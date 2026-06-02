Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specifications
Bajaj Auto has launched the Avenger Street 220 in India, which focuses on city riding, compared to its Cruise counterpart, built for highway riding.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has quietly launched the Avenger Street 220 in India. Compared to its Cruise version, which is meant for touring, the new version is primarily aimed at riding in cities and urban streets. It is worth noting that the Avenger Street 220 is the replacement of the Street 160, which is no longer sold in India.
Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Price, colours
The Avenger Street 220 is priced at Rs 1,28,933 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It is offered in two colour schemes: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades complement the bike’s laid-back, cruiser-style design. Customers can book the motorcycle via Bajaj’s official website (bajajauto.com/bikes/avenger/avenger -street-220#) or by visiting the nearest Bajaj dealership.
|Price (ex-showroom, Telangana)
|Colours
|Bookings from
|Rs 1,28,933
|Ebony Black
|Bajaj Auto's official website | Bajaj Auto dealership
|Cocktail Wine Red
Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Specifications and dimensions
The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve engine. It produces a peak power output of 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
It has a front telescopic suspension with double anti-friction bush, while the rear has a 5-step adjustable twin-shock absorber. The braking duties of the Avenger Street 220 are handled by a 280mm disc brake with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) at the front and a 180mm drum brake at the rear.
It rides on 17-inch and 15-inch tubeless black alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.
It measures 2,210mm in length, 806mm in width, 1,070mm inm height, and a wheelbase of 1,490mm. The Avenger Street 220 has a seat height of 737mm and ground clearance of 169mm. It weighs 160 kg.
|Features
|Details
|Enigne
|220cc | single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve
|Power output
|18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm
|Torque
|17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|Suspension
|Front: Telescopic with double anti-friction bush
|Rear Suspension
|Rear: 5-step adjustable twi-shock absorber
|Brakes
|Front: 280mm disc with ABS
|Rear: 180mm drum
|Dimensions
|2,210mm (length) | 806mm (width) |1,070mm (height)
|Wheelbase
|1,490mm
|Seat height
|737mm
|Ground clearance
|169mm
|Weight
|160 kg