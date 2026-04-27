Bengaluru Apartments Eye Solar And EV Shift, But Scaling Remains a Challenge
Solar and EV adoption in Bengaluru apartments is rising but remains limited due to policy gaps, shared ownership issues, and coordination challenges.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:30 AM IST
Bengaluru: Solar and EV adoption in Bengaluru’s apartment ecosystems is steadily rising, but remains constrained by policy gaps, low awareness, and the complexities of collective decision-making within resident welfare associations. Experts point out that while technology, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks are largely in place, the real bottlenecks lie in coordination, ownership of shared spaces, and scaling sustainable models beyond niche or affluent segments. As cities grapple with rising energy demand, urban congestion, and environmental stress, the transition to decentralised, clean energy solutions is emerging as both a necessity and a challenge—requiring not just infrastructure, but a shift in governance, design, and consumer behaviour.
Solar and EV Adoption: Growing but Still Modest
In an interview with ETV Bharat, speaking on apartment communities in the city where utility–resident collaboration has enabled rooftop solar adoption, Srinivasappa, Director (Technical), Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (GoK), said that overall penetration of solar and EVs remains modest. While benefits exist, measurable impacts require detailed, case-by-case analysis, which has not yet been undertaken. However, he noted that uptake is increasing, with more residents opting for rooftop solar and electric vehicles.
Rooftop Ownership and Policy Gaps
Responding on key policy gaps in adopting rooftop solar and EV charging in apartment communities, Srinivasappa said ownership of rooftop space remains the primary hurdle. While individual flat owners have rights within their units, rooftops and common areas legally belong to the residents’ Association. As a result, even if residents are willing to adopt solar under government net metering policies, implementation requires collective approval, making Association’s consent and space access the main barriers. He noted that interest in solar is strong and EV adoption is already growing, even without rooftop solar integration. EVs can be charged within sanctioned load (typically around 3-5 kW) or via upgrades through the distribution company with separate meters allowed under regulated tariffs (Rs. 4.5/unit).
Srinivasappa emphasised that current tariff structures and net metering frameworks do support apartment-level adoption. However, awareness remains a challenge. In Karnataka, the Gruha Jyoti scheme which provides up to 200 free electricity units has reduced the incentive for some individual homeowners, though apartment residents continue to show interest in solar and EVs.
Virtual net metering offers a viable solution, allowing groups of consumers to install solar systems anywhere within their distribution area, including rooftops or ground-mounted sites. This is particularly beneficial for apartment dwellers without direct roof access. However, misconceptions among Housing Associations persist which often restrict installations citing safety concerns, despite frameworks designed to enable safe, shared adoption.
Scaling Challenges: Coordination Over Infrastructure
When asked what prevents promising pilots from scaling across hundreds of housing societies - whether financing, approvals, grid constraints, or resident coordination -Srinivasappa said the main bottleneck is resident coordination. He noted that in apartment complexes, the distribution infrastructure like transformers and lines, is typically already in place, often installed at the Apartment Developer’s cost while availing electricity connection leaving no major grid constraints. As distributed solar relies on existing infrastructure, the key bottleneck is securing collective agreement and coordination among residents and Associations.
Approvals, Subsidies and Regulatory Gaps
Responding on whether current approval processes, incentives, and tariff structures align with the realities faced by RWAs, Srinivasappa said that the approval process has been largely streamlined. For rooftop solar installations of up to 150 kW on low-tension connections, applicants receive permission to proceed once they submit their application to the BESCOM, along with a six-month window to complete the installation. Unlike in many other states, the technical feasibility stage has been eliminated, enabling faster clearances.
He added that solar tariffs are clearly defined, with a distinction between net metering tariffs and retail supply tariffs, determined by factors such as interest on capital cost, depreciation, and operations and maintenance. Additionally, the central government provides incentives of up to about Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar installations of up to 3 kW. He added that demand-side management regulations require distribution companies to assess practical aspects and provide feedback, but so far only Maharashtra and a few other states have implemented them. Without such a framework, implementation remains difficult, as demand response is a key component of these regulations.
Sustainability Models: Limited and Unequal
Speaking with ETV Bharat on whether there are real examples of apartment communities that have successfully reduced energy demand or costs, Professor Monto Mani, Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc, explained that such examples or instances of sustainable living models remain limited, largely confined to affluent groups or financially secure individuals, and are not easily scalable.
