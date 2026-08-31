ETV Bharat / technology

Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Which Electric Scooter Is Right For You?

Hyderabad: Ather recently expanded its electric portfolio in India by launching Konarc in the country. The latest model is the company's most affordable electric scooter, built with families in mind. Ather 450, along with the 340 (now discontinued), was the first two-wheeler introduced by the company in India had long been trusted by riders. So, let's see a detailed comparison between the new Konarc and the 450 based on their price, range, power, design, and features.

Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Price, variants

The Ather Konarc starts at Rs 99,999 for the base S 100 km version. The S 125 km model costs Rs 1,21,999, while the S 161 km variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999. Prices for the 200 km and Z Line variants will be announced later. Some versions will begin deliveries in September 2026, with others following in 2027.

On the other hand, the Ather 450 range includes the 450S, 450X, and 450 Apex. The 450S costs between Rs 1.28 lakh and Rs 1.46 lakh, the 450X is priced between Rs 1.48 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh, and the top-spec model, 450 Apex, starts at Rs 1.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Prices for both Konarc and 450 electric scooters may vary slightly by city and current offers. Overall, the Konarc is clearly the cheaper option, while the 450 Series costs more but offers greater power and space.

Ather Konarc vs Ather 450: Battery, range, and charging

The Konarc comes in three battery options, which are as follows:

2.1kWh battery, which offers 100 km of range

2.7kWh battery, which offers 125 km of range

3.5kWh battery, which offers 161 km of range

The claimed range of the Konarc is a little behind compared to other offerings in the market, though a 200km version is expected later, which could change the comparison.

The Konarc uses a 450-watt onboard charger that works with a normal home socket, taking four to five and a half hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. A separate fast charger can cut this time in half. It can also be charged using Ather Grid stations.