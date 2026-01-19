ETV Bharat / technology

ASUS Confirms To Stop Launch Of New Mobile Phones And Plans To Go 'All In AI'

Hyderabad: ASUS has confirmed that it will no longer introduce new Zenfone and ROG lineup of smartphones, and instead focus on artificial intelligence (AI) driven innovations and business operations, including AI-powered physical hardware such as PCs, robots, robotics, and AI glasses. These announcements were made at the company’s 2025 year-end celebration held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taiwan.

Jonney Shih, Chairman of ASUS, confirmed that ASUS will withdraw from the mobile phone market for an indefinite future, but assures to provide after-sales support, including maintenance, software upgrades, and warranty services for existing Zenfone and ROG phone owners.

Why is ASUS putting the brakes on smartphones?

ASUS' strategic shift to hold off new smartphone models appears to be a part of a broader plan to reallocate resources towards commercial PCs and physical AI technologies. The company seems to be adapting to market challenges while exploring innovative opportunities.