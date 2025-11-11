Bajaj Auto Hints At Working On A Sub-350cc Engine Along With KTM And Triumph Motorcycles
Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj, stated that it will reshape its current portfolio along with its partners KTM and Triumph.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto is planning to make the most of the new GST reform. The GST 2.0, which was implemented on September 22, 2025, has increased the tax rates for bikes with engines above 350cc from 28 per cent to 40 per cent.
According to an earnings conference call for Q2 FY26, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, stated that, along with its partners KTM and Triumph, it will reshape its Indian portfolio and take advantage of the lower GST rate. He also mentioned that these new models will be launched in the course of time.
This means that the company could manufacture a new sub-350cc engine, which will only be applicable with an 18 per cent GST rate, escaping the 40 per cent tax rate on motorcycles with engines above 350cc.
Bajaj sells 400cc motorcycles along with KTM and Triumph. It is expected that the two-wheeler company might downsize its Pulsar NS400Z into an under-350cc bike to qualify for the lower GST bracket. Similarly, Triumph is also expected to curb its 400cc models: Thruxton 400, Scrambler 400 XC, Scrambler 400 X, Speed T4, and Speed 400. For KTM, it would be a bit tricky as the 390cc range is connected to performance, but detuning this engine range will narrow the power gap with the existing KTM 250 line-up.
New awaiting products
Sharma, in the conference call, revealed that a product plan to launch three new Pulsar series bikes, a new ICE brand, a new ICE brand, a new KTM and Triumph bike under 350cc, and a new Chetak electric scooter by 2027.
New Pulsar bikes: Bajaj will launch its first motorcycle will launch by the end of 2025. In March 2026, the brand plans to debut a newly designed sporty commuter bike, followed by a performance motorcycle in May 2026. It is also expected to launch a new ICE brand in the Indian two-wheeler market to reduce its dependency on the Pulsar series.
Along with this, Bajaj is also planning to introduce a new Chetak EV scooter in early 2026.
New Electric platform: Sharma also revealed that Bajaj is developing a new electric platform and is rigorously working on its Research and Development (R&D). This new EV platform would allow the company to build electric two-wheelers ranging from entry-level commuters to high-performance motorcycles. Once the platform has been developed, it will compete against brands like Hero Motorcorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, which has recently introduced the second electric prototype of the Flying Fea S6 at the EICMA 2025.