Atacama Desert Soil Hosts Resilient Life Despite Extremely Harsh Conditions, Finds Study

Hyderabad: The Atacama Desert is one of the most arid regions in the world, identified by the lack of rainfall, high salt content in the soil, and extreme temperature fluctuations, which collectively make it one of the most hostile places on earth. Still, life can persist in the soil despite the harsh and extremely dry conditions, reveals a new study led by the University of Cologne, Germany.

An international team of researchers, from the fields of zoology, ecology and botany, examined tiny nematodes—the most common soil organisms—in the Chilean Atacama Desert, revealing the strategies used by different nematodes to survive under these conditions.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study "Geographic distribution of nematodes in the Atacama is associated with elevation, climate gradients and parthenogenesis" sheds new light on the links between patterns of biodiversity and the environmental parameters that define a landscape.

What are Nematodes

Nematodes are among the most abundant animals on Earth and belong to the phylum Nematoda. They exist either as parasites in animals and plants or as free-living organisms in soil, freshwater, marine environments, and beyond. Nematodes play a vital ecological role by regulating bacterial populations, contributing to nutrient cycling, and serving as key indicators of soil health. Their remarkable adaptability allows them to thrive in diverse habitats, including the deep sea, Arctic regions, and highly saline soils.