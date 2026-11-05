ETV Bharat / technology

Best Deals On PS5 Games: Marvel's Wolverine, UFC 6, 007 First Light, Dune Awakening, Valheim, More

Our list of best deals on PS5 games. ( Image Credit: YouTube/PlayStation )

PlayStation Store has deals on some of the biggest PS5 and PS4 games right now. In the Black Friday sale, gamers can get their hands on titles ranging from action games to sports, horror, and city-building. We have picked 15 titles available in this sale. Below is a short guide to each game, along with its price. Offers can change, so players are advised to check the PlayStation Store before purchasing.

Marvel's Wolverine: Digital Deluxe Edition - Insomniac Games' single-player action game allows players to play as Logan/Wolverine. The new story takes players from Canada to Japan and Madripoor. The Deluxe Edition adds extra suits, claws, and Technique Points.

Price (PS5): Rs 4,311

007 First Light: Deluxe Edition - IO Interactive's James Bond game tells an origin story about a young Bond starting out as a spy. It mixes stealth, gadgets, and action.

Price (PS5): Rs 2,399

God of War Ragnarök - Kratos and his son Atreus face the end of the world in the Norse realms. It is a story-led action game with fierce combat and big boss fights.

Price (PS5): Rs 2,499

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Digital Deluxe Edition - Ubisoft's open-world game is set in feudal Japan. Players can play as two heroes, the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke. The Deluxe Edition adds bonus content.

Price (PS5): Rs 2,799

Pragmata: Deluxe Edition - Capcom's sci-fi game sends an astronaut and a young android on a dangerous trip on a space station. It mixes shooting with puzzle-style hacking.

Price (PS5): Rs 3,519

Beast of Reincarnation - Game Freak's action role-playing game is set in a broken, post-apocalyptic world. Players can team up with a loyal dog and fight strange creatures.

Price (PS5): Rs 3,433

Role-Playing and Dark Fantasy

Diablo IV: Standard Edition - Blizzard's dark action role-playing game is full of demons, loot and online play. Players pick a class and fight through a grim open world.

Price (PS5): Rs 2,496