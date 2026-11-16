BGMI 4.7 Update Brings Comedian Samay Raina And A Comedy Bus To Erangel And Livik
Krafton India has revealed a Samay Raina collaboration for BGMI. A comedy-themed bus, 10 daily missions and special items arrive on December 9.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krafton India has announced that comedian Samay Raina is joining Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). A special avatar and a comedy-themed bus will arrive on December 9, 2026, as part of the 4.7 update.
The event runs until January 18, 2027. It is made for BGMI players in India and gives them a fresh reason to log in every day.
Where and when can you play?
The Samay Raina Bus will appear in 10 locations across Erangel and Livik. It will be available in both Theme and Classic modes, and in Ranked and Unranked matches. It will not be available in Erangel Subzero.
The wider BGMI 4.7 update goes live on November 18, a few weeks before the collaboration begins.
|Important Dates
|Events
|November 18, 2026
|BGMI 4.7 update arrives
|December 9, 2026
|Samay Raina event begins
|January 18, 2027
|Samay Raina event ends
10 missions, one bus
From December 9, players should look out for the comedy-themed bus in the game, where players will get special missions, along with some funny mini-acts.
There are 10 missions in total. Players must finish each one before moving to the next, so there is no skipping ahead. The event is built around one video and one mission a day.
Players earn tokens as they complete the tasks. These tokens help them unlock a 'CRAZY' achievement.
Samay Raina special items
Krafton India says the collaboration brings plenty of new gear for players. The items are listed below:
- Samay Raina Crazzy Set
- Crazzy Siren Emote
- Special Voice Pack
- Banana Man
- Puppet Skin
- Party popper backpack
- Crazzy parachute
- DP-28 gun skin
Krafton India says players should keep an eye on BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages, where the company will announce more details of the update.
Apart from this, the company earlier this month confirmed the launch date of BGMI Air, the lighter version of the original battle-royale game. The new version will be released on December 10, 2026. Krafton India says the upcoming game crossed 14 million pre-registrations in less than three weeks on the Google Play Store. Moreover, players will get a chance to play the beta version of BGMI Air from November 20 to 24, 2026, across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.