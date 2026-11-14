ETV Bharat / technology

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 Returns To Delhi: Dates, Tickets And Venues

There will be 11 exhibitions split across Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

India's largest auto show is back after a two-year gap. The third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will take place in New Delhi from February 4 to February 9, 2027.

The event is expected to bring together more than 1,750 exhibitors and 11 separate shows. More than 10 lakh visitors are likely to attend the event.

For 2027, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is themed "Smarter Mobility For a Better Tomorrow".

Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Dates

The expo runs from February 4 until February 9, 2027. The first day is only for the media and industry guests. The public can enter from February 5.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Venues

For 2027, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be spread across two locations in New Delhi. The main attraction, the Auto Expo Motor Show, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from February 4 to February 9. The second venue is Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, which will host its show from February 4 to February 7 only.

Visitors who are interested in auto components or construction machines can head to Dwarka.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Tickets

According to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo's official website, visitor registration is not yet live. However, media reports indicate that the general public tickets will cost Rs 300 per person during the weekend (February 6-7) and drop to Rs 200 per person on weekdays (February 8-9).