ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | Why Rockets Need To Shed Their Parts To Reach Space And Why Re-Entry Is Even Harder

Bengaluru: Every rocket launch appears effortless to those watching from Earth—a blazing column of fire disappearing into the sky. But behind those few minutes lies one of engineering's toughest balancing acts.

"Space missions represent a remarkable interplay between physics and engineering. Every stage of flight from launch and orbital insertion to atmospheric re-entry demands a precise understanding of laws of motion, trajectory shaping with accurate guidance and control, and innovative technological solutions. It is this ability to transform scientific principles into practical capability that makes space exploration one of humanity's greatest engineering achievements,” noted Tessy Thomas, Project Director for the Agni-IV and Agni V ballistic missile programmes and former Director General (Aeronautical Systems) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in an interaction with ETV Bharat.

Why Rockets Need Multiple Stages

Rockets shed stages during flight instead of carrying everything into space. Explaining the laws of physics that make multi-stage rockets essential and whether future technologies could eliminate the need for staging, Thomas explained that the necessity for staging arises from one of the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion, namely the conservation of momentum and the relationship described by the ideal rocket equation.

File Photo: India's smaller rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C11 Successfully Launches Chandrayaan-1 In its fourteenth flight conducted from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR (Getty Images)

"A rocket has to carry its payload and the fuel required to transport it to the desired orbit. As a result, the amount of propellant required increases exponentially with the velocity that must be achieved," she said. "Once a stage has exhausted or burned out its propellant, its tanks, engines and structures become dead weight. Discarding the burned-out stage reduces the mass of the vehicle and improves its efficiency. This enables the subsequent stages to accelerate more efficiently with a much lighter system and achieve the high velocities required for orbit."

Explaining further, Thomas said that multi-stage rockets are essential with present-day chemical propulsion systems. "Future technologies such as nuclear propulsion, advanced air-breathing engines and beamed-energy systems may reduce the dependence on staging. However, for launches from Earth using conventional rocket propulsion, staging continues to be one of the most practical solutions dictated by the laws of physics," she added.

Why Rockets Don't Fly Straight Up into Space

When we watch a rocket launch, it appears to travel straight upwards, yet it begins tilting quite early in the flight. Explaining why a rocket does not simply fly straight up into space, Thomas explained that while rockets move up initially in a vertical direction, this isn't their ultimate goal. The main aim of a rocket is to gain sufficient horizontal speed to stay in orbit around Earth.

"An object in low Earth orbit should be moving in space with a speed of 7.8 kilometres per second. If the rocket just moves upwards in a straight line and then stops its engines, the rocket will fall on the surface of the Earth due to the gravitational force. The upward vertical movement is helpful to the spacecraft since it passes quickly through the thick lower atmosphere. After that, it begins to tilt in a carefully planned manoeuvre known as the gravity turn, directing most of its energy towards building the horizontal speed required for orbit," she said.