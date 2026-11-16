ETV Bharat / technology

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 To Bring Together Global Technology Leaders, 1,000 Startups

The event will bring together technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers and government representatives from across the world. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the three-day summit, themed “AI & Beyond”, organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) as co-host. The summit will cover artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, biotechnology, robotics, electric mobility, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and other emerging technologies. The event will feature 13 stages, 16 thematic tracks, international pavilions, business meetings, product launches and investor interactions. Startups, AI and Robotics in Focus More than 1,000 startups from around 100 Indian cities, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, are expected to showcase innovations across over 30 sectors. A dedicated 50,000-square-foot AI and Robotics Pavilion, co-curated by Bharat1.ai, will feature more than 101 startups, humanoid robots, drones, autonomous systems and industrial robotics. The pavilion will showcase India's first Quadrupedal Athletic Showcase, indigenous humanoid robots, robotic cooking and drone demonstrations. Product launches will include AI Kavach, an AI cybersecurity lab for the banking, financial services and insurance sector developed with IIT Kanpur; MannasAI, a brain foundation model for epilepsy prediction; and Vismera, an accountable agentic operating system. AI buildathons with prizes worth Rs 15 lakh, AI credits and a residency programme are also planned. The Future Makers Conclave, scheduled for November 19 under the theme “Dream, Dare, Disrupt”, will mark 10 years of Karnataka's ELEVATE startup initiative. It will feature deeptech investment announcements, startup presentations and a conversation between IT Minister Priyank Kharge and unicorn founders. Startups Juspay and Sarvam AI will be felicitated, along with IPO achievers Wakefit Innovations, e2E Rail, Amagi Media Labs and Zetwerk.

IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge at a meeting on the event (ETV Bharat)

Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance, which has expanded from 10 countries in 2018 to more than 40 in 2026, will anchor international participation. Sweden is the country partner, while Italy, Australia and Poland are supporting countries. Delegations and pavilions from Germany, Denmark, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Dubai, China, Hong Kong, the United States and BRICS will also participate.The summit will host the India-US Tech Conclave on 18 November, covering quantum technology, critical minerals, safe AI, cybersecurity and technology partnerships. The maiden GCC India Leaders' Dialogue will bring together global capability centre executives, policymakers and business leaders.

Three co-located events will include embedded world India, organised by Germany's NürnbergMesse group, France-origin sustainability initiative ChangeNOW and One Sustainable Health, focusing on human, animal and environmental health.



Workshops, Investment and Recognition



Eleven workshops and masterclasses will cover agentic AI, UAV engineering, AI-assisted debugging, market access in the US and business strategy. Five TiE-curated sessions will address business scaling, sales, value propositions, design thinking and investor pitching.



Mentor-Mentee Connect will link 400 startups with more than 80 mentors, while Investor Connect will feature over 60 startup pitching sessions. More than 20 closed-door roundtables will bring industry leaders, policymakers and experts together. The summit will also host STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, unicorn felicitations, the TCS Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said the summit would connect startups with investors and create opportunities for international partnerships and market access.“Bengaluru Tech Summit has evolved beyond an annual technology gathering into a platform where global conversations translate into partnerships, investments and tangible opportunities,” he said. He invited technology leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, students and citizens to attend.The event will also feature participation from states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir, along with institutions such as DRDO, ISRO, BIRAC, C-DAC, C-DOT, IISc, IIM Bengaluru and several IITs and universities.The organisers' press release gives differing estimates for overall participation: its highlights cite more than 65 countries and 10,000 delegates, while a later section projects over 75 countries and 25,000 delegates. It also cites more than 700 speakers and over 1,600 exhibitors in its detailed projections.