Ather Rolls Out AI-Powered Voice Commands For 450X, 450 Apex, And Rizta Z Electric Scooters
The ‘Voice on Ather’ feature will be available on third-generation (Gen 3) Ather electric scooters. The feature was first showcased at Ather Community Day 2025.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ather Energy has rolled out a new AI-powered feature named 'Voice on Ather' as part of the Over-the-Air (OTA)update for the Ather Stack7 operating system (OS). It will enable users to complete most tasks via voice commands rather than using their phones or electric scooter's touchscreen dashboard. The update is available for models including the 450X, 450 Apex, and Rizta Z, which are based on the Gen 3 hardware or newer versions. So, models such as 450S and Rizta S will not support this new feature. The Voice on Ather feature was first showcased in the Ather Community Day 2025 event. Notably, many users have already received the update, while others will gradually get it on their EVs.
How does Voice on Ather work?
Voice on Ather feature works on Large Language Model (LLM) and natural language processing to interpret voice commands in real time, reducing the need for riders to interact with the touchscreen while in motion. With the help of this feature, users will be able to control navigation, vehicle settings, contacts, and media playback using voice.
Future of all interfaces on a two wheeler - voice!— Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) June 9, 2026
We have been excited about it for a long time. Ather pretty much invented the concept of touch screens on 2Ws (being the first to do that on a production bike) and we continue to invest heavily into capabilities and feature sets… pic.twitter.com/ziqEOOLW1l
For navigation, riders can issue commands such as "Navigate Home", "Take me to [location]", or "How far is the nearest charger?" — making route management more intuitive on the go.
Vehicle settings can also be adjusted hands-free, including screen brightness, traction control mode, and Magic Twist regeneration levels. For communication, riders can place calls to contacts saved on a paired smartphone without touching the screen.
Media control is equally straightforward. Users can skip tracks, pause playback, or manage other basic audio functions without removing their hands from the handlebars.
Designed for Safer Riding
Ather states the feature was developed with ease of use as a priority, particularly in scenarios where touchscreen interaction may prove distracting or impractical. The company views voice-based control as a more natural and intuitive approach to managing connected vehicle functions while riding.
What's Next
CEO Tarun Mehta has indicated that the next phase of development will move beyond one-way voice commands. The system is expected to evolve into a proactive interaction model, where the scooter itself initiates communication by providing riders with alerts, suggestions, and real-time feedback based on riding conditions and vehicle status.