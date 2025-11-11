ETV Bharat / technology

Bajaj Auto Hints At Working On A Sub-350cc Engine Along With KTM And Triumph Motorcycles

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto is planning to make the most of the new GST reform. The GST 2.0, which was implemented on September 22, 2025, has increased the tax rates for bikes with engines above 350cc from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.

According to an earnings conference call for Q2 FY26, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, stated that, along with its partners KTM and Triumph, it will reshape its Indian portfolio and take advantage of the lower GST rate. He also mentioned that these new models will be launched in the course of time.

This means that the company could manufacture a new sub-350cc engine, which will only be applicable with an 18 per cent GST rate, escaping the 40 per cent tax rate on motorcycles with engines above 350cc.

Bajaj sells 400cc motorcycles along with KTM and Triumph. It is expected that the two-wheeler company might downsize its Pulsar NS400Z into an under-350cc bike to qualify for the lower GST bracket. Similarly, Triumph is also expected to curb its 400cc models: Thruxton 400, Scrambler 400 XC, Scrambler 400 X, Speed T4, and Speed 400. For KTM, it would be a bit tricky as the 390cc range is connected to performance, but detuning this engine range will narrow the power gap with the existing KTM 250 line-up.

New awaiting products