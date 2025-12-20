Ather Energy Enters Auto Insurance Distribution Sector: See What Benefits This Move Will Offer
Ather Energy aims to create EV-friendly policies that allow easier renewals and a smoother ownership experience.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler company, has entered the auto insurance distribution sector. The company has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary to offer vehicle insurance services to its customer base. With this move, Ather Energy aims to build a complete ecosystem that delivers charging, servicing, accessories, and now insurance as well for its two electric scooters - 450X and Rizta.
The new subsidiary will operate as a Corporate Agent, focusing on delivering auto insurance policies in partnership with multiple insurers for customers across India. Ather Energy went public in May 2024.
Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “Insurance is a critical part of a good ownership experience. By bringing insurance distribution closer to the Ather ecosystem, we can make it simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with how our customers actually use their vehicles.”
Instead of relying on old insurance models tailored for petrol vehicles, Ather Energy wants to create new insurance products that match how electric scooters are actually used. The company is working with its insurance partners to curate EV-friendly policies, enable easier renewals, and deliver a smoother ownership experience.
Phokela also highlighted that entry into the auto insurance distribution sector is a carefully planned step to make Ather scooter ownership easier and more enjoyable. The company will also build new services that grow alongside this business.
What benefits will this move deliver?
By handling insurance distribution themselves, Ather will be able to offer EV-specific insurance plans. simpler renewals, and increase the number of people who buy insurance with their scooters.
Benefits of in-house insurance:
- Offer EV-specific insurance plans.
- Make renewals simpler for customers.
- Increase the number of people who buy insurance for their scooters.
In terms of business, Ather Energy will be able to streamline insurance offerings, provide better customer satisfaction, and offer a steady source of recurring revenue. Along with this, the company can offer no extra cost to attract new customers, since it is aimed at people who already own Ather scooters.
Business benefits:
- Streamlined insurance offerings. Better customer satisfaction.
- A steady source of recurring revenue.
- No extra cost to attract new customers, since it’s aimed at people who already own Ather scooters.
Moreover, Ather Energy will not incur additional customer acquisition costs, as the insurance business will generate a consistent and growing revenue for the company.