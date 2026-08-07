ETV Bharat / technology

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N160 S and Pulsar N160 SS in India. The new models bring a fresh four-valve engine, electronic throttle, larger front forks and an upgraded electronics package to the N160 line-up, while the existing two-valve N160 will continue to be sold alongside them.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 S is priced at Rs 1,33,511 and the Pulsar N160 SS costs Rs 1,42,585. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. Both models are offered in Atlantic Blue, Pearl Metallic White and Brooklyn Black colour options.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Engine

The major change comes with the engine. Both the N160 S and N160 SS use a newly developed 164.5cc single-cylinder four-valve engine that produces a power output of 18 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. It has a claimed 0-60kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds. The new engine is oil-cooled with an electronic throttle body.

It replaces the older 164.9 cc two-valve, air-cooled, mechanically throttled engine, which made 15.5 bhp of power output at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Notably, the new engine retains the same 5-speed gearbox, found in the older engine.

Atlantic Blue colour (Image Credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS: Riding Modes and Crawl Tech

The Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS pack Bajaj's Intelligent Throttle system, which enables four throttle-linked riding modes — Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road. They adjust throttle response to suit riding conditions rather than just change the information on the instrument cluster.