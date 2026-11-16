ETV Bharat / technology

BGMI 4.7 Update Brings Comedian Samay Raina And A Comedy Bus To Erangel And Livik

The update will arrive on December 9, 2026. ( Image Credit: Krafton India )

Hyderabad: Krafton India has announced that comedian Samay Raina is joining Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). A special avatar and a comedy-themed bus will arrive on December 9, 2026, as part of the 4.7 update.

The event runs until January 18, 2027. It is made for BGMI players in India and gives them a fresh reason to log in every day.

Where and when can you play? The Samay Raina Bus will appear in 10 locations across Erangel and Livik. It will be available in both Theme and Classic modes, and in Ranked and Unranked matches. It will not be available in Erangel Subzero. The wider BGMI 4.7 update goes live on November 18, a few weeks before the collaboration begins. Important Dates Events November 18, 2026 BGMI 4.7 update arrives December 9, 2026 Samay Raina event begins January 18, 2027 Samay Raina event ends 10 missions, one bus From December 9, players should look out for the comedy-themed bus in the game, where players will get special missions, along with some funny mini-acts.