ETV Bharat / technology

Krafton India Opens ESports Registrations For BGMI And Real Cricket In Google Play Arena

Hyderabad: Krafton India has opened registrations for two of its games, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Real Cricket for Google Play Arena. It is a club-based mobile gaming championship, which is designed to give players a fair route from everyday gaming to professional recognition. Players will get to play on the national stage. The championship is launched by Google Play in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming.

Krafton India says registration for BGMI is free and open to players aged 18 and above. It closes on November 27, 2026. The qualifiers lead to a ticketed LAN finale in Mumbai on December 19 and 20, where top players will represent six of India's leading gaming clubs. One of them is Mahi Clutchers, led by prominent Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.

How does the BGMI contest work?

The BGMI competition has two tracks. Amateur players register online and play through six club qualifiers. Professional players enter through a separate closed qualifier.

Both tracks come together at the Mumbai finale, where the winner will be decided in front of a live crowd. The full schedule is on the Google Play Arena page.