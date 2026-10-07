Chrome For Android In India Receives Gemini Integration And Auto Browse Feature: Everything To Know
Google has brought Gemini to Chrome for Android users in India and launched Auto Browse, an AI tool that handles multi-step web tasks.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched its Auto Browse feature in India and brought Gemini in Chrome to Android phones. Auto Browse allows Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gemini, to carry out several steps across different websites on a person's behalf. It works on both desktop and Android.
Who can use Auto Browse?
Auto Browse is open to subscribers of Google AI Pro and AI Ultra. It is not yet free for everyone.
The tool goes further than autofill. Autofill only types saved details into forms. Auto Browse can do a whole series of actions. It can research information across sites, fill in forms and complete repeat tasks online.
What can Auto Browse do?
Google gave several examples of everyday jobs that Auto Browse can handle:
- Booking parking for an event
- Ordering groceries
- Checking hotel and flight prices across different dates
- Collecting the details needed for daily tasks
It can also manage harder jobs. For example, a user could ask it to find products from a photo, compare prices, and add suitable items to a basket. It can then apply any discounts that are available.
|Also Read: Google Confirms Gemini AI Hacked Three Companies During Cybersecurity Test But Stopped Before Doing Any Harm
Gemini in Chrome comes to Android
Gemini in Chrome first arrived on desktop in India earlier this year. Until now, it was not available on phones, Android users can now use it too.
With this, people can ask queries about a web page and get summaries of long articles. They can also link Gemini to Google apps such as Keep and Calendar without leaving the browser.
The tool can also use Gemini's image skills, including Nano Banana. This lets users make or change pictures while browsing on their phones.
Safety and user control
As Auto Browse acts directly on websites, Google says it has added safeguards. Its AI models are trained to spot known threats, such as prompt injection. This is when a web page hides harmful instructions that try to trick an AI agent.
The system can also stop and ask for approval before it finishes certain sensitive actions. Google says this keeps the user involved when a step could affect money, privacy or other important matters.
The launch of Auto Browse shows how web browsers are moving from simply showing pages to doing tasks for people. For now, the most advanced tool is limited to paying users.