Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From The Ashes DLC Review | Visual Brilliance With A Darker Tone

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From The Ashes DLC Review: “A visual feast and a delight for open-world exploration enthusiasts, with room for improvement in combat diversity and narrative depth,” that was my take on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when it dropped in December 2023—a year after the release of The Way of Water, the second movie in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. Set during the one-year unseen time skip in the movie, the title follows a different protagonist, offering an adjacent tale to the main storyline. Post-launch, the game didn’t lose developers’ attention and continued to receive new content, mechanics, quality-of-life updates, and loads of features, including a third-person perspective (TPP)—something I always wanted for the game. Following the expanded storyline and newly introduced regions from The Sky Breaker DLC (July 2024) and Secrets of the Spires DLC (November 2024), the game received a major expansion with the release of From the Ashes DLC on December 19, 2025—the same day Avatar: Fire and Ash premiered in theatres. As you would expect, the new DLC follows the events of the third movie, giving a different perspective to the storyline as players take control of the Na’vi warrior So’lek to fight the Ash Clan (Mangkwan) and the RDA. Visuals from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes DLC (Ubisoft) Story-wise, From the Ashes does a better job compared to the main game, but I still think it could have done better; but then again, I feel the same for the movies. The thin story, padded with forgettable characters, eliminates the chances of being emotionally invested in what’s going on around the main character.