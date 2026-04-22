ASUS Launches AI-Powered ExpertBook Ultra Laptop With Military Grade Durability
ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra in India, a durable business laptop meeting military-grade standards, with pricing starting at Rs 1,49,990; reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
New Delhi: ASUS is putting durability front and centre with the launch of its new ExpertBook Ultra, highlighting a growing shift in what defines a premium business laptop. Instead of focusing only on performance or sleek design, the company is emphasising how well a device can hold up over time and in demanding conditions of the current working environment. This new laptop meets US military grade (MIL STD 810H) standards and has undergone 24 tests across 11 stress categories, including exposure to extreme temperatures, vibrations, and harsh environments.
ASUS also says the hinges are built to last for years of regular use, while the outer body is sturdy enough to handle significant pressure. According to the Taiwanese major, the portable flagship laptop lineup has been crafted from AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy, a material typically reserved for Aerospace and Formula 1 applications, with a Nano Ceramic surface with a 9H hardness rating.
This focus on toughness reflects a broader trend in the industry where reliability and long-term value are becoming just as important as speed and portability, especially for professionals who rely on their devices in fast-paced, on-the-go work settings.
The ExpertBook Ultra integrates the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, paired with a powerful GPU and an advanced NPU, in a chassis that weighs 0.99 kg for the lightest model.
The laptop targets CXOs and business leaders that prioritise mobility. Speaking at the launch, Samson Hu, Global co-CEO, ASUS, called the lineup a versatile engine for India’s professionals and small and medium businesses.
|ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Specifications
|Weight & Dimensions
|~990 g; 10.9 mm thickness
|Build & Durability
|AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy; PEO + Nano Ceramic coating; 3× harder than rivals; scratch & abrasion resistant
|Certification
|US Military Grade (MIL-STD-810H); 24 tests across 11 categories (altitude, temperature, vibration, solar radiation, etc.)
|Structural Strength
|Hinges tested for 20 years; outer panel withstands 25 kg pressure
|Display
3K Tandem OLED; up to 1400 nits HDR brightness
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (100 kg pressure resistance)
Gorilla Matte anti-reflective coating
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Graphics
|Built-in Intel Arc GPU; supports up to 50W TDP
|Memory
|Up to 64 GB LPDDR5x
|Connectivity
|WiFi 7
|AI Capabilities
|Up to 16 CPU cores; NPU 5 + X3 GPU; 180 TOPS AI performance; Copilot+ PC with dedicated key
|Battery
|70W battery; up to 19 hours single charge; 26 hours video playback; 30 min fast charging
|Ports
|2 × Thunderbolt; 2 × USB-A; 1 × HDMI; 1 × 3.5mm headphone jack with DAC
Pricing and Availability
The pre-orders for ASUS ExpertBook Ultra are now live on Flipkart. The prices start from Rs 1,49,990, with the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 model starting at Rs 2,39,990. The sale of the laptop will commence from April 29 via Flipkart and authorised retail stores.
ASUS is also offering bank offers worth Rs 20,000 and EMI options along with a free Flipkart Black Membership for a year and a complimentary McAfee+ Premium subscription. The laptop comes with five years of on-site and battery warranty, along with five years of accidental damage protection.
The launch of ExpertBook Ultra was accompanied by the expansion of the ExpertBook P series with the announcement of ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5. The ExpertBook P3 range is available on Flipkart starting from Rs 94,990, and the ExpertBook P5 range starts at Rs 2,14,990.