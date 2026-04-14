ETV Bharat / technology

Bajaj Dominar 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.03 Lakh: Engine, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Bajaj has launched the Dominar 350 in India. It is the same sports tourer motorcycle that exists in the Indian automotive market, but with a downsized 350cc engine. This means that the design and features of the sports tourer remain the same. The Bajaj Dominar 350 is priced at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 37,000 more affordable than the Dominar 400. It is worth noting that Bajaj downsized the Dominar’s 373cc engine to 350cc to bring the sports tourer under the 18 per cent GST bracket (below 350cc), compared to the previous 40 per cent taxation slab (above 350cc), as per the GST 2.0, implemented on September 22, 2026.

Bajaj Dominar 350: Engine and performance

The engine displacement of the Dominar 350 has been reduced from 373cc to 350cc. Bajaj achieved this by reducing the stroke length from 60mm to 56.1mm. The company has unchanged the bore size of the motorcycle, keeping it at 89mm. This results in the Dominar 350 having a power output of 40.04 bhp, representing a marginal increase of 0.6 bhp in power output. However, the peak power output arrives at a much higher rev range at 9,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the maximum torque output of the Dominar 350 is 33.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm, which is down by 1.8 Nm and comes a bit earlier than before on the rev band.

Bajaj Dominar 350: Other specifications