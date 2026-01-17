ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | Why Your Clothes Shrink: The Science Behind Fabric Shrinkage

Bengaluru: Ever pulled your favourite T-shirt out of the washing machine only to find it mysteriously smaller? Fabric shrinkage is one of the most common — and misunderstood — laundry problems. While many blame poor quality or faulty washing machines, the real reasons lie deep in the science of fibres, water, heat, and motion.

The science behind shrinkage

Research shows that most natural and semi-natural fibres — such as cotton, wool, linen, silk, and rayon — are prone to shrinkage because of their basic molecular structure. According to Nisa Salim, Director, Swinburne-CSIRO National Testlab for Composite Additive Manufacturing, Swinburne University of Technology, in cotton, for example, fibres are composed of long chains of cellulose molecules held together by hydrogen bonds. During manufacturing, these fibres are stretched under tension to make the fabric smooth and aligned.

Natural fibres like cotton and wool shrink due to molecular relaxation when exposed to water, heat, and motion (Getty Images)

When exposed to water and heat, these bonds weaken, and the fibres relax back toward their unstretched, “natural” state, pulling the fabric’s threads closer together and reducing size. Water penetrates the fibres and makes them swell and more flexible. Heat and movement break some of the stabilising bonds, and the fibres then recoil toward their natural, crinkled state—pulling the fabric threads closer together and causing the garment to shrink.

Why do some fabrics shrink more than others?

In knit garments — such as T-shirts, sweaters, and casual wear — this effect is often more obvious because the loops and open structure allow fibres more freedom to move and tighten. By contrast, tightly woven fabrics resist movement and therefore show less shrinkage overall.

Synthetic and pre-shrunk fabrics are more resistant to shrinkage due to their structural or treated stability (Getty Images)

According to a review of the sustainable methods in imparting shrink resistance to wool fabrics, published in the Journal of Advanced Research, for wool and other animal fibres, there’s another mechanism: felting shrinkage. Wool fibres have tiny scales on their surface, and when agitated with heat and moisture (for instance, in a washing machine), these scales lift, interlock, and create a denser, smaller fabric structure. Once this felting occurs, the change is usually permanent—you can’t restore the original shape because the fibres have fundamentally locked together.

Industry perspective: Shrinkage is not a quality defect

Talking to ETV Bharat, Indian craft revivalist, Brij Ballabh Udaiwal, National Awardee (1991) in hand block printing from Sanganer, known for pioneering natural indigo farming, dyeing, and reviving traditional textiles, explained that the main cause of shrinkage is the basic nature, design and construction of the cloth. Shrinkage is a natural process, and he noted that shrinkage commonly occurs when fabrics are not pre-shrunk during manufacturing.

Brij Ballabh Udaiwal showing the fabric at an exhibition (Special Arrangement)

According to him, shrinkage can sometimes be reversed partially, but rarely completely, and the methods used are only partially scientific. The cloth fibre and the manufacturing process together determine whether a fabric will shrink or not. Importantly, he emphasised that shrinkage should not be used as a measure of fabric quality, as even high-quality textiles can shrink under certain conditions.

Clothes can shrink even in cold water because water penetrates the fibres, causing them to swell, while the mechanical action of tumbling in the washing machine allows the fibres to relax and contract. The effect is smaller than with hot water but still enough to reduce the garment’s size.