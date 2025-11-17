ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Spot Storm On Another Star For First Time

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast, England, Wednesday Nov. 12, 2025 ( Owen Humphreys/PA via AP )

By Frédéric Bourigault: Astronomers revealed Wednesday they have detected a storm on a star other than our Sun for the first time, discovering an explosion so violent it could have stripped away the atmosphere of any planets unlucky enough to be nearby.

Solar storms on the Sun sometimes shoot out huge eruptions known as coronal mass ejections, which can disrupt satellites when they arrive at Earth -- and create colourful auroras that dance across the sky.

In fact, a particularly powerful solar storm caused auroras as far south as the US city of Tennessee on Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Auroras were also visible in the skies above New Zealand, AFP images showed, with more expected into Wednesday night.

However, observing such a storm on a distant star had proven difficult for astronomers.

New research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, revealed that an international team of researchers has finally achieved the feat.

The discovery used data from a European network of telescopes called LOFAR.

The northern lights fill the sky behind the Saint Joseph the Woodworker Shrine Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, near Valley Falls, Kan (AP Photo)

The team of astronomers has been using LOFAR since 2016 to detect the most extreme and violent events in the universe -- such as black holes -- which emit relatively stable radio signals over time.

"We always have stars in the telescope's field of view but generally we're not interested in them," Cyril Tasse, a Paris Observatory astronomer and the study's co-author, told AFP.

However, the researchers have set up a data processing system that also records what is going on with the stars behind the behemoths they are chasing.