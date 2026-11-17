Krafton India Opens ESports Registrations For BGMI And Real Cricket In Google Play Arena
BGMI players aged 18 and above can sign up for free for Google Play Arena until November 27, 2026.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton India has opened registrations for two of its games, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Real Cricket for Google Play Arena. It is a club-based mobile gaming championship, which is designed to give players a fair route from everyday gaming to professional recognition. Players will get to play on the national stage. The championship is launched by Google Play in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming.
Registration and eligibility details
Krafton India says registration for BGMI is free and open to players aged 18 and above. It closes on November 27, 2026. The qualifiers lead to a ticketed LAN finale in Mumbai on December 19 and 20, where top players will represent six of India's leading gaming clubs. One of them is Mahi Clutchers, led by prominent Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.
How does the BGMI contest work?
The BGMI competition has two tracks. Amateur players register online and play through six club qualifiers. Professional players enter through a separate closed qualifier.
Both tracks come together at the Mumbai finale, where the winner will be decided in front of a live crowd. The full schedule is on the Google Play Arena page.
With no entry fees and no pay-to-play features, BGMI players qualify on their skill alone.
Top performers from the open qualifiers will get the chance to play for one of six clubs at the Grand Finale. The clubs are Team S8UL, GodLike Esports, Orangutan Gaming, Revenant XSpark, Team Apex Gaming, and Mahi Clutchers — the new club led by MS Dhoni, which will be built entirely from the qualifiers.
Two games, one championship
Krafton India says the two titles — BGMI and Real Cricket — give the company a presence on both sides of the championship's range. BGMI, India's leading battle-royale title, and Real Cricket bring the nation's favourite sport to the Google Play Arena competition.
It is worth noting that the Google Play Arena championship coincides with the BGMI 4.7 update, which goes live tomorrow, November 18, 2026. In this update, players get to participate in a special event done in collaboration with popular Indian comedian Samay Raina. Players will receive a special avatar, voice packs, an emote, and more.