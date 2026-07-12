ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | The Hidden Cost Of AI: Why Large Models Need So Much Power And Water

Bengaluru: AI chatbots help millions of people across the world write their emails, answer their queries, create images, and solve complex problems daily. While we get a reply to complex queries within seconds, each request needs a massive amount of computations in the background, inside large data centres. With the widespread use of AI technology and countries competing to build bigger and better models, scientists are increasingly raising concerns about the environmental cost of this technological revolution.

Artificial Intelligence needs a massive amount of electricity and water consumption inside the data centres. It needs a huge energy input to perform given tasks, while the cooling system requires a large quantity of water to avoid overheating of the data centre equipment. Ensuring environmental sustainability has become one of the most critical issues of this technological breakthrough.

Data Centre Electricity Consumption (ETV Bharat Graphic)

What Happens When You Ask an AI a Question?

Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Chairperson of the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc and Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, explained why something that appears to exist only on a screen requires such vast physical resources. He said that to a layperson, interacting with an AI model feels no different from having a conversation with a knowledgeable person. However, the process through which an AI model answers even a simple question is vastly more complex.

Graphic showing the consumption of energy and water by data centre (AFP)

Based on the complexity, the question can generate hundreds of tokens, and if the model is keeping track of the preceding interactions and general context, the tokens could be in the thousands. It is to be noted that every prompt is broken down into small units called tokens, which are processed by an AI model. A token is the smallest unit of text an AI model processes and can be a whole word, part of a word, a punctuation mark or even a number. A short prompt may contain only a few tokens, while longer prompts or ongoing conversations can involve hundreds or even thousands of tokens.

Tokens explained (Background Picture: Getty Images)

The AI processes these tokens using billions of learned parameters. The more tokens and parameters involved, the more mathematical calculations, known as floating-point operations (FLOPS), are required to generate a response.