ETV Bharat / technology

Back To School | From Atoms To Electricity: How Nuclear Reactors Power The Modern World

Bengaluru: Whenever we turn on the lights, charge mobile phones, or work in factories, there is electricity involved. Though many people are aware of solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric power, very few understand how electricity is generated in nuclear power plants. At the heart of every nuclear power plant is a nuclear reactor, a highly engineered system that controls the energy stored inside atoms to produce vast amounts of electricity.

Across the world, nuclear energy is one of the largest sources of low-carbon electricity and an important means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, there are some curiosity-driven questions associated with it, such as: How does a reactor actually turn atoms into electricity? What happens when uranium atoms split? How are nuclear chain reactions controlled, and what safety measures protect people and the environment?

Thorium is emerging as a promising alternative nuclear fuel. Although it cannot undergo fission directly, it can be converted into uranium-233 inside a reactor (Getty Images)

To answer these questions, Dusya Lyubovskaya, Global Ambassador of The Thorium Network, Switzerland, and a PhD candidate in Nuclear Medicine, spoke with ETV Bharat and explained the science behind nuclear reactors, the process of electricity generation, and the role advanced reactor technologies could play in a cleaner energy future.

The Reactor: The Heart of a Nuclear Power Plant

Most nuclear power plants today rely on uranium-based reactors. In these plants, the fission (splitting) of uranium atoms releases large amounts of heat energy.

While reactor designs vary across countries, the basic principle remains the same: nuclear fission produces heat, heat is used to boil water and produce steam, and the steam then drives a turbine connected to a generator, converting mechanical motion into electricity.

Nuclear reactors generate electricity by using the heat released during uranium fission to produce steam, which spins turbines connected to electricity generators—similar to thermal power plants but without burning fossil fuels. (Getty Images)

The process of generating electricity in a nuclear power plant is broadly similar to that in conventional thermal power plants. The key difference lies in the source of heat: nuclear plants obtain heat from the fission of nuclear fuel, whereas conventional plants generate it by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil or natural gas.

Researchers are also exploring advanced technologies such as Liquid Fission Thorium Burners (LFTBs), which use thorium as an alternative fuel source. Explaining the potential of such systems, Dusya Lyubovskaya said that LFTBs could make nuclear energy safer, cleaner, and more efficient.

Why Uranium and Thorium Are Used as Nuclear Fuels