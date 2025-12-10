ETV Bharat / technology

Australian Law Banning Social Media For U16 Takes Effect, PM Albanese Says 'Kids Will Have Childhood'

Hyderabad: In a global first, Australia has implemented a new law that prohibits anyone younger than 16 years from having social media accounts, on Wednesday.

In line with law, ten of the biggest social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube, have blocked access to their platforms for children under 16 years of age.

The law provides for a fine of up to A$49.5 million (around Rs 295 crore) in case the executive finds if a company has failed to "reasonable steps" to remove underage users.

Major technology companies and free speech advocates criticised the new law while it received overwhelming response from parents and child advocates.

According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the step was key to address concerns about social media’s effects on children’s mental health.

"Our social media ban is about making sure kids have a childhood. It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s too important not to give it a crack," he had said via his official X account.