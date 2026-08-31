Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Which Electric Scooter Is Right For You?
Here's a detailed comparison between the all-new Konarc and the sporty 450 Series, based on their price, range, speed, design, and features.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ather recently expanded its electric portfolio in India by launching Konarc in the country. The latest model is the company's most affordable electric scooter, built with families in mind. Ather 450, along with the 340 (now discontinued), was the first two-wheeler introduced by the company in India had long been trusted by riders. So, let's see a detailed comparison between the new Konarc and the 450 based on their price, range, power, design, and features.
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Price, variants
The Ather Konarc starts at Rs 99,999 for the base S 100 km version. The S 125 km model costs Rs 1,21,999, while the S 161 km variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999. Prices for the 200 km and Z Line variants will be announced later. Some versions will begin deliveries in September 2026, with others following in 2027.
On the other hand, the Ather 450 range includes the 450S, 450X, and 450 Apex. The 450S costs between Rs 1.28 lakh and Rs 1.46 lakh, the 450X is priced between Rs 1.48 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh, and the top-spec model, 450 Apex, starts at Rs 1.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Prices for both Konarc and 450 electric scooters may vary slightly by city and current offers. Overall, the Konarc is clearly the cheaper option, while the 450 Series costs more but offers greater power and space.
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Battery, range, and charging
The Konarc comes in three battery options, which are as follows:
- 2.1kWh battery, which offers 100 km of range
- 2.7kWh battery, which offers 125 km of range
- 3.5kWh battery, which offers 161 km of range
The claimed range of the Konarc is a little behind compared to other offerings in the market, though a 200km version is expected later, which could change the comparison.
The Konarc uses a 450-watt onboard charger that works with a normal home socket, taking four to five and a half hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. A separate fast charger can cut this time in half. It can also be charged using Ather Grid stations.
The Ather 450 Series offers two battery options, giving up to 122 km or 161 km of range. In real-world conditions, the range falls between 75 and 130 km depending on riding mode. It can be charged at home or via the grid, and some versions support fast charging.
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Power, speed, and performance
The Konarc is built for everyday city riding. It produces 4 to 4.7kW of power and 16Nm of torque, with a top speed of 70kmph (80kmph for the Z Line). It goes from 0 to 40kmph in around 4.7 to 5 seconds.
The 450 Series is quicker compared to the new Konarc. The 450S makes 5.4kW of power and 22Nm of torque, the 450X offers 6.4Kw of power and 26Nm of torque, and the 450 Apex goes further still. Top speeds reach 90 to 100kmph, with 0 to 40 kmph acceleration taking just 3.3 to 3.9 seconds.
In short, the 450 feels sportier on the road, while the Konarc is steadier and more comfortable.
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Design, build, and storage
The Konarc has a steel unibody frame with metal body panels, giving it a sturdy feel. It rides on 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels, with good suspension travel. Underseat storage features a generous 31 litres, and rear passengers get cushioned grab rails and an adjustable backrest.
The 450 Series has a compact, sporty look with around 22 litres of storage. Taller riders may find it slightly cramped, but handling is a strong point.
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Features and display
The base Konarc has a 4.2-inch screen, while higher variants get a 7-inch display. Features include Auto Hold, Park Assist, Reverse Mode, Airwalk, Theft Alert, and Find My Scooter. The upcoming Konarc Z Line will also add Magic Key and Auto Pop Boot.
The Ather 450 has a 7-inch touchscreen and smart features such as Magic Twist, traction control, cruise control, and pothole alerts, along with regular software updates.
|Parameters
|ATHOR KONARC
|Ather 450
|Starting price
|Rs 99,999
|Rs 1.28 lakh
|Battery
|2.1 to 3.5 kWh
|2.9 to 3.7 kWh
|IDC Range
|100 to 161 km (200 km plan)
|122 to 161 km
|Power
|4 to 4.7 kilowatts
|5.4 to 7 kW
|Torque
|16 Newton meters
|22 to 26 Newton meters
|Top Speed
|70-80 km/h
|90-100 km/h
|Storage
|31 litres
|about 22 litres
|Focus
|Family and leisure
|Sport and performance
|Charger
|450 watts onboard
|Home + Fast Options
Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: The Verdict
The newly launched Konarc provides Ather a way to reach new buyers with a more affordable option. Meanwhile, the Ather 450 Series is likely to remain the top pick for long-time fans and those who want more power and features. Both are solid choices in the electric scooter market, the right one for a customer depends on their needs and budget.