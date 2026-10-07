ETV Bharat / technology

Chrome For Android In India Receives Gemini Integration And Auto Browse Feature: Everything To Know

Auto Browse feature is available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra users. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has launched its Auto Browse feature in India and brought Gemini in Chrome to Android phones. Auto Browse allows Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gemini, to carry out several steps across different websites on a person's behalf. It works on both desktop and Android.

Who can use Auto Browse?

Auto Browse is open to subscribers of Google AI Pro and AI Ultra. It is not yet free for everyone.

The tool goes further than autofill. Autofill only types saved details into forms. Auto Browse can do a whole series of actions. It can research information across sites, fill in forms and complete repeat tasks online.

What can Auto Browse do?

Google gave several examples of everyday jobs that Auto Browse can handle:

Booking parking for an event

Ordering groceries

Checking hotel and flight prices across different dates

Collecting the details needed for daily tasks

It can also manage harder jobs. For example, a user could ask it to find products from a photo, compare prices, and add suitable items to a basket. It can then apply any discounts that are available.