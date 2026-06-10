ETV Bharat / technology

Ather Rolls Out AI-Powered Voice Commands For 450X, 450 Apex, And Rizta Z Electric Scooters

Hyderabad: Ather Energy has rolled out a new AI-powered feature named 'Voice on Ather' as part of the Over-the-Air (OTA)update for the Ather Stack7 operating system (OS). It will enable users to complete most tasks via voice commands rather than using their phones or electric scooter's touchscreen dashboard. The update is available for models including the 450X, 450 Apex, and Rizta Z, which are based on the Gen 3 hardware or newer versions. So, models such as 450S and Rizta S will not support this new feature. The Voice on Ather feature was first showcased in the Ather Community Day 2025 event. Notably, many users have already received the update, while others will gradually get it on their EVs.

How does Voice on Ather work?

Voice on Ather feature works on Large Language Model (LLM) and natural language processing to interpret voice commands in real time, reducing the need for riders to interact with the touchscreen while in motion. With the help of this feature, users will be able to control navigation, vehicle settings, contacts, and media playback using voice.

For navigation, riders can issue commands such as "Navigate Home", "Take me to [location]", or "How far is the nearest charger?" — making route management more intuitive on the go.