraterrestrial destinations. From radiation and extreme temperatures to life support, energy, construction, and the simple question of where do we live? And that is precisely why we need to start thinking about it today," Shubhanshu Shukla said in a post on X.
"The first step towards building a habitat on another world may not be laying its first brick," he added. "It may simply be daring to imagine what that habitat could look like."
BHEEM - Bhartiya Extraterrestrial Expandable Modular Habitat: Everything to Know
The preprint article at ResearchGate, published by Shukla and IISc researchers Mritunjay Baruah, Amogh Ravindra Jadhav, Bimalendu Mahapatra, and Prof. Aloke Kumar, provides a 360-degree coverage of the proposed structure.
B.H.E.E.M. — Bharatiya Habitable Expandable Extraterrestrial Habitat.— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) September 1, 2026
When we returned from our training in Russia, we began the Indian leg of our astronaut training. This involved learning the systems of the launch vehicle and orbital module, along with extensive physical and… pic.twitter.com/2Ubt0FiVbj
Unlike monolithic modules or fully soft-body inflatable structures, BHEEM utilises a panel-based modular architecture. Built from standard geometric shapes—triangles, squares, and pentagons—these rigid panels can be compactly stacked inside the payload fairing of launch vehicles like SpaceX’s Starship. Once delivered to their destination, the panels assemble into high-volume, structural solids on-site.
Researchers suggest aggregating activities into independent, pressurised modules categorised broadly into:
- Daily living spaces: Hygiene areas, private quarters, group social areas, meal preparation
- Mission-critical zones: Airlocks, mission planning, EVA logistics, medical bays, maintenance.
The team employed a bottom-up, human-centred approach to determine the habitat’s dimensions. Using detailed 3D anthropometric models representing the 5th to 95th percentiles of human body measurements, the authors evaluated the physical space required to perform critical onboard activities safely, which includes:
- Personal Hygiene: ~1.2 cubic metres
- EVA Suit Maintenance: ~4.8 cubic metres (accommodating two astronauts plus equipment)
- Advanced Medical Care: ~5.8 cubic metres (accommodating two attending crew members and a fully recumbent patient)
Key Architecture Features of BHEEM's design
According to the preprint article, BHEEM can provide a self-contained redundancy since each module functions with an independent life support system. Hatches connect the modules, and hence a single module can be isolated or depressurised in the event of an emergency (such as a fire or micrometeorite puncture) without compromising the entire facility.
Additionally, a single payload transport on a vehicle like Starship can deploy a full BHEEM layout that delivers twice the habitable volume of the International Space Station (ISS). Through natural tiling principles (tessellations) and a standardised grid, the layout can be expanded seamlessly across multiple payload deliveries as crew size and mission duration grow.
The structure also promises to provide easy maintenance as rigid panels could enable straightforward replacement of damaged components on-site without requiring specialised heavy machinery or complex fabrication in extraterrestrial environments.
As humans prepare to start a new age of space exploration where they first aim to use the Moon as a base with sustained presence, the living arrangements are an important piece of the puzzle. BHEEM fits right into it with its modularity and adaptable foundation.
"If we want humans to live beyond Earth 20 years from now, the work cannot begin 20 years from now. It has to begin today," Shubhanshu Shukla said.