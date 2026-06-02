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Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specifications

Bajaj Auto has launched the Avenger Street 220 in India, which focuses on city riding, compared to its Cruise counterpart, built for highway riding.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specifications
Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is the replacement of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued in India. (Image Credit: Bajaj Auto)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has quietly launched the Avenger Street 220 in India. Compared to its Cruise version, which is meant for touring, the new version is primarily aimed at riding in cities and urban streets. It is worth noting that the Avenger Street 220 is the replacement of the Street 160, which is no longer sold in India.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Price, colours

The Avenger Street 220 is priced at Rs 1,28,933 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It is offered in two colour schemes: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades complement the bike’s laid-back, cruiser-style design. Customers can book the motorcycle via Bajaj’s official website (bajajauto.com/bikes/avenger/avenger -street-220#) or by visiting the nearest Bajaj dealership.

Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) ColoursBookings from
Rs 1,28,933Ebony BlackBajaj Auto's official website | Bajaj Auto dealership
Cocktail Wine Red

Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Specifications and dimensions

The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve engine. It produces a peak power output of 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

It has a front telescopic suspension with double anti-friction bush, while the rear has a 5-step adjustable twin-shock absorber. The braking duties of the Avenger Street 220 are handled by a 280mm disc brake with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) at the front and a 180mm drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specifications
Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Colour options (Image Credit: Bajaj Auto)

It rides on 17-inch and 15-inch tubeless black alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

It measures 2,210mm in length, 806mm in width, 1,070mm inm height, and a wheelbase of 1,490mm. The Avenger Street 220 has a seat height of 737mm and ground clearance of 169mm. It weighs 160 kg.

FeaturesDetails
Enigne 220cc | single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve
Power output18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm
Torque17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm
Gearbox5-speed
SuspensionFront: Telescopic with double anti-friction bush
Rear SuspensionRear: 5-step adjustable twi-shock absorber
BrakesFront: 280mm disc with ABS
Rear: 180mm drum
Dimensions 2,210mm (length) | 806mm (width) |1,070mm (height)
Wheelbase 1,490mm
Seat height737mm
Ground clearance169mm
Weight160 kg
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z With 350cc Engine Gets More Affordable After GST Price Cut In India

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