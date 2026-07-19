Back To School | Why Rockets Need To Shed Their Parts To Reach Space And Why Re-Entry Is Even Harder
Former DRDO scientist Tessy Thomas explains the physics and engineering principles behind rocket launches, orbital flight, staging, and atmospheric re-entry.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: Every rocket launch appears effortless to those watching from Earth—a blazing column of fire disappearing into the sky. But behind those few minutes lies one of engineering's toughest balancing acts.
"Space missions represent a remarkable interplay between physics and engineering. Every stage of flight from launch and orbital insertion to atmospheric re-entry demands a precise understanding of laws of motion, trajectory shaping with accurate guidance and control, and innovative technological solutions. It is this ability to transform scientific principles into practical capability that makes space exploration one of humanity's greatest engineering achievements,” noted Tessy Thomas, Project Director for the Agni-IV and Agni V ballistic missile programmes and former Director General (Aeronautical Systems) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation, in an interaction with ETV Bharat.
Why Rockets Need Multiple Stages
Rockets shed stages during flight instead of carrying everything into space. Explaining the laws of physics that make multi-stage rockets essential and whether future technologies could eliminate the need for staging, Thomas explained that the necessity for staging arises from one of the fundamental principles of rocket propulsion, namely the conservation of momentum and the relationship described by the ideal rocket equation.
"A rocket has to carry its payload and the fuel required to transport it to the desired orbit. As a result, the amount of propellant required increases exponentially with the velocity that must be achieved," she said. "Once a stage has exhausted or burned out its propellant, its tanks, engines and structures become dead weight. Discarding the burned-out stage reduces the mass of the vehicle and improves its efficiency. This enables the subsequent stages to accelerate more efficiently with a much lighter system and achieve the high velocities required for orbit."
Explaining further, Thomas said that multi-stage rockets are essential with present-day chemical propulsion systems. "Future technologies such as nuclear propulsion, advanced air-breathing engines and beamed-energy systems may reduce the dependence on staging. However, for launches from Earth using conventional rocket propulsion, staging continues to be one of the most practical solutions dictated by the laws of physics," she added.
Why Rockets Don't Fly Straight Up into Space
When we watch a rocket launch, it appears to travel straight upwards, yet it begins tilting quite early in the flight. Explaining why a rocket does not simply fly straight up into space, Thomas explained that while rockets move up initially in a vertical direction, this isn't their ultimate goal. The main aim of a rocket is to gain sufficient horizontal speed to stay in orbit around Earth.
"An object in low Earth orbit should be moving in space with a speed of 7.8 kilometres per second. If the rocket just moves upwards in a straight line and then stops its engines, the rocket will fall on the surface of the Earth due to the gravitational force. The upward vertical movement is helpful to the spacecraft since it passes quickly through the thick lower atmosphere. After that, it begins to tilt in a carefully planned manoeuvre known as the gravity turn, directing most of its energy towards building the horizontal speed required for orbit," she said.
Commenting on differences between how rockets and aeroplanes operate, Thomas said that for a rocket, coming back to Earth in one piece like an aeroplane is one of the biggest challenges in space exploration, as the two operate under fundamentally different conditions. "Aeroplanes rely on the oxygen from the air and aerodynamic lift, while rockets have to work in near-vacuum conditions and produce very high thrust. Combining all these requirements in a single vehicle remains one of the major challenges in aerospace engineering, although reusable systems are steadily advancing towards this goal," she added.
Why Even Small Satellites Need Massive Amounts of Fuel
Thomas also talked about why the size of the satellite does not impact the amount of fuel required to place it into orbit. "A launch vehicle requires large quantities of propellant because placing an object into orbit demands an enormous amount of energy. A significant portion of this energy is consumed in accelerating the rocket itself, including the propellant that remains onboard during ascent," she said. "Additional energy is required to overcome gravitational losses and atmospheric drag. As a result, even relatively small satellites often require very large launch vehicles. In many rockets, propellant accounts for more than 85 per cent of the total lift-off mass.”
Why Returning to Earth Is Often More Difficult Than Launching
People often assume that returning to Earth is easier than going into space. Explaining why atmospheric re-entry is considered one of the most dangerous phases of a space mission, and what happens to a spacecraft as it races through the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds, Thomas said atmospheric re-entry is one of the most demanding phases of any mission because the spacecraft returns at extremely high velocities - around 7.8 kilometres per second from low Earth orbit.
"At such speeds, the surrounding air cannot move away quickly enough and becomes intensely compressed. This compression causes the temperature of the gas around the vehicle to rise dramatically, producing a layer of ionised gas, or plasma, around the spacecraft. During this phase, the spacecraft experiences extreme aerodynamic heating, severe deceleration loads, and high structural stresses. The plasma generated around the vehicle can also interrupt communications for a short period," she said.
"The permissible re-entry corridor is very narrow. A trajectory that is too steep can result in excessive aerodynamic heating and structural failure, whereas a trajectory that is too shallow can cause the spacecraft to skip off the atmosphere. Therefore, successful re-entry requires highly precise guidance, advanced thermal protection systems and robust structural design," she added.
Happy birthday, @astro_Pettit! Many happy returns (including this one) 🥳— NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2025
The MS-26 Soyuz spacecraft touched down in Kazakhstan at 9:20pm ET—or, in local time, 6:20am April 20, Pettit's 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/qFM5fAxnA0
The Engineering Challenge of Surviving Re-entry
Responding to what makes designing a vehicle capable of surviving its return through Earth's atmosphere such a complex engineering challenge, Thomas said re-entry vehicle design is one of the most multidisciplinary areas of aerospace engineering, requiring the integration of aerodynamics, materials science, structural engineering, propulsion, and guidance and control systems.
"The vehicle must withstand extremely high temperatures generated during atmospheric re-entry while maintaining structural integrity and precise controllability. It must also endure intense aerodynamic loads and operate despite temporary communication interruptions caused by plasma formation around the vehicle.
One of the key aspects is that re-entry is essentially an energy management issue. Any spacecraft returning from orbit will have immense amounts of kinetic energy that will need to be dispersed in a controlled way without exceeding any thermal or structural limits. In fact, even minor variations in terms of trajectory, material performance, and guidance accuracy can affect mission success. The development of reliable re-entry technologies is thus significant for reusable launch systems, manned space exploration projects and any future planetary return missions," she explained.
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