ETV Bharat / technology

Bengaluru Apartments Eye Solar And EV Shift, But Scaling Remains a Challenge

Bengaluru: Solar and EV adoption in Bengaluru’s apartment ecosystems is steadily rising, but remains constrained by policy gaps, low awareness, and the complexities of collective decision-making within resident welfare associations. Experts point out that while technology, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks are largely in place, the real bottlenecks lie in coordination, ownership of shared spaces, and scaling sustainable models beyond niche or affluent segments. As cities grapple with rising energy demand, urban congestion, and environmental stress, the transition to decentralised, clean energy solutions is emerging as both a necessity and a challenge—requiring not just infrastructure, but a shift in governance, design, and consumer behaviour.

Solar and EV Adoption: Growing but Still Modest

In an interview with ETV Bharat, speaking on apartment communities in the city where utility–resident collaboration has enabled rooftop solar adoption, Srinivasappa, Director (Technical), Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (GoK), said that overall penetration of solar and EVs remains modest. While benefits exist, measurable impacts require detailed, case-by-case analysis, which has not yet been undertaken. However, he noted that uptake is increasing, with more residents opting for rooftop solar and electric vehicles.

Rooftop Ownership and Policy Gaps

Responding on key policy gaps in adopting rooftop solar and EV charging in apartment communities, Srinivasappa said ownership of rooftop space remains the primary hurdle. While individual flat owners have rights within their units, rooftops and common areas legally belong to the residents’ Association. As a result, even if residents are willing to adopt solar under government net metering policies, implementation requires collective approval, making Association’s consent and space access the main barriers. He noted that interest in solar is strong and EV adoption is already growing, even without rooftop solar integration. EVs can be charged within sanctioned load (typically around 3-5 kW) or via upgrades through the distribution company with separate meters allowed under regulated tariffs (Rs. 4.5/unit).

Professor Monto Mani, Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc (ETV Bharat)

Srinivasappa emphasised that current tariff structures and net metering frameworks do support apartment-level adoption. However, awareness remains a challenge. In Karnataka, the Gruha Jyoti scheme which provides up to 200 free electricity units has reduced the incentive for some individual homeowners, though apartment residents continue to show interest in solar and EVs.

Virtual net metering offers a viable solution, allowing groups of consumers to install solar systems anywhere within their distribution area, including rooftops or ground-mounted sites. This is particularly beneficial for apartment dwellers without direct roof access. However, misconceptions among Housing Associations persist which often restrict installations citing safety concerns, despite frameworks designed to enable safe, shared adoption.

Scaling Challenges: Coordination Over Infrastructure

When asked what prevents promising pilots from scaling across hundreds of housing societies - whether financing, approvals, grid constraints, or resident coordination -Srinivasappa said the main bottleneck is resident coordination. He noted that in apartment complexes, the distribution infrastructure like transformers and lines, is typically already in place, often installed at the Apartment Developer’s cost while availing electricity connection leaving no major grid constraints. As distributed solar relies on existing infrastructure, the key bottleneck is securing collective agreement and coordination among residents and Associations.

Approvals, Subsidies and Regulatory Gaps

Responding on whether current approval processes, incentives, and tariff structures align with the realities faced by RWAs, Srinivasappa said that the approval process has been largely streamlined. For rooftop solar installations of up to 150 kW on low-tension connections, applicants receive permission to proceed once they submit their application to the BESCOM, along with a six-month window to complete the installation. Unlike in many other states, the technical feasibility stage has been eliminated, enabling faster clearances.

Santhosh Kumar M., Consulting Faculty and Head of the Solar Department, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Renewable Energy and Development (ETV Bharat)

He added that solar tariffs are clearly defined, with a distinction between net metering tariffs and retail supply tariffs, determined by factors such as interest on capital cost, depreciation, and operations and maintenance. Additionally, the central government provides incentives of up to about Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar installations of up to 3 kW. He added that demand-side management regulations require distribution companies to assess practical aspects and provide feedback, but so far only Maharashtra and a few other states have implemented them. Without such a framework, implementation remains difficult, as demand response is a key component of these regulations.

Sustainability Models: Limited and Unequal

Speaking with ETV Bharat on whether there are real examples of apartment communities that have successfully reduced energy demand or costs, Professor Monto Mani, Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc, explained that such examples or instances of sustainable living models remain limited, largely confined to affluent groups or financially secure individuals, and are not easily scalable.

They are often limited to individuals who leave urban careers with financial security to adopt alternative lifestyles, or to affluent groups who can afford large plots of land. Such models are not easily accessible or scalable. Meanwhile, traditional villages already embody many of these principles, yet are increasingly aspiring toward urban conveniences and lifestyles.