Bhashini Migrates To Yotta’s Sovereign AI Cloud; Sees 40% Performance Boost, 30% Cost Dip
Bhashini is an AI-powered language translation platform developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which runs fully on Indian cloud and GPU systems.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: AI-based multilingual translation platform Bhashini has completed its end-to-end migration from a global hyperscaler to Yotta Data Services’ Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Shakti Cloud, a move that has enhanced its performance by nearly 40 per cent and reduced operational costs by up to 30 per cent, top officials said.
Bhashini now runs fully on Indian cloud and GPU systems, keeping vital AI workloads and data under national jurisdiction. Bhashini is an AI-powered language translation platform developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its National Language Translation Mission. The migration, completed over two-to-three months, encompassed Bhashini's entire AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases, and storage.
BHASHINI and Yotta collaborate to advance India’s journey toward sovereign, hyperscale language AI.— BHASHINI (@_BHASHINI) February 4, 2026
On 9 February, The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues, hosted at the India Habitat Centre, will convene leaders from IndiaAI, the Digital India BHASHINI Division, and Yotta Data… pic.twitter.com/TloDyuYPj1
The updated architecture uses open-source, cloud-agnostic components to support long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy. Speaking at 'The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues' event here, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said the project was not merely a "lift and shift" exercise but a complete architectural transformation.
He stated that Yotta not only successfully migrated and stabilised the platform but also significantly enhanced its performance by almost 40 per cent, while simultaneously bringing down costs by 20 to 30 per cent.
“Our teams had to re-engineer multiple layers of the stack. We implemented high-performance GPU clusters powered by NVIDIA H100 processors with optimised pipelines for speech and language models.
“We not only successfully migrated and stabilised the platform but also significantly enhanced its performance by almost 40 per cent. We made the platform completely self-sufficient and vendor-neutral. Today, Bhashini is running fully on a sovereign AI cloud stack,” Gupta noted.
He said that the same sovereign cloud architecture hosting Bhashini is now being adopted across the government ecosystem, including by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).
Citing the efficacy of the infrastructure, he mentioned DOT’s (Department of Telecommunications) International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System running on the cloud that blocked nearly 1.5 crore spoof calls within the first 24 hours of its launch in October.
“Bhashini’s transition to a fully sovereign AI cloud is a significant milestone in IndiaAI Mission’s effort to build population-scale AI on Indian infrastructure. It demonstrates that national digital public goods can be securely scaled on indigenous, open platforms without compromising performance. This deployment sets a strong blueprint for future public sector AI initiatives,” Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI Mission, said.
Yotta Data Services, a Hiranandani Group firm, provides end-to-end digital transformation services, including cloud and AI cloud solutions, data centre hosting, connectivity, cybersecurity services, cyber-workspaces, managed applications, and a broad range of managed IT services. The company operates its cloud regions at hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).
