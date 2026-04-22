ETV Bharat / technology

ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability

New Delhi: ASUS is putting durability front and centre with the launch of its new ExpertBook Ultra, highlighting a growing shift in what defines a premium business laptop. Instead of focusing only on performance or sleek design, the company is emphasising how well a device can hold up over time and in demanding conditions of the current working environment. This new laptop meets US military grade (MIL STD 810H) standards and has undergone 24 tests across 11 stress categories, including exposure to extreme temperatures, vibrations, and harsh environments.

ASUS also says the hinges are built to last for years of regular use, while the outer body is sturdy enough to handle significant pressure. According to the Taiwanese major, the portable flagship laptop lineup has been crafted from AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy, a material typically reserved for Aerospace and Formula 1 applications, with a Nano Ceramic surface with a 9H hardness rating.

ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability (ETV Bharat)

This focus on toughness reflects a broader trend in the industry where reliability and long-term value are becoming just as important as speed and portability, especially for professionals who rely on their devices in fast-paced, on-the-go work settings.