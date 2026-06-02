ETV Bharat / technology

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched In India: Price, Colours, Specifications

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is the replacement of the Avenger Street 160, which has been discontinued in India. ( Image Credit: Bajaj Auto )

The Avenger Street 220 is priced at Rs 1,28,933 (ex-showroom, Telangana). It is offered in two colour schemes: Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. Both shades complement the bike’s laid-back, cruiser-style design. Customers can book the motorcycle via Bajaj’s official website ( bajajauto.com/bikes/avenger/avenger -street-220# ) or by visiting the nearest Bajaj dealership.

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto has quietly launched the Avenger Street 220 in India. Compared to its Cruise version, which is meant for touring, the new version is primarily aimed at riding in cities and urban streets. It is worth noting that the Avenger Street 220 is the replacement of the Street 160, which is no longer sold in India.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Specifications and dimensions

The Bajaj Avenger Street 220 is powered by a 220cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve engine. It produces a peak power output of 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

It has a front telescopic suspension with double anti-friction bush, while the rear has a 5-step adjustable twin-shock absorber. The braking duties of the Avenger Street 220 are handled by a 280mm disc brake with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) at the front and a 180mm drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj Avenger Street 220: Colour options (Image Credit: Bajaj Auto)

It rides on 17-inch and 15-inch tubeless black alloy wheels at the front and rear, respectively. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

It measures 2,210mm in length, 806mm in width, 1,070mm inm height, and a wheelbase of 1,490mm. The Avenger Street 220 has a seat height of 737mm and ground clearance of 169mm. It weighs 160 kg.

Features Details Enigne 220cc | single-cylinder, oil-cooled twin-spark DTS-i, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve Power output 18.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm Torque 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed Suspension Front: Telescopic with double anti-friction bush Rear Suspension Rear: 5-step adjustable twi-shock absorber Brakes Front: 280mm disc with ABS Rear: 180mm drum Dimensions 2,210mm (length) | 806mm (width) |1,070mm (height) Wheelbase 1,490mm Seat height 737mm Ground clearance 169mm Weight 160 kg