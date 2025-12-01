ETV Bharat / technology

AWS And Google Cloud Introduce AWS Interconnect and Cross-Cloud Interconnect For Fast, Reliable Connectivity For Enterprises

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud have partnered to introduce a new multicloud networking service. According to Google’s blog post, this service is designed to deliver faster and more reliable connectivity for enterprise consumers. This move by Amazon and Google will allow end users to establish private and high-speed connections between companies and computing platforms.

Companies often use multiple cloud providers at the same time to safeguard their data from external threats. Previously, if they wanted to transfer data to a different cloud, they had to manually set up complex networking components, which required physical cables, equipment, and extensive coordination with internal and external teams. This complicated process often took weeks or even months to complete.

AWS and Google Cloud Collaboration

To solve this, AWS and Google developed a multicloud connectivity architecture that eliminates the complexity of physical connectivity, network addressing and routing policies.

AWS introduced AWS Interconnect - multicloud, while Google launched Cross-Cloud Interconnect.