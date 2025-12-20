ETV Bharat / technology

Ather Energy Enters Auto Insurance Distribution Sector: See What Benefits This Move Will Offer

Hyderabad: Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler company, has entered the auto insurance distribution sector. The company has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary to offer vehicle insurance services to its customer base. With this move, Ather Energy aims to build a complete ecosystem that delivers charging, servicing, accessories, and now insurance as well for its two electric scooters - 450X and Rizta.

The new subsidiary will operate as a Corporate Agent, focusing on delivering auto insurance policies in partnership with multiple insurers for customers across India. Ather Energy went public in May 2024.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “Insurance is a critical part of a good ownership experience. By bringing insurance distribution closer to the Ather ecosystem, we can make it simpler, more transparent, and better aligned with how our customers actually use their vehicles.”

Instead of relying on old insurance models tailored for petrol vehicles, Ather Energy wants to create new insurance products that match how electric scooters are actually used. The company is working with its insurance partners to curate EV-friendly policies, enable easier renewals, and deliver a smoother ownership experience.

Phokela also highlighted that entry into the auto insurance distribution sector is a carefully planned step to make Ather scooter ownership easier and more enjoyable. The company will also build new services that grow alongside this business.

What benefits will this move deliver?