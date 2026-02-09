ETV Bharat / technology

Bhashini Migrates To Yotta’s Sovereign AI Cloud; Sees 40% Performance Boost, 30% Cost Dip

New Delhi: AI-based multilingual translation platform Bhashini has completed its end-to-end migration from a global hyperscaler to Yotta Data Services’ Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Shakti Cloud, a move that has enhanced its performance by nearly 40 per cent and reduced operational costs by up to 30 per cent, top officials said.

Bhashini now runs fully on Indian cloud and GPU systems, keeping vital AI workloads and data under national jurisdiction. Bhashini is an AI-powered language translation platform developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its National Language Translation Mission. The migration, completed over two-to-three months, encompassed Bhashini's entire AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases, and storage.

The updated architecture uses open-source, cloud-agnostic components to support long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy. Speaking at 'The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues' event here, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said the project was not merely a "lift and shift" exercise but a complete architectural transformation.

He stated that Yotta not only successfully migrated and stabilised the platform but also significantly enhanced its performance by almost 40 per cent, while simultaneously bringing down costs by 20 to 30 per cent.