Best Deals On PS5 Games: Marvel's Wolverine, UFC 6, 007 First Light, Dune Awakening, Valheim, More
A simple, short guide for players from our pick of 15 PS5 deals, including Marvel's Wolverine, UFC 6, 007 First Light, and Dune: Awakening.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
PlayStation Store has deals on some of the biggest PS5 and PS4 games right now. In the Black Friday sale, gamers can get their hands on titles ranging from action games to sports, horror, and city-building. We have picked 15 titles available in this sale. Below is a short guide to each game, along with its price. Offers can change, so players are advised to check the PlayStation Store before purchasing.
Action and adventure
Marvel's Wolverine: Digital Deluxe Edition - Insomniac Games' single-player action game allows players to play as Logan/Wolverine. The new story takes players from Canada to Japan and Madripoor. The Deluxe Edition adds extra suits, claws, and Technique Points.
Price (PS5): Rs 4,311
007 First Light: Deluxe Edition - IO Interactive's James Bond game tells an origin story about a young Bond starting out as a spy. It mixes stealth, gadgets, and action.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,399
God of War Ragnarök - Kratos and his son Atreus face the end of the world in the Norse realms. It is a story-led action game with fierce combat and big boss fights.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,499
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Digital Deluxe Edition - Ubisoft's open-world game is set in feudal Japan. Players can play as two heroes, the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke. The Deluxe Edition adds bonus content.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,799
Pragmata: Deluxe Edition - Capcom's sci-fi game sends an astronaut and a young android on a dangerous trip on a space station. It mixes shooting with puzzle-style hacking.
Price (PS5): Rs 3,519
Beast of Reincarnation - Game Freak's action role-playing game is set in a broken, post-apocalyptic world. Players can team up with a loyal dog and fight strange creatures.
Price (PS5): Rs 3,433
Role-Playing and Dark Fantasy
Diablo IV: Standard Edition - Blizzard's dark action role-playing game is full of demons, loot and online play. Players pick a class and fight through a grim open world.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,496
Mortal Shell II: Devout Edition - This is a tough, dark action game in the style of Dark Souls. Timing and careful fighting matter more than speed.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,497
Story and Horror
Dispatch: Digital Deluxe Edition - In this story game, players manage a team of flawed superheroes from a desk. Players' choices shape the story, and the tone is funny and sharp.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,996
Silent Hill: Townfall - A new psychological horror game in the Silent Hill series. It is set in a Scottish town where fog, fear, and strange events build a creepy mood.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,399
Survival and Strategy
Valheim - This Viking survival game is for one to ten players. In this game, players can explore, build halls, craft weapons and fight bosses in a world based on Norse myths.
Price (PS5): Rs 1,997
Dune Awakening: Deluxe Edition - An open-world survival game on the desert planet Arrakis. Players can hunt for water, build a base, fight rivals, and fear the giant sandworms. It is based on the Dune stories.
Price (PS5): Rs 4,078
Anno 117: Pax Romana - Ubisoft's city-building game is set in the Roman Empire. Players plan towns, grow trade and keep their people happy.
Price (PS5): Rs 2,519
Sport
UFC 6: Ultimate Edition - EA Sports' mixed martial arts game has real UFC fighters, new fight modes and online play. The Ultimate Edition adds extra passes and bonus content.
Price (PS5): Rs 5,249
NBA 2K27: Deluxe Edition - The latest basketball game from 2K has real NBA teams and players. It includes career, team-building and online modes, plus Deluxe bonuses.
Price (PS5): Rs 3,374