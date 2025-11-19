ETV Bharat / technology

Bengaluru Tech Summit: Drone Startups Highlight Why The Future of Aerospace Needs Smarter Tech And Clearer Rule

India’s Drone Startups Push High-Altitude Innovation at Bengaluru Tech Summit ( Representational picture: IANS/PIB )

By Anubha Jain 4 Min Read

Bengaluru: "At our drone company, we delivered six aircraft to the Singapore Army for their logistical use cases. That was the first time I engaged with a user from a completely different industry," said Yeshwanth Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Unmanned. "Over the last three years, we've witnessed a major transformation in modern conflicts—they have become increasingly drone-centric. Drone pilots operating from remote shelters are now the norm. These scenarios present opportunities where we are dealing with fully remote technologies, not regulations." Reddy shared these insights during a session titled 'New Altitude: Next Frontier of Aerospace Tech' at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. He added that as a drone startup, they will soon be deploying advanced smart drones capable of operating at high altitudes of around 20,000 feet in the Leh–Ladakh region. Alongside Reddy, the panel comprised Anuj Jhunjhunwala, CEO of JJG Aero, and Naman Pushp, Founder and CEO of AirBound. The session was moderated by Manu Iyer, co-founder and General Partner at Bluehill.vc. Naman Pushp noted that talent is not the problem; the real challenge lies within the industry. “The talent is available. It’s more of an industry issue than a talent issue,” he said. According to him, people are less drawn to certain sectors because there isn’t enough innovation happening there, and as a result, the ability and enthusiasm to train for those fields have diminished. Panel discussing Aerospace Tech at Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat) Anuj Jhunjhunwala noted that the ecosystem has made significant progress, but "there are still no firmly established players", and the "government’s approach has shifted from mere procurement to fostering a partnership-driven and participatory ecosystem". "Given our unique geopolitical position, there is now a clearer sense of the direction in which innovation is headed. This has accelerated the adoption of new technologies, boosted the funding landscape over the past few years, and increased the real-world iteration and deployment of the technologies that can be developed," he added.