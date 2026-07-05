ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | What Causes Heatwaves And What Can India Do About It?

Stepping outside on a hot summer day can sometimes feel like walking into an oven. In recent years, this has become increasingly common not only in parts of India but across many regions of the world. The mercury levels are rising, and some regions are experiencing heatwaves earlier in the season. They are also staying longer and breaking previous temperature records. This raises an important question: why is this happening?

A heatwave is a prolonged period of unusually hot weather that lasts for several days or even weeks. While summers are naturally hot, a heatwave occurs when temperatures rise well above the long-term average for a particular region and remain elevated for an extended period. In India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies a heatwave based on specific temperature thresholds, which vary by region.

Formation of a heat wave : a high-pressure circulation in the atmosphere acts like a dome or cap, trapping heat at the surface. (US National Weather Service/National Ocean Service)

Heatwaves can have serious consequences, including heat-related illnesses, crop damage, water and electricity shortages, and an increased risk of wildfires.

Science of Extreme Heat

High-pressure systems are one of the main drivers of heatwaves. They cause air to sink and compress, which warms it further while suppressing cloud formation. With fewer clouds, more sunlight reaches the ground, allowing the land and the air near the surface to heat up.

A heat dome is a prolonged high-pressure system that traps hot air over a region for days or even weeks, allowing temperatures to build. While not every heatwave is caused by a heat dome, persistent high-pressure systems are a common cause of prolonged extreme heat.

Back To School | What Causes Heatwaves (ETV Bharat Creative (Background: Getty Images))

Drought conditions can make heatwaves even more intense. Dry soils reduce evaporation, so less of the Sun's energy is used to evaporate water. Instead, more energy goes into heating the land and the air above it, leading to higher temperatures.

Why Are Heatwaves Happening Often?

Heatwaves are a natural weather phenomenon, but climate change is making them more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), human activities have warmed the Earth by about 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels, although recent years have temporarily exceeded this level.

Back To School | What Causes Heatwaves (ETV Bharat Creative (Background: Getty Images))

While it may not be possible to attribute individual heatwaves to climate change, attribution science has proven that many other extreme climatic conditions are several times more likely to happen because of human-induced climate change, where some extreme conditions are even unlikely without climate change, explained Dr Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist, who is heading the Climate, Environment, and Sustainability sector at the Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP).

Heat is among the most direct and observable signals of climate change. Some of the factors contributing to global warming include the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and industrial activities, Murthy added.

If emissions remain high, heatwaves that once occurred every 50 years could occur every few years by the middle of the century, with certain regions of South Asia approaching the limits of human heat tolerance. The frequency and intensity of future heatwaves will depend largely on how quickly and significantly GHG emissions are reduced. Otherwise, the occurrence and intensity of future heatwaves would increase with every additional degree of warming, she stressed.