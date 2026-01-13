Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From The Ashes DLC Review | Visual Brilliance With A Darker Tone
'From the Ashes' DLC enhances Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with improved gameplay, new enemies and regions, and a TPP perspective, though narrative depth remains underwhelming.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From The Ashes DLC Review: “A visual feast and a delight for open-world exploration enthusiasts, with room for improvement in combat diversity and narrative depth,” that was my take on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when it dropped in December 2023—a year after the release of The Way of Water, the second movie in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.
Set during the one-year unseen time skip in the movie, the title follows a different protagonist, offering an adjacent tale to the main storyline. Post-launch, the game didn’t lose developers’ attention and continued to receive new content, mechanics, quality-of-life updates, and loads of features, including a third-person perspective (TPP)—something I always wanted for the game.
Following the expanded storyline and newly introduced regions from The Sky Breaker DLC (July 2024) and Secrets of the Spires DLC (November 2024), the game received a major expansion with the release of From the Ashes DLC on December 19, 2025—the same day Avatar: Fire and Ash premiered in theatres.
As you would expect, the new DLC follows the events of the third movie, giving a different perspective to the storyline as players take control of the Na’vi warrior So’lek to fight the Ash Clan (Mangkwan) and the RDA.
Story-wise, From the Ashes does a better job compared to the main game, but I still think it could have done better; but then again, I feel the same for the movies. The thin story, padded with forgettable characters, eliminates the chances of being emotionally invested in what’s going on around the main character.
The gameplay, however, has improved a lot since its inception. If you are like me, who never picked up the Avatar game after the initial period, even for the DLC, you can really feel all the upgrades the game made. The improved combat and game mechanics, coupled with new enemies (Ash Clan) and a darker tone that ties up to the themes of the Avatar: Fire and Ash film, give it a new soul.
The recently added TPP is everything I imagined it to be. The mode instantly makes exploration and combat a whole lot better. Also, being able to see your 9-foot-tall Na’vi character equipped with all sorts of gear makes the experience satisfying as well. Meanwhile, the first-person perspective (FPP) has its advantages as well. While the TPP feels less fluid and can get troublesome in tight spaces, the FPP truly lets you feel the agility and speed of a Na’vi, which is basically a superhuman from, well, human standards. What I am trying to say is that now that the game offers both perspectives, players get to dictate the experience they want.
Even if the game gets flak for being a “re-skinned Far Cry” embedded with familiar Ubisoft gameplay conventions, I feel it is not a reason to dismiss the Avatar game.
Just like the main game, the From the Ashes DLC is also a visual spectacle that deserves to be explored till you touch every nook and cranny. The new ravaged region of The Ravines takes the world-building to another level as it adds freshness to the exploration.
I would go as far as to say that the gaming world offers a better medium to witness and get embroiled in the world of Pandora than the movies, as you not only get to interact with flora and fauna but also get a closer in-depth view that is not possible anywhere else. Even if James Cameron is not sure about the future of the Avatar movie franchise, I think the game deserves a sequel, with improved narrative depth, of course.
For now, the improved gameplay and new content make the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes DLC a must-try for both fans of the movies as well as RPG open-world connoisseurs.
Rating: 4/5
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
- Developer: Massive Entertainment
- Publisher: Ubisoft
(Game review code provided by the publisher)