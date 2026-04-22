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ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability

ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in India, a durable business laptop meeting military-grade standards, with pricing starting at Rs 1,49,990; reports Saurabh Shukla.

ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability
ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: ASUS is putting durability front and centre with the launch of its new ExpertBook Ultra, highlighting a growing shift in what defines a premium business laptop. Instead of focusing only on performance or sleek design, the company is emphasising how well a device can hold up over time and in demanding conditions of the current working environment. This new laptop meets US military grade (MIL STD 810H) standards and has undergone 24 tests across 11 stress categories, including exposure to extreme temperatures, vibrations, and harsh environments.

ASUS also says the hinges are built to last for years of regular use, while the outer body is sturdy enough to handle significant pressure. According to the Taiwanese major, the portable flagship laptop lineup has been crafted from AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy, a material typically reserved for Aerospace and Formula 1 applications, with a Nano Ceramic surface with a 9H hardness rating.

ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability
ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability (ETV Bharat)

This focus on toughness reflects a broader trend in the industry where reliability and long-term value are becoming just as important as speed and portability, especially for professionals who rely on their devices in fast-paced, on-the-go work settings.

ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P Series Laptops
ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P Series Laptops (ETV Bharat)

The ExpertBook Ultra integrates the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, paired with a powerful GPU and an advanced NPU, in a chassis that weighs 0.99 kg for the lightest model.

The laptop targets CXOs and business leaders that prioritise mobility. Speaking at the launch, Samson Hu, Global co-CEO, ASUS, called the lineup a versatile engine for India’s professionals and small and medium businesses.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Specifications
Weight & Dimensions~990 g; 10.9 mm thickness
Build & DurabilityAZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy; PEO + Nano Ceramic coating; 3× harder than rivals; scratch & abrasion resistant
CertificationUS Military Grade (MIL-STD-810H); 24 tests across 11 categories (altitude, temperature, vibration, solar radiation, etc.)
Structural StrengthHinges tested for 20 years; outer panel withstands 25 kg pressure
Display

3K Tandem OLED; up to 1400 nits HDR brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (100 kg pressure resistance)

Gorilla Matte anti-reflective coating

ProcessorIntel Core Ultra X9 Series 3
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro
GraphicsBuilt-in Intel Arc GPU; supports up to 50W TDP
MemoryUp to 64 GB LPDDR5x
ConnectivityWiFi 7
AI CapabilitiesUp to 16 CPU cores; NPU 5 + X3 GPU; 180 TOPS AI performance; Copilot+ PC with dedicated key
Battery70W battery; up to 19 hours single charge; 26 hours video playback; 30 min fast charging
Ports2 × Thunderbolt; 2 × USB-A; 1 × HDMI; 1 × 3.5mm headphone jack with DAC

Pricing and Availability

The pre-orders for ASUS ExpertBook Ultra are now live on Flipkart. The prices start from Rs 1,49,990, with the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 model starting at Rs 2,39,990. The sale of the laptop will commence from April 29 via Flipkart and authorised retail stores.

ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P Series Laptops
ASUS Launches ExpertBook Ultra and ExpertBook P Series Laptops (ETV Bharat)

ASUS is also offering bank offers worth Rs 20,000 and EMI options along with a free Flipkart Black Membership for a year and a complimentary McAfee+ Premium subscription. The laptop comes with five years of on-site and battery warranty, along with five years of accidental damage protection.

ASUS Launches ExpertBook P Series Laptops
ASUS Launches ExpertBook P Series Laptops (ETV Bharat)

The launch of ExpertBook Ultra was accompanied by the expansion of the ExpertBook P series with the announcement of ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5. The ExpertBook P3 range is available on Flipkart starting from Rs 94,990, and the ExpertBook P5 range starts at Rs 2,14,990.

ALSO READ: KTM Launches 350cc Variants Of 390 Duke And 390 Adventure At Lower Price Points

TAGGED:

ASUS
ASUS EXPERTBOOK P3
ASUS EXPERTBOOK P5
ASUS LAPTOP
ASUS EXPERTBOOK ULTRA

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