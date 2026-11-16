Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 To Bring Together Global Technology Leaders, 1,000 Startups
The three-day event will focus on AI, deeptech, semiconductors and emerging technologies, with participation from international delegations, investors, research institutions and industry leaders.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will begin at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from Tuesday.
The event will bring together technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers and government representatives from across the world. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the three-day summit, themed “AI & Beyond”, organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as co-host.
The summit will cover artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, biotechnology, robotics, electric mobility, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and other emerging technologies. The event will feature 13 stages, 16 thematic tracks, international pavilions, business meetings, product launches and investor interactions.
Startups, AI and Robotics in Focus
More than 1,000 startups from around 100 Indian cities, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, are expected to showcase innovations across over 30 sectors. A dedicated 50,000-square-foot AI and Robotics Pavilion, co-curated by Bharat1.ai, will feature more than 101 startups, humanoid robots, drones, autonomous systems and industrial robotics.
The pavilion will showcase India's first Quadrupedal Athletic Showcase, indigenous humanoid robots, robotic cooking and drone demonstrations. Product launches will include AI Kavach, an AI cybersecurity lab for the banking, financial services and insurance sector developed with IIT Kanpur; MannasAI, a brain foundation model for epilepsy prediction; and Vismera, an accountable agentic operating system. AI buildathons with prizes worth Rs 15 lakh, AI credits and a residency programme are also planned.
The Future Makers Conclave, scheduled for November 19 under the theme “Dream, Dare, Disrupt”, will mark 10 years of Karnataka's ELEVATE startup initiative. It will feature deeptech investment announcements, startup presentations and a conversation between IT Minister Priyank Kharge and unicorn founders. Startups Juspay and Sarvam AI will be felicitated, along with IPO achievers Wakefit Innovations, e2E Rail, Amagi Media Labs and Zetwerk.
Three co-located events will include embedded world India, organised by Germany's NürnbergMesse group, France-origin sustainability initiative ChangeNOW and One Sustainable Health, focusing on human, animal and environmental health.
Workshops, Investment and Recognition
Eleven workshops and masterclasses will cover agentic AI, UAV engineering, AI-assisted debugging, market access in the US and business strategy. Five TiE-curated sessions will address business scaling, sales, value propositions, design thinking and investor pitching.
Mentor-Mentee Connect will link 400 startups with more than 80 mentors, while Investor Connect will feature over 60 startup pitching sessions. More than 20 closed-door roundtables will bring industry leaders, policymakers and experts together. The summit will also host STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, unicorn felicitations, the TCS Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.
Just 1 day to go! Tomorrow, the future takes centre stage. The wait is almost over. Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 brings together innovators, industry leaders and technology enthusiasts to explore the next frontier. Bengaluru, are you ready? See you tomorrow! Register now: https://t.co/HodT4zy5UM #BengaluruTechSummit2026 #BTS2026 #AIandBeyond #ExploreTheNextFrontier @kiranshaw— BengaluruTechSummit (@blrtechsummit) November 16, 2026