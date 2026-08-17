ETV Bharat / technology

Krafton Confirms Launch Of BGMI Lite By The End Of 2026

BGMI Lite will launch by the end of 2026. ( Image Credit: YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India )

Hyderabad: Krafton has officially announced that it will launch Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) in India by the end of 2026. The new title is expected to offer a new way for players to play the popular online multiplayer royale game. Although Krafton has not mentioned a specific launch date or complete details for the upcoming title, it is expected to share more details regarding the same in the coming months. BGMI Lite India Launch details According to Krafton's press release, BGMI Lite will be a separate game title under the BGMI franchise. Its first look features the game's branding along with its artwork and a "Coming Soon" message. Krafton is yet to reveal whether the new title will be available across smartphones or be restricted to a particular platform. Details such as BGMI Lite's download size and minimum hardware specifications are also not confirmed. BGMI Lite