They are often limited to individuals who leave urban careers with financial security to adopt alternative lifestyles, or to affluent groups who can afford large plots of land. Such models are not easily accessible or scalable. Meanwhile, traditional villages already embody many of these principles, yet are increasingly aspiring toward urban conveniences and lifestyles.
In urban housing, some premium projects allocate 70–80 per cent of land to greenery, but these remain expensive and largely cater to affluent groups. Even then, much of the space is used for landscaping rather than used for productive purposes like food cultivation. Meanwhile, mainstream housing for middle- and lower-middle-income families is increasingly congested, with little to no open space for children.
Such apartments continue to rise, driven by aspirations for urban convenience. Claims of lower carbon footprints can be misleading, as ecological impact remains high due to greater land use. As cities densify with high-rise developments, infrastructure - roads, water supply, and waste management - must scale accordingly, but this often lags behind. In cities like Bangalore, roads with over 2,000 vehicles leave little room for pedestrians, underscoring the mounting strain on urban systems.
Construction and Energy Performance Challenges
Prof. Mani said that conventional construction is highly carbon-intensive, with embodied emissions of around 350–400 kg CO₂e per square metre. Achieving net-zero requires reducing this to below 150 kg CO₂e/m². Using locally sourced materials can significantly cut embodied carbon while also supporting local skills, jobs, and economic activity.
On the operational side, energy performance must improve sharply. Energy Performance Index (EPI) levels need to fall well below 50 kWh/m²/year - currently, they are over four times higher. Operational energy reflects day-to-day consumption, and despite more efficient appliances, per-capita energy use has not declined. Lower costs have driven higher ownership and usage - laptops, phones, tablets - and increasing overall energy demand.
Middle- and lower-income groups are increasingly dependent on digital networks for livelihoods and aspirations. Growth remains consumption-driven, prioritising profit over sustainability, limiting equitable access and deepening ecological stress.
Beyond Consumerism and Toward Sustainable Well-being
As a solution to address these challenges through governance and behavioural change, Prof. Mani pointed out that development is largely equated with consumerism, driven by consumption, convenience, and material gain. In contrast, a meaningful development is internal, rooted in contentment and self-awareness, though it is often deferred to later in life, limiting its wider impact.
He noted a gradual shift in awareness, especially among younger generations, and called for a rethinking of the economic model. True prosperity, he said, lies in health, well-being, and fulfilment, while consumerism prioritises profit and unchecked materialism - fostering discontent and disconnection from nature.
In product design, the emphasis has shifted from durability to short-term, consumption-led models where profit outweighs longevity. Without redefining value to prioritise durability, reducing resource and energy footprints will remain difficult.
Despite strong economic growth, it remains largely consumption-driven and increasingly unsustainable amid rising ecological stress - evident in poor urban air quality, declining soil fertility, and microplastics in groundwater across regions like Kerala and Karnataka.
Policy, Market and Access Gaps
Speaking on policy gaps in adopting rooftop solar and EV charging in apartments, Prof. Mani noted that key challenges remain. Amid the push for investment, industrial growth, and urbanisation, priorities like safety, equity, and sustainability risk being sidelined. While profits and real-estate growth may surge, equitable access to a clean-living environment could remain out of reach for much of the urban population.
Current market dynamics favour profit and volume over efficiency and sustainability, making affordable, energy-efficient building design difficult without strong policy, regulatory support, or clear cost signals. He stressed leveraging India’s regional diversity - using local materials and decentralised approaches to cut embodied and operational energy while generating jobs. Yet, development models remain centralised, standardised, and consumption-driven.
While sustainable options are emerging, they remain largely limited to those who can afford them. Prof. Mani expressed cautious optimism that younger generations may drive change through more conscious choices, though the transition will take time. Sustainability is gaining traction as a business paradigm, but the real shift must move from greenwashing to green conscience.
Solar as a Scalable Solution
Santhosh Kumar M., Consulting Faculty and Head of the Solar Department, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Renewable Energy and Development, told ETV Bharat that solar adoption is key for both rural electrification and Bengaluru’s apartment ecosystem. Kumar stressed solar adoption in apartments is growing with subsidies, strong policy support and viable technologies, but lack of awareness among residents and collective decision-making within apartment associations remain the key barriers to scaling. Apartment complexes can use solar linked to common meters to power shared facilities and export surplus power, reducing costs. With rising tariffs and climate concerns, solar offers a long-term solution that lowers bills, generates income, and gives apartments a green identity.
While the pathway to sustainable apartments exists, scaling it will depend as much on people and governance as on technology.
Read More