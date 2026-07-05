Back To School | What Causes Heatwaves And What Can India Do About It?
Climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense, increasing risks to health, livelihoods, agriculture, and cities while demanding stronger adaptation and emissions cuts.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Stepping outside on a hot summer day can sometimes feel like walking into an oven. In recent years, this has become increasingly common not only in parts of India but across many regions of the world. The mercury levels are rising, and some regions are experiencing heatwaves earlier in the season. They are also staying longer and breaking previous temperature records. This raises an important question: why is this happening?
A heatwave is a prolonged period of unusually hot weather that lasts for several days or even weeks. While summers are naturally hot, a heatwave occurs when temperatures rise well above the long-term average for a particular region and remain elevated for an extended period. In India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies a heatwave based on specific temperature thresholds, which vary by region.
Heatwaves can have serious consequences, including heat-related illnesses, crop damage, water and electricity shortages, and an increased risk of wildfires.
Science of Extreme Heat
High-pressure systems are one of the main drivers of heatwaves. They cause air to sink and compress, which warms it further while suppressing cloud formation. With fewer clouds, more sunlight reaches the ground, allowing the land and the air near the surface to heat up.
A heat dome is a prolonged high-pressure system that traps hot air over a region for days or even weeks, allowing temperatures to build. While not every heatwave is caused by a heat dome, persistent high-pressure systems are a common cause of prolonged extreme heat.
Drought conditions can make heatwaves even more intense. Dry soils reduce evaporation, so less of the Sun's energy is used to evaporate water. Instead, more energy goes into heating the land and the air above it, leading to higher temperatures.
Why Are Heatwaves Happening Often?
Heatwaves are a natural weather phenomenon, but climate change is making them more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), human activities have warmed the Earth by about 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, although recent years have temporarily exceeded this level.
While it may not be possible to attribute individual heatwaves to climate change, attribution science has proven that many other extreme climatic conditions are several times more likely to happen because of human-induced climate change, where some extreme conditions are even unlikely without climate change, explained Dr Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist, who is heading the Climate, Environment, and Sustainability sector at the Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP).
Heat is among the most direct and observable signals of climate change. Some of the factors contributing to global warming include the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and industrial activities, Murthy added.
If emissions remain high, heatwaves that once occurred every 50 years could occur every few years by the middle of the century, with certain regions of South Asia approaching the limits of human heat tolerance. The frequency and intensity of future heatwaves will depend largely on how quickly and significantly GHG emissions are reduced. Otherwise, the occurrence and intensity of future heatwaves would increase with every additional degree of warming, she stressed.
However, temperature is not the only factor that influences the danger level of the heatwave. The humidity level has an equally significant influence on the danger level, which may lead to heat-related complications.
Extreme Heat Rising in India
More frequent, severe, and long-lasting heatwaves have become common in India. In addition, some regions in India experience heatwaves at an earlier point in the year. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, heatwaves are one of the most dangerous weather hazards, especially the nighttime heat resulting from climate change and urbanisation.
Why Cities Feel Hotter and How To Build Heat-Resilient Cities
Urban regions are typically much hotter than rural areas due to the “urban heat island effect.” This trend occurs as a result of heat absorption by concrete roads, buildings, and pavements during daytime and heat release during nighttime. The lack of vegetation in dense urban areas makes the cities even hotter. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has constantly highlighted the role of rapid urbanisation in aggravating the heatwave situation, especially in developing countries.
Indu K Murthy noted that urban cities in India can develop strategies to cope with heat by adopting a combination of affordable and replicable practices. These strategies include greater deployment of blue-green infrastructure such as parks, urban forestry, and blue-green corridors; installation of cool or reflective roofs and pavements, which are proven to reduce the temperature by several degrees at a relatively lower cost; improved design of buildings by means of better ventilation, shading, and insulation required by building codes, and preservation and restoration of urban wetlands that serve as natural heat sinks.
Studies show that urban forests, greenery, water bodies, and green roofs can significantly help in reducing local temperatures and counter the urban heat island effect, as well as the demand for air conditioning. Even though nature-based measures help cities to adapt to rising temperatures and make extreme temperatures more habitable, they do not address the issue of warming caused by GHGs. The most heat-resilient cities will be those that integrate heat protection into every stage of development, along with long-term climate measures aimed at lowering emissions, she added.
The Hidden Health Burden of Heat
Heatwaves are usually referred to as a “silent disaster,” given that they do not attract as much attention as floods and cyclones. Murthy noted that over time, India’s approach towards heat has improved significantly, especially after Ahmedabad developed its Heat Action Plan in 2013, combining early-warning alerts with hospital preparedness.
Nevertheless, there are still considerable gaps in dealing with the consequences of heat, which are spread over different places and not very evident, she said. Ranging from dehydration, heatstroke, and aggravation of chronic diseases, severe heat has put immense pressure on health systems.
She said that outdoor workers, the elderly, pregnant women, children, and people residing in informal settlements are most at risk of heat, given their prolonged exposure and limited access to cooling.
Murthy further stated that although India has made some progress in addressing the issue via Heat Action Plans and the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, our health system is still not fully prepared for it. This includes a lack of heat-specific knowledge among healthcare professionals, inadequate cooling and power infrastructure in hospitals, the absence of routine heat-exposure tracking in health data systems, and project-based financing rather than dedicated budgetary support.
Heat's Impact on Food, Water, and Livelihoods
In addition to health implications, scientists argue that extreme heat has effects on food security, water supply, and economic productivity. According to Murthy, all three aspects are vulnerable to heat stress. India's most immediate concern is the impact on labour and productivity, as India has an abundance of workers who work outdoors and in the informal sector. It is estimated that heat stress causes losses of labour hours in the construction industry, agriculture, and the informal sector, amounting to billions of dollars of economic losses per year.
The very same heat stress is also responsible for lowering agricultural production and farm productivity, thereby posing a threat to food security. On the other hand, higher temperatures lead to high rates of evaporation and an increase in the need for irrigation as groundwater levels continue to fall. These interrelated threats complement each other to magnify the effects of extreme heat, she added.
From Adaptation to Climate Action
Another impact caused by the heatwaves may include increased probability of forest fires, which will harm not only the ecosystem but also cause air pollution and other health-related issues. Taking into consideration the frequency and intensity of extreme heatwaves that are becoming more and more common, there is an increasingly important need to adapt to the problem through implementing green infrastructure, Heat Action Plans, and early warnings, among other efforts to reduce GHGs.
In essence, adapting to extreme heat will require both local action and sustained global climate commitment to safeguard communities and address climate change.
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