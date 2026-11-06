Russian-Linked Hackers Used Chrome And Qualcomm Flaws To Target Android Phones: Report
A report said a Russian-linked group used Chrome and Qualcomm flaws to hack Android phones through infected websites, stealing cookies, Wi-Fi passwords and private data.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hackers linked to Russia have used flaws in Google Chrome and a Qualcomm graphics driver to attack Android phones. According to a report by the cybersecurity firm Sekoia, the attackers used infected websites to steal private data from phones in the US and Europe, with a strong focus on Ukraine. Both iPhone and Android users were targeted.
The report says the campaign was carried out by a group known as APT29, which is widely linked to the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, known as the SVR.
🧵 New report from our #TDR team: #APT29 ran a large-scale watering hole campaign against iOS and Android users via compromised legitimate sites, cloned high-profile sites, and a one-week supply-chain compromise of the Ukrainian analytics tracker Plerdy. https://t.co/ojAXHndAim https://t.co/2GT7edcBaP— Sekoia (@sekoia_io) November 4, 2026
Sekoia says it holds this view with moderate-to-high confidence. The report calls the attack a "watering hole" campaign. This means hackers place malicious code on websites that their targets are likely to visit, then wait for people to arrive.
How did the attack start?
Sekoia says its investigation began when it spotted a malicious piece of JavaScript code on the website of a Ukrainian gas production company. The code sent visitors to a server controlled by the attackers. The server then delivered the exploits.
How did the Android attack work?
The report notes that the Android attack used two security flaws, one after the other.
The first flaw is tracked as CVE-2026-3910. The attackers used it to run malicious code inside Google Chrome. The second flaw is tracked as CVE-2025-27038. It sits in the Adreno GPU driver, which is made by Qualcomm. The attackers used it to break out of Chrome's protective "sandbox" and gain access to the phone itself.
Adreno graphics chips are used in phones that run Snapdragon processors. This means many devices with these chips could have been at risk. The exploit reportedly targeted Chrome versions 139 to 145, though version 143 was left out.
What did the malware do?
Once a phone was hacked, the attackers installed a malware called AndroSnitch. It collected Chrome cookies, saved logins and browsing history. It also accessed Wi-Fi settings files that hold saved network passwords.
Stolen cookies can be risky. They may let attackers enter accounts that the user was already signed in to, without needing a password.
Sekoia also found that the Android exploit was built to stop running if it detected a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The firm did not name any other phone models or Android versions that were skipped.
How were the victims lured?
The report says the attackers used several tricks to bring people to malicious content. They placed malicious code on real websites and made fake copies of existing sites. They also broke into a Ukrainian web analytics service used by thousands of websites.
Sekoia notes that the analytics service was misused between August 27 and September 3, 2026. The fake sites included a copy of the America250 website and a fraudulent site made to look like a luxury hotel in London.
iPhone users were hit too
iPhone users were attacked through separate exploit chains. Sekoia says one chain stole browser cookies from devices running iOS 16 to iOS 17.4. Another used an exploit called DarkSword, which could reach messages, photos, and passwords on devices running iOS 18.5.
How to stay safe?
Sekoia advised users to keep their software, browser, and operating system up to date. Installing updates quickly is one of the simplest ways to close the gaps that attackers rely on. It is also advised to avoid clicking unknown links and to sign out of important accounts that users no longer use.