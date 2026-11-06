ETV Bharat / technology

Russian-Linked Hackers Used Chrome And Qualcomm Flaws To Target Android Phones: Report

Hyderabad: Hackers linked to Russia have used flaws in Google Chrome and a Qualcomm graphics driver to attack Android phones. According to a report by the cybersecurity firm Sekoia, the attackers used infected websites to steal private data from phones in the US and Europe, with a strong focus on Ukraine. Both iPhone and Android users were targeted.

The report says the campaign was carried out by a group known as APT29, which is widely linked to the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, known as the SVR.

Sekoia says it holds this view with moderate-to-high confidence. The report calls the attack a "watering hole" campaign. This means hackers place malicious code on websites that their targets are likely to visit, then wait for people to arrive.

How did the attack start?

Sekoia says its investigation began when it spotted a malicious piece of JavaScript code on the website of a Ukrainian gas production company. The code sent visitors to a server controlled by the attackers. The server then delivered the exploits.

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How did the Android attack work?

The report notes that the Android attack used two security flaws, one after the other.

The first flaw is tracked as CVE-2026-3910. The attackers used it to run malicious code inside Google Chrome. The second flaw is tracked as CVE-2025-27038. It sits in the Adreno GPU driver, which is made by Qualcomm. The attackers used it to break out of Chrome's protective "sandbox" and gain access to the phone itself.

Adreno graphics chips are used in phones that run Snapdragon processors. This means many devices with these chips could have been at risk. The exploit reportedly targeted Chrome versions 139 to 145, though version 143 was left out.

What did the malware do?