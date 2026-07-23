ETV Bharat / technology

Autodesk Unveils New AI-Powered Tools For Animation And VFX At SIGGRAPH 2026

Autodesk's 3ds Max now creates 3D Gaussian Splats (3DGS) that are fully editable, giving users creative control across modeling, animation, and scene-building workflows. ( Image Credit: Autodesk )

Hyderabad: Autodesk has announced a set of new capabilities for its Maya, 3ds Max, Flow Production Tracking, and Arnold software at SIGGRAPH 2026. The updates are aimed at easing common progress halters in animation and visual effects production, including manual motion blocking, recreating real-world environments, slow lighting adjustments, and coordinating reviews across remote teams. Custom motion models in Maya using MotionMaker Maya's MotionMaker tool now includes a 'Bring Your Own Data' feature, allowing teams to train custom motion-generation models using their own rigs and animation data, including stylised motion capture or hand-keyed animation. Once trained, these models can generate base motion that artists can further refine using Maya's existing tools, such as Graph Editor, Time Editor and Dope Sheet. This builds on MotionMaker's existing ability to generate motion for bipeds, dogs and horses. Autodesk says the feature is particularly useful for smaller teams, letting them train a model once and reuse it, eliminating repetitive animation work. Sheridan College's Screen Industries Research & Training Center (SIRT)has already used the tool in Maya to train custom models from stylised performance data. 3D Gaussian Splats in 3ds Max