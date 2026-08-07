Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications
Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N160 S and SS with a new four-valve engine, traction control and Google Maps mirroring, priced from Rs 1.34 lakh.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N160 S and Pulsar N160 SS in India. The new models bring a fresh four-valve engine, electronic throttle, larger front forks and an upgraded electronics package to the N160 line-up, while the existing two-valve N160 will continue to be sold alongside them.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Price
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 S is priced at Rs 1,33,511 and the Pulsar N160 SS costs Rs 1,42,585. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Both models are offered in Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black colour options.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Engine
The major change comes with the engine. Both the N160 S and N160 SS use a newly developed 164.5cc single-cylinder four-valve engine that produces a power output of 18 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. It has a claimed 0-60kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. The new engine is oil-cooled with an electronic throttle body.
It replaces the older 164.9 cc two-valve, air-cooled, mechanically throttled engine, which made 15.5 bhp of power output at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Notably, the new engine retains the same 5-speed gearbox, found in the older engine.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Riding Modes and Crawl Tech
The Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS pack Bajaj's Intelligent Throttle system, which enables four throttle-linked riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road. They adjust throttle response to suit riding conditions rather than just change the information on the instrument cluster.
A new Crawl Technology feature enables the bike to move smoothly at low speeds in higher gears, eliminating the need to continuously change gears or work the clutch.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Features
The top-spec N160 SS gains a traction control system operating through the electronic throttle to curb wheel slip. It also receives a 5-inch TFT display offering Google Maps mirroring, which Bajaj claims is a segment-first feature for a sports motorcycle in India. The SS also gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, dual-channel ABS and adjustable control levers.
Meanwhile, the N160 S uses an LCD display with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, single-channel ABS and fixed levers, and misses out on traction control.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Hardware
Both new variants receive stronger chassis components. The 37 mm upside-down front forks replace the 33 mm units found on the standard N160, however, the monoshock suspension still continues at the rear.
Braking has also been upgraded, a 300mm front disc that replaces the 280mm unit on the two-valve bike, plus a 230mm rear disc. The new models run a 17-inch wheels on the front and rear, similar to the standard model. Fuel tank capacity remains 14 litres across the range.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Design
Visually, both motorcycles retain the familiar streetfighter stance found in the N160 Series, but add sharper graphics and coloured alloy wheels. In addition, the SS sports a revised handlebar angle and seat height for improved rider comfort.