ASUS Confirms To Stop Launch Of New Mobile Phones And Plans To Go 'All In AI'
The Taiwanese company assures that existing ZenFone and ROG owners will receive after-sales support, including maintenance, software upgrades, and warranty services.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: ASUS has confirmed that it will no longer introduce new Zenfone and ROG lineup of smartphones, and instead focus on artificial intelligence (AI) driven innovations and business operations, including AI-powered physical hardware such as PCs, robots, robotics, and AI glasses. These announcements were made at the company’s 2025 year-end celebration held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre in Taiwan.
Jonney Shih, Chairman of ASUS, confirmed that ASUS will withdraw from the mobile phone market for an indefinite future, but assures to provide after-sales support, including maintenance, software upgrades, and warranty services for existing Zenfone and ROG phone owners.
Why is ASUS putting the brakes on smartphones?
ASUS' strategic shift to hold off new smartphone models appears to be a part of a broader plan to reallocate resources towards commercial PCs and physical AI technologies. The company seems to be adapting to market challenges while exploring innovative opportunities.
As opposed to the smartphone market, which is known for exerting extreme pressure on brands to stay relevant in a highly crowded and competitive segment, ASUS reported a 26.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue despite facing geopolitical and tariff challenges. This is being credited to the company's proactive investment in AI. Meanwhile, ASUS’ Zenfone series often brawled with other brands in terms of camera and ecosystem, and ROG Phones often struggled with sales, even though they made a place in the industry among hardcore mobile gamers.
ASUS’ withdrawal from the phone market is hard for fans, but a good decision for business.
Apart from this, ASUS has offered clarification on the rumours suggesting the discontinuation of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics cards. The limited availability of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics cards created an impression that they have been retired from the market. However, the Taiwanese company refuted the rumours and confirmed that the shortage of these graphics cards is only temporary and caused by memory supply constraints, temporarily affecting production output and restocking cycles.