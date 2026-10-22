ETV Bharat / technology

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched In India With TFT Display At Rs 1.59 Lakh

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar N250SS in India. Priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated naked sports bike has a four-valve engine, a 6-speed gearbox, and an electronic throttle body (ETB). It also gets a new 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring. It also adds a sports shifter and several comfort and safety features.

The Pulsar N250SS is built by upgrading the existing Pulsar N250 mechanically and technologically. The launch comes as the Pulsar brand marks 25 years in the Indian two-wheeler market.

In India, the Pulsar N250SS competes against other naked sports bikes like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Hero Xtreme 250R.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250SS costs Rs 1,59,406 (ex-showroom). It is priced Rs 14,000 more than the standard N250. The new bike is offered in Atlantic Blue, Brooklyn Black, Fiery Red, and Pearl White.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Features

The major change in the N250SS when compared with the standard N250 is the new 5-inch TFT display, which replaces the old LCD unit. The screen supports Google Maps mirroring, so navigation can be shown on the digital instrument cluster.

The updated bike also includes a sports shifter. This allows riders to change up a gear without using the clutch. The bike also gets adjustable levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch, and a panic brake alert.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Engine

The new bike uses a 250cc, four-valve engine that makes 25PS of power and 22Nm of peak torque. This is a marginal improvement over the current Pulsar N250, which makes 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, replacing the 5-speed unit on the standard N250. Another key change is the electronic throttle body, which allows the rider to pick ride modes. It works alongside the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) modes already on offer, which improves the rider-aid package.