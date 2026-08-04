ETV Bharat / technology

Beyond Cement: How Indian Researchers Developed A Green Alternative To Cement For Soil Stabilisation

Researchers say bio-based soil stabilisers could help reduce construction-related carbon emissions, although they are not yet ready to completely replace cement in all applications ( Representational Picture, Credits: Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 5 Min Read

Bengaluru: The cement industry has been considered highly polluting by the Central Pollution Control Board of India, and studies indicate that it is among the largest contributors to carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. Besides being one of the most widely used construction materials, cement is also substantially adopted for soil stabilisation before construction to improve ground strength and prevent geotechnical failures. To address this challenge, researchers from the Department of Civil Engineering and the Centre for Sustainable Technologies at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), led by G Madhavi Latha, have investigated low-carbon, eco-friendly alternatives to cement. Their recent study highlights a promising sustainable approach—using biopolymers and bioenzymes instead of traditional cement and lime to stabilise soil. Bio-Based Additives Boost Soil Strength In controlled laboratory experiments, researchers used a mixture of sand and 15 per cent kaolin clay, along with varying concentrations of two bio-additives—TerraZyme (a bioenzyme) and Xanthan gum (a biopolymer). After curing for 30 days, the mixtures were subjected to stress and compression tests to evaluate physical, chemical, and mechanical properties. The results were striking. Exploring bio-stabilisation methods for sustainable ground improvement and use of natural additives for environmentally responsible development (Photo courtesy: Ripsa Rani Nayak) The researchers found that naturally derived biopolymers and bioenzymes can significantly strengthen weak soils, increasing their load-bearing capacity by up to 2.5 times without relying on conventional cement or lime. The bio-based additives improve bonding between soil particles, making the ground more stable for construction. TerraZyme alters the surface chemistry of soil particles, improving compaction and grain bonding. Meanwhile, Xanthan gum forms a gel-like network that binds soil particles, creating stronger internal cohesion. Kaolin also played a crucial role in increasing the reactivity and bonding effectiveness of both biomaterials. Parameter Key Findings Bio-based additives tested TerraZyme (bioenzyme) and Xanthan gum (biopolymer) in a sand–15% kaolin clay mixture. Performance Increased the load-bearing capacity of weak soils by up to 2.5 times without using cement or lime. How they work TerraZyme improves compaction and particle bonding, while Xanthan gum forms a gel-like network that increases soil cohesion. Role of kaolin Enhanced the reactivity and bonding effectiveness of both bio-based additives. Significance Demonstrates a low-carbon alternative for soil stabilisation that could support sustainable road and infrastructure construction. The study confirms that biopolymers and bioenzymes can significantly enhance soil stability, and the findings are particularly relevant as India expands its road and infrastructure network while pursuing climate goals. How Bio-Based Stabilisers Strengthen Soil Sharing details about how these natural materials strengthen the soil, IISc's G Madhavi Latha told ETV Bharat that bioenzymes and biopolymers strengthen soils through physical, chemical, and mechanical processes. "Clay particles have a negative electric charge on their surface due to the minerals present in them, because of which they attract water particles. This can lead to soil expansion and a loss of strength. Bio-based additives neutralise the negative charges on the surface of clay particles and help them remain compact and strong," she said.