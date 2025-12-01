AWS And Google Cloud Introduce AWS Interconnect and Cross-Cloud Interconnect For Fast, Reliable Connectivity For Enterprises
These multicloud connectivity architectures eliminate the need for physical cables, equipment, and constant coordination between internal and external teams.
Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud have partnered to introduce a new multicloud networking service. According to Google’s blog post, this service is designed to deliver faster and more reliable connectivity for enterprise consumers. This move by Amazon and Google will allow end users to establish private and high-speed connections between companies and computing platforms.
Companies often use multiple cloud providers at the same time to safeguard their data from external threats. Previously, if they wanted to transfer data to a different cloud, they had to manually set up complex networking components, which required physical cables, equipment, and extensive coordination with internal and external teams. This complicated process often took weeks or even months to complete.
AWS and Google Cloud Collaboration
To solve this, AWS and Google developed a multicloud connectivity architecture that eliminates the complexity of physical connectivity, network addressing and routing policies.
AWS introduced AWS Interconnect - multicloud, while Google launched Cross-Cloud Interconnect.
These multicloud connectivity solutions enable enterprise consumers to set up fast, private, and secure connections between AWS and Google Cloud within minutes — something that previously took weeks or months.
Benefits of these multicloud services
With AWS Interconnect and Cross-Cloud Interconnect, enterprise consumers gain the following benefits:
- Speed: Connections between both cloud services can be provisioned on demand via a simple console or Application Programming Interface (API).
- Simple: This multicloud networking architecture eliminates the need for physical infrastructure or complex data routing rules.
- Reliability: These services are built with quad-redundancy (multiple backups) to keep services running even if something fails.
- Security: They use MACsec encryption, which ensures data protection while transferring between cloud servers.
- Openness: The technical standard for these multicloud services is open, meaning other cloud providers can adapt it too.
Importance of these multicloud services
By using AWS Interconnect and Google Cloud Cross-Cloud Interconnect, enterprises can seamlessly transfer their data and applications between AWS and Google Cloud platforms. These multicloud services simplify connectivity for artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and apps across different clouds.