ETV Bharat / technology

Beyond Rockets: India's Bold Push To Become A Top Three Space-Tech Power

Bengaluru: Driven by policy reforms, private sector participation, and rising global demand for satellite-based services, India’s space sector is entering a transformative phase. According to Arkham Ventures’ India Spacetech 2026 report titled “India’s Space Odyssey”, the country’s space economy, currently valued at around $13 billion, is projected to reach nearly $40 billion by 2030, positioning India among the world’s top three space-tech economies.

The report underscores that India’s spacetech sector is likely to grow at nearly twice the pace of the global space economy. This accelerated growth is being fuelled by the country’s cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, and strong engineering talent. From a modest 2 per cent share in the global space market today, India is expected to significantly enhance its footprint over the next decade.

Beyond Launchpads: The Shift to an In-Orbit Economy

In an interview with ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain, Siddharth Jena, Founder & CEO of Akashalabdhi, a space infrastructure startup, said, “We must look beyond rockets and satellites. From the trenches of deep-space tech, we are building the true ‘bricks and mortar’ of the cosmos.”

Addressing the realism of the target and the factors that will determine India’s success, he said the goal is highly achievable but only if the focus shifts from the “launchpad” to the “destination.” To become one of the top three globally, India must lead the in-orbit economy.

Beyond Rockets: India's Bold Push To Become A Top Three Space-Tech Power (PTI)

Highlighting the “value multiplier”, he said that while launch services are just the gateway, the real economic surge will come from space-based services, particularly microgravity manufacturing and orbital energy. The key factor, he noted, is industrial integration, bringing non-space sectors like pharma, textiles, and semiconductors into the ecosystem to use space not merely as a vantage point, but as a factory.

A Growing Space Economy

India’s journey in space has been shaped by the pioneering efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Globally recognised for its low-cost, high-impact missions from lunar exploration to satellite launches, ISRO continues to serve as the backbone of India’s competitive advantage in the space sector.

Today, India’s space economy spans multiple segments, including launch services, satellite manufacturing, navigation systems, earth observation, and downstream applications. Downstream services, including climate monitoring, agriculture analytics, telecommunications, disaster management, and geospatial intelligence, are expected to drive the largest share of value creation, as industries increasingly rely on satellite data for decision-making and operations.

Policy Reforms and Institutional Support

The transformation of India’s space sector has been significantly supported by recent policy initiatives. The 2025–26 budget allocated Rs 13,416 crores to the Department of Space. The 2023 Space Policy has clearly defined roles—ISRO for strategic missions, IN-SPACe as the private sector facilitator, and the NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL) as the commercial arm—creating a more structured ecosystem.

Feature ISRO IN-SPACe NSIL Role R&D, Science, Exploration Regulator & Facilitator Commercialisation & Services Focus Technology Development Private Sector Promotion Demand-Driven Models Activity Building Rockets/Satellites Authorising Private Launch Marketing Launch Services Established 1969 2020 2019

The opening up of the space sector to private participation and the establishment of regulatory bodies such as IN-SPACe have enabled startups to access infrastructure, testing facilities, and technical expertise that were once limited to government use. These reforms are gradually shifting India’s space programme from a government-led framework to a collaborative public-private partnership model—supporting innovation, improving ease of doing business, and attracting both domestic and global investors.

Startups Driving the Next Phase

The report highlights that over 300 spacetech startups have emerged in India in the past five years. These startups are operating across diverse domains such as launch vehicle development, satellite production, in-orbit services, and data-driven platforms, signalling a strong shift toward commercialisation.

Commenting on how these startups are reshaping a traditionally government-led sector, Jena said the relationship with the government has evolved into a “symphonic partnership.” He explained that while ISRO continues to lead large, national-scale missions like Gaganyaan and Mangalyaan, startups are filling the “agile gaps”, focusing on high-frequency technologies such as Orbital Transfer Vehicles (OTVs) and expandable habitats.