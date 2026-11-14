Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 Returns To Delhi: Dates, Tickets And Venues
From venue to tickets, here are the details of India's biggest motoring show, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to occur next year, 2027.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
India's largest auto show is back after a two-year gap. The third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will take place in New Delhi from February 4 to February 9, 2027.
The event is expected to bring together more than 1,750 exhibitors and 11 separate shows. More than 10 lakh visitors are likely to attend the event.
For 2027, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is themed "Smarter Mobility For a Better Tomorrow".
Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Dates
The expo runs from February 4 until February 9, 2027. The first day is only for the media and industry guests. The public can enter from February 5.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Venues
For 2027, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be spread across two locations in New Delhi. The main attraction, the Auto Expo Motor Show, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from February 4 to February 9. The second venue is Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, which will host its show from February 4 to February 7 only.
Visitors who are interested in auto components or construction machines can head to Dwarka.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Tickets
According to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo's official website, visitor registration is not yet live. However, media reports indicate that the general public tickets will cost Rs 300 per person during the weekend (February 6-7) and drop to Rs 200 per person on weekdays (February 8-9).
Visiting on a weekday is recommended for a more relaxed experience, as weekends usually tend to be crowded.
The 11 exhibitions
Visitors will find 11 concurrent exhibitions split across Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi.
Bharat Mandapam: Auto Expo Motor Show, the India International Tyre Show, Bharat Battery Show, India Cycle Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, and Steel Pavilion.
Yashobhoomi: Components and Technology Show, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, Air Mobility Expo, Agri Mobility and Technology Expo, and Metro and Urban Mass Transit Expo.
Expected carmakers
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will feature a wide range of automakers. Mass market brands such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata.Cars, Hyundai, Mahindra, along with luxury carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, are expected to showcase their upcoming vehicles.
Why was 2026 skipped?
The first and second editions of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo were conducted in 2024 and 2025. Following the 2025 expo, organisers decided to shift the event to a biennial (every two years) format. This enables manufacturers and component makers to align with standard two-year product-development cycles rather than showcasing only minor annual updates.