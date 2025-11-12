ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Researchers Find Yeast Survives Mars-Like Stress, May Unlock Tool To Assess Astronaut Health In Space

The Mars of today is dry and dusty, with an atmosphere that is just one percent as thick as Earth's. ( Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center )

By Anubha Jain 6 Min Read

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Department of Biochemistry at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, have discovered that yeast cells can survive conditions mimicking those on Mars—and that’s no small feat. To test how tough the yeast really is, the researchers hit the cells with powerful shock waves, as fast as five times the speed of sound, similar to what happens when a meteorite crashes on Mars. They also mixed the yeast with sodium perchlorate, a poisonous chemical found in Martian soil. Using a special machine called the High-Intensity Shock Tube for Astrochemistry (HISTA), the team recreated these harsh Martian conditions in the lab. Afterwards, they carefully collected the yeast cells to see how well they survived. The results were surprising: yeast survived. Although their growth slowed down, the cells endured both the shock waves and the chemical assault—even when the two stresses were combined. Lead author of the study, Riya Dhage, said, “This work brings together shock wave physics, chemical biology, and molecular cell biology to explore how life might cope with Mars-like conditions.” Inspiration behind testing yeast under Mars-like conditions In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Associate Professor at IISc and corresponding author of the study, Purusharth I Rajyaguru, discussed the inspiration behind testing yeast under Mars-like conditions. Rajyaguru explained that he has worked with yeast since 2007, valuing it as a model organism because many biological mechanisms in yeast are conserved in humans. Assembly of cytoplasmic RNP condensates (yellow dots) in yeast cells in response to stress (Image Credits: Riya Dhage) “Yeast is a powerful, versatile system that helps us understand fundamental human biology,” he said. “When I moved to the Department of Biochemistry at IISc in 2013, I decided to continue working with yeast. It remains an integral part of our research at IISc, and even before our Mars-related work, our earlier projects also involved yeast.” He added that the idea for the Mars-focused study arose unexpectedly while waiting for research funding. “I came across an ISRO call for space and astrobiology proposals and realised that RNA-protein complexes called RNP condensates had not yet been explored in this context,” he recalled. Also read: The Ancient Microbial Life On Mars, The First Report Of Life Beyond Earth He further added that yeast, being both a simple and adaptable system, was a great option to understand the impact of Mars-like stress conditions on RNP condensates. The team presented the idea to ISRO, which funded the project. Rajyaguru highlighted the collaborative effort, acknowledging co-author Bhalamurugan Sivaraman, Arijit Roy (PRL Ahmedabad), and first author Riya Dhage (IISc), who carried out much of the experimental work. Challenges of exposing live yeast cells to extreme shock waves When asked about the challenges of exposing live yeast cells to extreme shock waves, Riya Dhage said that setting up the HISTA tube to expose live yeast cells to shock waves was the biggest hurdle, which was not attempted earlier. Professor Rajyaguru explained that no prior studies had attempted this. “We aimed to find shock wave conditions strong enough to trigger physiological changes but gentle enough to keep the yeast alive,” he said. He further said that Sivaraman’s team in Ahmedabad provided the shock wave expertise, while Riya Dhage led extensive trial-and-error experiments to optimise conditions for exposure of yeast to shock waves and perchlorate stress. This artist's concept depicts astronauts and human habitats on Mars. (Image Credits: NASA)