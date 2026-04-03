Beyond Rockets: India's Bold Push To Become A Top Three Space-Tech Power
India’s space economy is projected to reach $40 billion by 2030, driven by policy reforms, private startups, and growing demand for satellite-based services.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: Driven by policy reforms, private sector participation, and rising global demand for satellite-based services, India’s space sector is entering a transformative phase. According to Arkham Ventures’ India Spacetech 2026 report titled “India’s Space Odyssey”, the country’s space economy, currently valued at around $13 billion, is projected to reach nearly $40 billion by 2030, positioning India among the world’s top three space-tech economies.
The report underscores that India’s spacetech sector is likely to grow at nearly twice the pace of the global space economy. This accelerated growth is being fuelled by the country’s cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, and strong engineering talent. From a modest 2 per cent share in the global space market today, India is expected to significantly enhance its footprint over the next decade.
Beyond Launchpads: The Shift to an In-Orbit Economy
In an interview with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain, Siddharth Jena, Founder & CEO of Akashalabdhi, a space infrastructure startup, said, “We must look beyond rockets and satellites. From the trenches of deep-space tech, we are building the true ‘bricks and mortar’ of the cosmos.”
Addressing the realism of the target and the factors that will determine India’s success, he said the goal is highly achievable but only if the focus shifts from the “launchpad” to the “destination.” To become one of the top three globally, India must lead the in-orbit economy.
Highlighting the “value multiplier”, he said that while launch services are just the gateway, the real economic surge will come from space-based services, particularly microgravity manufacturing and orbital energy. The key factor, he noted, is industrial integration, bringing non-space sectors like pharma, textiles, and semiconductors into the ecosystem to use space not merely as a vantage point, but as a factory.
A Growing Space Economy
India’s journey in space has been shaped by the pioneering efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Globally recognised for its low-cost, high-impact missions from lunar exploration to satellite launches, ISRO continues to serve as the backbone of India’s competitive advantage in the space sector.
Today, India’s space economy spans multiple segments, including launch services, satellite manufacturing, navigation systems, earth observation, and downstream applications. Downstream services, including climate monitoring, agriculture analytics, telecommunications, disaster management, and geospatial intelligence, are expected to drive the largest share of value creation, as industries increasingly rely on satellite data for decision-making and operations.
Policy Reforms and Institutional Support
The transformation of India’s space sector has been significantly supported by recent policy initiatives. The 2025–26 budget allocated Rs 13,416 crores to the Department of Space. The 2023 Space Policy has clearly defined roles—ISRO for strategic missions, IN-SPACe as the private sector facilitator, and the NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) as the commercial arm—creating a more structured ecosystem.
|Feature
|ISRO
|IN-SPACe
|NSIL
|Role
|R&D, Science, Exploration
|Regulator & Facilitator
|Commercialisation & Services
|Focus
|Technology Development
|Private Sector Promotion
|Demand-Driven Models
|Activity
|Building Rockets/Satellites
|Authorising Private Launch
|Marketing Launch Services
|Established
|1969
|2020
|2019
The opening up of the space sector to private participation and the establishment of regulatory bodies such as IN-SPACe have enabled startups to access infrastructure, testing facilities, and technical expertise that were once limited to government use. These reforms are gradually shifting India’s space programme from a government-led framework to a collaborative public-private partnership model—supporting innovation, improving ease of doing business, and attracting both domestic and global investors.
Startups Driving the Next Phase
The report highlights that over 300 spacetech startups have emerged in India in the past five years. These startups are operating across diverse domains such as launch vehicle development, satellite production, in-orbit services, and data-driven platforms, signalling a strong shift toward commercialisation.
Commenting on how these startups are reshaping a traditionally government-led sector, Jena said the relationship with the government has evolved into a “symphonic partnership.” He explained that while ISRO continues to lead large, national-scale missions like Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan, startups are filling the “agile gaps”, focusing on high-frequency technologies such as Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) and expandable habitats.
He highlighted a shift toward IP-driven growth, with private players moving beyond building to ISRO’s specifications and instead developing their own proprietary technologies. This is creating a dual-engine model where ISRO provides strategic vision, while the private sector drives commercial scale and speed.
The rise of private players marks a significant structural shift in India’s space sector. Globally, companies like SpaceX are setting high launch benchmarks, underscoring the scale India aims to achieve. By developing advanced technologies, including reusable launch systems, propulsion technologies, and high-resolution earth observation satellites, startups such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Pixxel are driving innovation across the space ecosystem.
