Back To School | From Atoms To Electricity: How Nuclear Reactors Power The Modern World
The article explains how nuclear reactors generate low-carbon electricity, the science of fission, reactor safety, and the potential of thorium-based technologies.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: Whenever we turn on the lights, charge mobile phones, or work in factories, there is electricity involved. Though many people are aware of solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric power, very few understand how electricity is generated in nuclear power plants. At the heart of every nuclear power plant is a nuclear reactor, a highly engineered system that controls the energy stored inside atoms to produce vast amounts of electricity.
Across the world, nuclear energy is one of the largest sources of low-carbon electricity and an important means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are some curiosity-driven questions associated with it, such as: How does a reactor actually turn atoms into electricity? What happens when uranium atoms split? How are nuclear chain reactions controlled, and what safety measures protect people and the environment?
To answer these questions, Dusya Lyubovskaya, Global Ambassador of The Thorium Network, Switzerland, and a PhD candidate in Nuclear Medicine, spoke with ETV Bharat and explained the science behind nuclear reactors, the process of electricity generation, and the role advanced reactor technologies could play in a cleaner energy future.
The Reactor: The Heart of a Nuclear Power Plant
Most nuclear power plants today rely on uranium-based reactors. In these plants, the fission (splitting) of uranium atoms releases large amounts of heat energy.
While reactor designs vary across countries, the basic principle remains the same: nuclear fission produces heat, heat is used to boil water and produce steam, and the steam then drives a turbine connected to a generator, converting mechanical motion into electricity.
The process of generating electricity in a nuclear power plant is broadly similar to that in conventional thermal power plants. The key difference lies in the source of heat: nuclear plants obtain heat from the fission of nuclear fuel, whereas conventional plants generate it by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil or natural gas.
Researchers are also exploring advanced technologies such as Liquid Fission Thorium Burners (LFTBs), which use thorium as an alternative fuel source. Explaining the potential of such systems, Dusya Lyubovskaya said that LFTBs could make nuclear energy safer, cleaner, and more efficient.
Why Uranium and Thorium Are Used as Nuclear Fuels
Not all elements are suitable for use as nuclear fuel. Most nuclear power plants currently in operation use uranium-235 because its atomic nucleus can be easily split by slow-moving neutrons, releasing large amounts of energy. The splitting process also releases additional neutrons that can sustain a steady chain reaction. This characteristic has made uranium-235 the most commonly used fuel in nuclear power plants.
Thorium-232, another naturally occurring radioactive substance, cannot be used directly for fission reactions in the same way. Nevertheless, inside a reactor, thorium can be converted into uranium-233, which can then be used as nuclear fuel. This is why thorium is widely considered an alternative to uranium for advanced nuclear reactors, particularly in countries such as India, which possesses vast thorium reserves.
Hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen cannot meet the nuclear requirements needed for a sustained nuclear fission reaction in conventional reactors. While hydrogen has the capacity to generate large quantities of energy through nuclear fusion, the process by which the Sun produces its energy requires extremely high temperatures and pressures to sustain such fusion reactions. Nitrogen and oxygen, however, cannot undergo fission or fusion under reactor conditions and therefore make poor nuclear fuels.
Why Nuclear Fuel Produces So Much Energy
Lyubovskaya noted that nuclear fuel has energy in its atomic nucleus, and this amount of energy is many times denser than the energy found in the chemical bonds of fossil fuels. This means that a small amount of nuclear fuel produces a large amount of energy with far less fuel consumption.
She said that when a uranium atom goes through fission, it releases heat, radiation, and additional neutrons. Fission is the process in which the nucleus of an atom splits into smaller parts, releasing a large amount of energy. The heat is generated when a small amount of mass is converted directly into energy, as described by Einstein's equation, E = mc². Even a tiny amount of mass can produce an enormous amount of energy.
Safety First: How Modern Reactors Prevent Accidents
Modern nuclear reactors use several safety systems, including strong containment structures, automatic shutdown systems, continuous monitoring, and cooling systems that remove heat and help prevent the release of radioactive material into the environment. Talking about LFTBs, Lyubovskaya said that advanced designs include passive safety features that continue working even without external power or human intervention.
A chain reaction occurs when neutrons released from one splitting atom cause other atoms to split, creating a steady flow of energy. In an LFTB, Lyubovskaya explained that operators carefully control the number of neutrons through control systems and built-in safety features to ensure that the reaction remains stable and does not accelerate uncontrollably. She added that an LFTB is designed to produce controlled heat for electricity generation through a carefully managed chain reaction.
Nuclear Power and the Low-Carbon Energy Transition
Nuclear energy can provide large amounts of reliable, low-carbon electricity while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Together with renewable energy sources, it can help countries meet growing electricity demand and achieve climate goals. Unlike solar and wind power, nuclear plants can generate electricity around the clock.
Discussing the importance of nuclear power in ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply in a low-carbon future, Lyubovskaya said, “LFTBs can generate electricity continuously, 24 hours a day, regardless of weather conditions or the time of day. This reliable ‘baseload’ power complements renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, helping to maintain a stable electricity grid while supporting a low-carbon energy system.”
As reactor technologies evolve from uranium-based systems to advanced thorium designs, they could play a growing role in delivering clean, reliable, and low-carbon electricity in the future.