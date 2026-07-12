Back To School | The Hidden Cost Of AI: Why Large Models Need So Much Power And Water
The environmental footprint of AI cannot be ignored. The challenge ahead is to ensure that future AI systems aren't only capable but far more efficient.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: AI chatbots help millions of people across the world write their emails, answer their queries, create images, and solve complex problems daily. While we get a reply to complex queries within seconds, each request needs a massive amount of computations in the background, inside large data centres. With the widespread use of AI technology and countries competing to build bigger and better models, scientists are increasingly raising concerns about the environmental cost of this technological revolution.
Artificial Intelligence needs a massive amount of electricity and water consumption inside the data centres. It needs a huge energy input to perform given tasks, while the cooling system requires a large quantity of water to avoid overheating of the data centre equipment. Ensuring environmental sustainability has become one of the most critical issues of this technological breakthrough.
What Happens When You Ask an AI a Question?
Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Chairperson of the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc and Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, explained why something that appears to exist only on a screen requires such vast physical resources. He said that to a layperson, interacting with an AI model feels no different from having a conversation with a knowledgeable person. However, the process through which an AI model answers even a simple question is vastly more complex.
Based on the complexity, the question can generate hundreds of tokens, and if the model is keeping track of the preceding interactions and general context, the tokens could be in the thousands. It is to be noted that every prompt is broken down into small units called tokens, which are processed by an AI model. A token is the smallest unit of text an AI model processes and can be a whole word, part of a word, a punctuation mark or even a number. A short prompt may contain only a few tokens, while longer prompts or ongoing conversations can involve hundreds or even thousands of tokens.
The AI processes these tokens using billions of learned parameters. The more tokens and parameters involved, the more mathematical calculations, known as floating-point operations (FLOPS), are required to generate a response.
The GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), in turn, use extremely dense processors and rely on extensive back-and-forth communication with high-bandwidth memory. All this requires quite a bit of electricity. With so much electricity required in such a small space, the GPUs heat up very quickly.
Why AI Data Centres Consume So Much Water
Prof. Pratap further said that water is required for evaporative cooling to keep the systems from overheating. When the power used for pre-training these models and the water required to generate that electricity are also taken into account, the total electricity and water consumption increases by orders of magnitude and must be amortised over generating responses. Therefore, he said, it should not surprise us to hear figures such as hundreds of gigawatts of power and billions of litres of water being required for data centres worldwide.
"Environmentally, it is a disaster. Unless we come up with breakthrough technologies to reduce the amount of computation required and develop more efficient ways of cooling GPU racks, we are staring at a serious problem over the next decade," he said.
Bigger AI Isn't Necessarily Better
The professor further highlighted that data centres have hundreds of thousands of servers that must work in parallel to handle the enormous computational demands of answering questions from billions of people using chatbots. It is an aggregation of computation of gargantuan proportions. Consequently, electricity and water consumption scale accordingly.
AI efficiency is important. Today, Google is sharing a technical paper detailing our comprehensive methodology for measuring the environmental impact of Gemini inference. We estimate that the median Gemini Apps text prompt uses 0.24 watt-hours of energy (equivalent to watching an… pic.twitter.com/86v42LLkrW— Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) August 21, 2025
Prof. Pratap emphasised that almost everyone is convinced that bigger and more powerful models are not the answer. Instead, we need to move towards a much more efficient use of AI systems that have a smaller computational requirement. There are many technologies that need to be developed for this. The race is on.
The Next Generation Must Solve the AI Sustainability Challenge
He said that today’s students and future engineers must first become aware of this problem in all its gory details. They need to understand why these large models require 10²⁵ to 10²⁷ FLOPS for training and how that requirement can be reduced by several orders of magnitude. On the computing hardware front, we may need a different architecture that does not require as much power and water for cooling.
He further said that a hardware-software co-design approach will be essential to drive greater efficiency. In addition, significant work is needed to develop specialised and highly efficient smaller models. This, he said, is likely to be our saviour.
As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, its environmental footprint can no longer be ignored. The challenge ahead, he concluded, is to ensure that future AI systems become not only more capable, but also far more energy- and water-efficient.