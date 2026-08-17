Krafton Confirms Launch Of BGMI Lite By The End Of 2026
The South Korean game developer and publisher, Krafton, has confirmed the arrival of BGMI Lite, a different version of BGMI, by year-end.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton has officially announced that it will launch Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) in India by the end of 2026. The new title is expected to offer a new way for players to play the popular online multiplayer royale game. Although Krafton has not mentioned a specific launch date or complete details for the upcoming title, it is expected to share more details regarding the same in the coming months.
BGMI Lite India Launch details
According to Krafton's press release, BGMI Lite will be a separate game title under the BGMI franchise. Its first look features the game's branding along with its artwork and a "Coming Soon" message.
Krafton is yet to reveal whether the new title will be available across smartphones or be restricted to a particular platform. Details such as BGMI Lite's download size and minimum hardware specifications are also not confirmed.
BGMI Lite
BGMI Lite, as the name suggests, is expected to offer better gaming performance on lower-spec devices compared to BGMI, with a different set of requirements and features. The system requirements of the game are also under wraps. The company could provide information about supported smartphones, operating system versions, RAM and storage requirements closer to the launch date.
Moreover, details such as account compatibility, game progression, and transfer or carry forward of players' existing BGMI progress are not yet announced.
Notably, the announcement of BGMI Lite comes after the rollout of BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update. It was released as part of completing BGMI's five years in India. In the update, Krafton offered a set of redeem codes that allowed players a chance to claim in-game rewards for a limited period. These redeem codes offered players complimentary access to exclusive in-game rewards like skins, outfits, Unknown Cash (UC), and more.
The Mecha Ant Backpack and the Smiling Pal Backpack are among the notable rewards in the update.
BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 carries Naruto, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Ferrari Intellectual Properties (IPs). Players can enter locations from the Naruto anime series via modified versions of the Erangel and Livik maps, along with a new ninjutsu-based combat system.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day collaboration offers new traversal mechanics including Web Swing, Web Attack, and Spider Climb across Erangel.
The Ferrari collaboration offers four new car models in the game, including the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Purosangue, and Ferrari Roma.