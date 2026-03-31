ETV Bharat / technology

Beware Of Malware 'Android God Mode': Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued an advisory to citizens about a new Android malware, which misuses accessibility permissions to gain unauthorised control over devices.

“By coercing users into granting elevated Android permissions, these threats achieve near-total control over the device, enabling real-time theft of sensitive financial and personal information,” the advisory states.

The I4C issued the directive after the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) observed a sharp rise in highly sophisticated Android malware variants, now classified as the “Android God Mode” threat.

The NCTAU has found that these malicious apps impersonate banking, government and utility services like SBI YONO, Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Digital Life Certificate), RTO challans and other customer support applications, and trick users into installing them.

“These apps misuse accessibility permissions to gain near total control over a device without the user’s knowledge,” the I4C has highlighted.

At the core of this activity is the systematic abuse of Android’s accessibility services, which are being exploited at scale to compromise Android users, it said.

Modus Operandi

According to the I4C investigation, the malicious Android (.apk) file is initially delivered via phishing links or through WhatsApp, as a dropper application. The dropper app, which deceptively masquerades as Google Play Services, subsequently installs the actual malware on the device. It utilises advanced evasion tactics, including zero-length base APKs and split DEX files, to bypass standard security detections.

Upon installation, the application persistently prompts the user to enable accessibility services, often redirecting the user to the device’s accessibility settings, under the pretext of being required for the app’s “essential” functionality.

The application also manipulates user consent to set itself as the default launcher, thereby gaining further control over the device.

“These malwares features anti-hibernation exemptions (no launcher icon) to remain hidden and resident. They are designed to attempt reinstallation from device backups, if uninstallation is detected,” the I4C stated.