Autodesk Unveils New AI-Powered Tools For Animation And VFX At SIGGRAPH 2026
Autodesk has announced new AI tools for Maya, 3ds Max, Arnold and Flow Production Tracking, aimed at speeding up animation and VFX workflows.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Autodesk has announced a set of new capabilities for its Maya, 3ds Max, Flow Production Tracking, and Arnold software at SIGGRAPH 2026. The updates are aimed at easing common progress halters in animation and visual effects production, including manual motion blocking, recreating real-world environments, slow lighting adjustments, and coordinating reviews across remote teams.
Custom motion models in Maya using MotionMaker
Maya's MotionMaker tool now includes a 'Bring Your Own Data' feature, allowing teams to train custom motion-generation models using their own rigs and animation data, including stylised motion capture or hand-keyed animation. Once trained, these models can generate base motion that artists can further refine using Maya's existing tools, such as Graph Editor, Time Editor and Dope Sheet.
This builds on MotionMaker's existing ability to generate motion for bipeds, dogs and horses. Autodesk says the feature is particularly useful for smaller teams, letting them train a model once and reuse it, eliminating repetitive animation work. Sheridan College's Screen Industries Research & Training Center (SIRT)has already used the tool in Maya to train custom models from stylised performance data.
3D Gaussian Splats in 3ds Max
3ds Max is introducing support for 3D Gaussian Splats (3DGS), a data format used to accurately represent real-world objects and environments. Unlike simple display support, 3ds Max makes these splats fully editable, allowing artists to integrate scanned or captured data into standard modelling, animation and scene-building workflows.
The feature is powered by a new point object system, where each point stores information such as position, colour, scale and custom attributes, while remaining efficient enough to handle large datasets. Artists can also import AI-generated environments, such as those created with World Labs Marble, directly into 3ds Max for further editing. Native 3DGS rendering support in Arnold also allows precise control over lighting, shading and colour for final renders.
Real-time collaborative reviews in Flow Production Tracking
Flow Production Tracking now includes a unified review tool that lets post-production teams review footage, compare versions, and give feedback together in real time. Teams can host synchronised review sessions where multiple users control playback and add annotations, with participants able to join from Flow Production Tracking or the RV review tool. This is designed to keep remote artists, directors and production teams in sync during the review process.
Real-time rendering feedback in Maya
Maya is also introducing Arnold interactive viewport rendering, giving artists more immediate visual feedback as they adjust lighting, materials and scene composition. This allows Arnold-rendered results to appear directly in the viewport, shortening the feedback loop and helping artists refine scenes before committing to a final render.
Autodesk said these updates build on its broader rollout of AI-powered features across its creative tools, including earlier updates to Flow Studio, as part of its effort to position AI as a practical assistant for artists rather than a replacement for creative control.