According to the report, at least five Indian companies have the potential to rank among the world’s top ten across key segments such as launch vehicles, satellite manufacturing, space situational awareness, and space debris management. This indicates India’s growing competitiveness in high-value, technology-intensive areas of the global space economy.
Investor confidence is also on the rise. Liberalised FDI norms allowing up to 100 per cent in certain segments have further strengthened investor confidence. Venture capital and private equity investments in Indian space tech startups are expected to reach $3–3.5 billion over the next five years, reflecting strong global demand for space-based services, satellite data, and analytics.
Scaling Up: India’s Infrastructure and Orbital Advantage
India’s biggest strength lies in its cost-efficient engineering and manufacturing ecosystem. Over decades, ISRO has built a reliable vendor base and indigenous supply chains, enabling the development of high-quality space systems at significantly lower costs compared to global peers. Additionally, India’s strategic geographic location and well-established launch infrastructure make it an attractive destination for commercial satellite launches. By 2030, Indian private players are expected to undertake 40–45 satellite launches annually for international clients, strengthening the country’s role as a global launch service provider.
Discussing India’s current infrastructure and ecosystem to support this scale, Jena said that while physical infrastructure, such as launchpads, is being upgraded, the digital and logistics ecosystem must evolve to support this scale. He noted that achieving a launch cadence of every 8–10 days will require a major infrastructure shift, including autonomous ground stations and AI-driven Space Situational Awareness (SSA) to safely manage increasingly crowded orbital corridors.
As an infrastructure founder, he emphasised that sustainability will depend on “refuel and reuse.” To support 45 launches a year, India must advance in-orbit docking and refuelling so that orbital assets can operate longer and more efficiently.
The report, meanwhile, notes that India could manufacture nearly one-third of the world’s earth observation satellites by the end of the decade. This would further cement its position in geospatial services and climate monitoring, two sectors witnessing rapid global demand.
Key Challenges Ahead
On the key challenges India must overcome to become a global space-tech powerhouse, Jena identified three critical frontiers:
- Funding Horizon: Deep-tech domains such as microgravity research and space habitation or colonisation demand ‘patient capital’. Financial models must account for the decade-long cycle of hardware development, in contrast to the faster two-year cycle typical of software.
- Material Sovereignty: Building orbital infrastructure will require leadership in advanced materials — lightweight, radiation-shielding textiles and composites that enable larger, more efficient structures in low Earth orbit.
- Agile Regulation: While the Space Policy 2023 marks a significant step forward, the next phase should prioritise a ‘Single Window 2.0’ to accelerate spectrum allocation and establish a clear legal framework for Space Resource Utilisation (SRU).
The Road Ahead
In line with insights from the India Spacetech 2026 report, scaling India’s space sector will require sustained investments in infrastructure and an enabling policy framework to support growing private participation. While capital-intensive capabilities such as advanced launch systems and satellite constellations pose challenges, the sector’s long-term growth trajectory remains highly promising.
Drawing from industry trends and insights in the report, satellite data is becoming increasingly central to sectors such as climate science, telecommunications, defence, and urban planning, significantly expanding the commercial potential of space technologies. This transformation is not only reshaping the space sector but also redefining how core industries, from agriculture to defence, leverage space-based capabilities.
Industry Perspective
Based on industry estimates and projections outlined in the India Spacetech 2026 report, India’s space economy is expected to grow at around 26 per cent CAGR, expanding its share of the global market to 8–10 per cent by 2030.
Speaking on key strengths and opportunities position India to successfully achieve this target, Urmil Bakhai, Co-Founder of SatLeo Labs, a space-tech startup, said that the country’s ambition to become a top-three space-tech power by 2030 is both realistic and data-backed.
"India already delivers space missions at 30–60 per cent lower costs globally, a capability built by ISRO, which has launched over 430 foreign satellites for 30+ countries. While India currently holds around 2 per cent of the global space economy, it is targeting a 10 per cent share by 2030, growing at an estimated 25–26 per cent CAGR," he said.
"Policy reforms led by IN-SPACe and NSIL have already catalysed more than 200 space startups, unlocking private investment and accelerating commercialisation," he added. "Importantly, over 60 per cent of the $500+ billion global space market lies in downstream data and services spanning climate intelligence, agriculture, urban planning, and defence, where demand is rapidly rising. This is where Indian startups, including SatLeo, are building differentiated capabilities. With strong cost leadership, supportive policy momentum, and a growing data-tech backbone, India is well-positioned not just to expand its presence but to lead the next phase of the global space economy, he added."