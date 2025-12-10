Australian Law Banning Social Media For U16 Takes Effect, PM Albanese Says 'Kids Will Have Childhood'
As per the new social media law, Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube complied with by blocking access for under-16.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a global first, Australia has implemented a new law that prohibits anyone younger than 16 years from having social media accounts, on Wednesday.
In line with law, ten of the biggest social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X, and YouTube, have blocked access to their platforms for children under 16 years of age.
The law provides for a fine of up to A$49.5 million (around Rs 295 crore) in case the executive finds if a company has failed to "reasonable steps" to remove underage users.
Major technology companies and free speech advocates criticised the new law while it received overwhelming response from parents and child advocates.
According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the step was key to address concerns about social media’s effects on children’s mental health.
"Our social media ban is about making sure kids have a childhood. It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s too important not to give it a crack," he had said via his official X account.
With two weeks until our social media ban for under-16s, here's what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/3CUwElNY9J— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 26, 2025
Albanese told ABC News, "This is the day when Australian families are taking back power from these big tech companies."
"New technology can do wonderful things, but we need to make sure that humans are in control of our own destiny, and that is what this is about."
Spurred by the Australian action, other countries like Denmark and Malaysia are in the process of taking similar actions to restrict children’s social media use.
Australia's Communication Minister Anika Wells said, "tech companies would be required to report the number of underage accounts on their platforms" before and immediately after the ban, and then each of the next six months.
The law did not explicitly define the mechanisms to be used by the tech companies for age restriction and its enforcement among existing users.
Government data showed 95 per cent of teenagers aged 13 to 15 used social media in 2024. The said lot of children were largely attracted to YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.