ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Measure The Mind-Blowing Power And Speed Of Black Hole Jets For The First Time

This image provided by International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) shows the strong stellar wind from the supergiant star pushes the jets launched by the black hole away from the star. ( AP )

Cape Canaveral: For the first time, scientists have measured the instantaneous mind-blowing power of jets blasting from a black hole. The jet power from this relatively close black hole-star system is equivalent to 10,000 suns, an international research team reported Thursday. They also tracked the jet speed: roughly 355 million mph (540 million kph) — half the speed of light. Located 7,200 light-years away, Cygnus X-1 features not only a black hole — the first one ever identified more than a half-century ago — but a blue supergiant star, its constant companion. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers). This wide-field, ground-based image provided by NASA on Wednesday, April, 15, 2026, shows the visible light component of Cygnus X-1, center, a rich source of X-rays in the constellation of Cygnus. (AP) The University of Oxford's Steve Prabu and his team based their findings on 18 years of high-resolution radio imaging obtained by a global telescope network. He conducted the research while still at Australia's Curtin University, which led the study published in Nature Astronomy.