ETV Bharat / technology

BHEEM: Shubhanshu Shukla & IISc Researchers Propose A Modular Habitat For Life Beyond Earth

Left: Conceptual 3D render of BHEEM on Mars with various modules combined to form a large permanent habitation. Right: Standalone module made by joining modular panels. ( Researchers at IISc and ISRO )

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled a blueprint for a modular panel-based extra-terrestrial habitat that could eventually allow humans to live beyond Earth.

The concept, named BHEEM or Bhartiya Extraterrestrial Expandable Modular Habitat, emerged from academic research undertaken by Shukla during the Indian leg of his astronaut training, following his return from Russia. The proposed structure is not only easy to transport using rockets but also provides sufficient space for humans to live and work beyond Earth, can be customised as needed, and is easy to repair and maintain.

Proposed layout with stages of mission expansion, modulel size, and more (Researchers at IISc and ISRO)

"There are enormous challenges to solve before humans can establish a sustained presence on the Moon, Mars, or other extraterrestrial destinations. From radiation and extreme temperatures to life support, energy, construction, and the simple question of where do we live? And that is precisely why we need to start thinking about it today," Shubhanshu Shukla said in a post on X.

"The first step towards building a habitat on another world may not be laying its first brick," he added. "It may simply be daring to imagine what that habitat could look like."

BHEEM - Bhartiya Extraterrestrial Expandable Modular Habitat: Everything to Know

The preprint article at ResearchGate, published by Shukla and IISc researchers Mritunjay Baruah, Amogh Ravindra Jadhav, Bimalendu Mahapatra, and Prof. Aloke Kumar, provides a 360-degree coverage of the proposed structure.