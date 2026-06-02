ETV Bharat / technology

ASUS Unveils ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle With OLED Display And AR Glasses To Mark 20th Anniversary

The Xbox Ally X20 is positioned as both a high-performance gaming handheld and a collector's piece. Its translucent casing offers a glimpse of the internal cooling system and AMD silicon beneath, finished with gold-accented detailing. The design draws deliberate inspiration from gaming hardware of the early 2000s, targeting both enthusiasts of the era and performance-hungry users.

Featuring a distinctive translucent black chassis with a gold internal structure, the company mentions that Xbox Ally X20 is designed to evoke “a throwback to gaming two decades ago” while delivering “a vision of the future.”

Hyderabad: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the dedicated gaming sub-brand of Asus, has unveiled the limited-edition handheld gaming bundle, ROG Xbox Ally X20. It was announced at the ongoing Computex 2025, held in Taipei, Taiwan. The release of the gaming device coincides with Asus ROG’s major milestone of completing 20 years in the industry. The Xbox

The inclusion of an OLED panel is a major upgrade for the Ally line. It features a 7.4-inch Nebula HDR Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro support, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The handheld console carries a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rating and full Dolby Vision support, while Corning DXC glass with an anti-reflective coating reduces glare by 65 per cent. A redesigned thermal solution channels additional airflow to the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) to manage the increased heat sensitivity of OLED panels compared to traditional LCD displays.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 along with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses used for gaming. (Image Credit: Asus)

The Ally X20 introduces TMR joystick technology, which ASUS claims surpasses Hall effect sensors in precision, responsiveness, and longevity, while eliminating stick drift. The device also features a Transforming D-Pad inspired by classic Xbox controller designs, switchable between four-way and eight-way configurations.

Face buttons have been repositioned flush with the chassis for smoother thumb movement, and rubberised rear grip coatings improve comfort during extended play.

The new handheld is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, paired with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. It also supports Auto SR upscaling, which was previously limited to Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs. This allows games rendered at lower resolutions to be upscaled smoothly when docked to a larger display.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses (Image Credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20: AR Glasses

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 includes the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. It connects to the Ally X20 via a single USB Type-C cable and projects a 171-inch virtual screen at four metres, running at 240Hz with a 0.01ms response time via micro-OLED technology. Native 3DoF head tracking keeps the display aligned with the user's movements, while Anchor Mode locks it in place during gameplay. The glasses share the bundle's black and gold colourway, with full Command Centre integration tying the two devices together into what ASUS describes as the “ultimate mobile gaming battlestation.”