Beyond Cement: How Indian Researchers Developed A Green Alternative To Cement For Soil Stabilisation
New study shows bio-based additives can increase soil strength by up to 2.5 times, offering a low-carbon solution for roads and infrastructure projects.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: The cement industry has been considered highly polluting by the Central Pollution Control Board of India, and studies indicate that it is among the largest contributors to carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. Besides being one of the most widely used construction materials, cement is also substantially adopted for soil stabilisation before construction to improve ground strength and prevent geotechnical failures.
To address this challenge, researchers from the Department of Civil Engineering and the Centre for Sustainable Technologies at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), led by G Madhavi Latha, have investigated low-carbon, eco-friendly alternatives to cement. Their recent study highlights a promising sustainable approach—using biopolymers and bioenzymes instead of traditional cement and lime to stabilise soil.
Bio-Based Additives Boost Soil Strength
In controlled laboratory experiments, researchers used a mixture of sand and 15 per cent kaolin clay, along with varying concentrations of two bio-additives—TerraZyme (a bioenzyme) and Xanthan gum (a biopolymer). After curing for 30 days, the mixtures were subjected to stress and compression tests to evaluate physical, chemical, and mechanical properties. The results were striking.
The researchers found that naturally derived biopolymers and bioenzymes can significantly strengthen weak soils, increasing their load-bearing capacity by up to 2.5 times without relying on conventional cement or lime. The bio-based additives improve bonding between soil particles, making the ground more stable for construction.
TerraZyme alters the surface chemistry of soil particles, improving compaction and grain bonding. Meanwhile, Xanthan gum forms a gel-like network that binds soil particles, creating stronger internal cohesion. Kaolin also played a crucial role in increasing the reactivity and bonding effectiveness of both biomaterials.
|Parameter
|Key Findings
|Bio-based additives tested
|TerraZyme (bioenzyme) and Xanthan gum (biopolymer) in a sand–15% kaolin clay mixture.
|Performance
|Increased the load-bearing capacity of weak soils by up to 2.5 times without using cement or lime.
|How they work
|TerraZyme improves compaction and particle bonding, while Xanthan gum forms a gel-like network that increases soil cohesion.
|Role of kaolin
|Enhanced the reactivity and bonding effectiveness of both bio-based additives.
|Significance
|Demonstrates a low-carbon alternative for soil stabilisation that could support sustainable road and infrastructure construction.
The study confirms that biopolymers and bioenzymes can significantly enhance soil stability, and the findings are particularly relevant as India expands its road and infrastructure network while pursuing climate goals.
How Bio-Based Stabilisers Strengthen Soil
Sharing details about how these natural materials strengthen the soil, IISc's G Madhavi Latha told ETV Bharat that bioenzymes and biopolymers strengthen soils through physical, chemical, and mechanical processes.
"Clay particles have a negative electric charge on their surface due to the minerals present in them, because of which they attract water particles. This can lead to soil expansion and a loss of strength. Bio-based additives neutralise the negative charges on the surface of clay particles and help them remain compact and strong," she said.
"Sand particles, on the other hand, are neutral and discrete, with no chemical bonds between them. Bio-based additives create gels on the particle surfaces, binding them more closely and making them stronger," Latha added.
Ancient Wisdom Inspires Modern Engineering
Discussing the importance and the inspiration behind the team’s search for bio-based alternatives, Latha said that many historic civil engineering structures across the world used organic binders, such as jaggery and egg, along with lime, as stabilisers. In India, jaggery and Kadukkai are extensively used as binders in making Madras terrace roofs. Natural plant fibres have also been used as soil stabilisers since ancient times, she added while highlighting examples like the Ziggurats of Mesopotamia and the Great Wall of China.
|Parameter
|Key Findings
|Real-world deployment
|TerraZyme has been approved by the Ministry of Rural Development and is already being used in PMGSY road projects.
|Field performance
|Operational roads in Karnataka have shown good performance, with savings in materials and costs compared with conventional roads.
|Current limitations
|Cannot fully replace cement yet due to lower effectiveness in some soils, shallow-depth applicability, and limited long-term durability data.
|Future potential
|Could support greener infrastructure through applications in roads, landslide mitigation, slope erosion control, and earthquake-resilient construction while reducing carbon emissions.
"Our work on bio-based alternatives for soil stabilisation is inspired by the need for sustainable development to combat climate change. It is an extremely important step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the world. These bio-based alternatives lower carbon emissions and save energy by reducing the use of cement in construction," she added.
Beyond the Lab: PMGSY Roads Already Using TerraZyme
One of the bio-based solutions, TerraZyme, has already been successfully used as a soil stabiliser in road construction projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), suggesting the technology has moved beyond the laboratory.
Latha said that the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has approved the use of TerraZyme, a plant-based enzyme, as a binder for the construction of roads under the PMGSY scheme.
"These roads are operational, and field tests conducted on roads built in Karnataka have shown very good performance," she added. "Comparisons with conventionally built roads have demonstrated considerable savings in materials and costs. However, long-term performance comparisons are yet to be assessed."
Can Bio-Based Stabilisers Replace Cement?
Discussing the challenges in scaling up this technology across India and responding to a question on whether bio-based soil stabilisers can completely replace cement in road construction, Latha said that although bio-based soil stabilisers are being used in road construction, they cannot completely replace cement in the near future.
"Some of the challenges in scaling up this technology include its reduced efficiency for certain types of soils, and its current applicability is limited to shallow depths. The cementation of deeper soil layers using bioenzymes and their long-term durability under different environmental conditions need to be established through further research," she further said.
Future Applications: From Roads to Landslide Control
Responding to a question on how this technology will contribute to greener construction as India rapidly expands its highways, railways, and other infrastructure, Latha said that bio-cementation technologies have excellent potential in civil engineering. Recent success stories of these technologies in building resilient roads have provided strong confidence that they can be applied to many projects requiring soil stabilisation.
She added that, going forward, the current limitations of this technology can be overcome, and this green construction approach, which can significantly reduce the carbon footprint while conserving natural resources, is likely to be adopted in a wide range of infrastructure projects. Some of its potential applications include landslide mitigation, the construction of earthquake-resilient structures, and slope erosion control.