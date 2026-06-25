Astronomers Find Rare 'Super-Puff' Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton Candy: Here's What It Means
Astronomers identified two rare, ultra-low-density giant planets, TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, orbiting a star 1,110 light-years from Earth.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Astronomers have discovered a pair of rare 'super-puff' giant planets—named TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c—that are lighter than cotton candy. Roughly the size of Jupiter, these are two of the lowest-density giant planets ever detected.
Orbitting an F7-type dwarf star located around 1,110 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Volans, the celestial "siblings" are believed to have formed together from the same disc of gas and dust surrounding their young star.
TOI-791 b has an exceptionally low density of just 0.038 grams per cubic centimetre, while TOI-791 c measures slightly higher at 0.047 grams per cubic centimetre. For comparison, Jupiter’s average density is 1.33 grams per cubic centimetre, making it roughly 28 to 35 times greater than either of these planets. Their densities are even lower than candy floss, which typically has a density of about 0.05 grams per cubic centimetre. In contrast, Earth's density is 5.5 grams per cubic centimetre, which makes it about 145 times denser than TOI-791 b and about 117 times denser than TOI-791 c.
The two planets are locked in a rare gravitational relationship known as a 5:3 mean-motion resonance, which means that for every five orbits completed by the inner planet, the outer planet completes three orbits. This resonance causes the planets to exert regular gravitational tugs on each other, leading to measurable shifts in the timing of their transits across the host star.
The study, led by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with Université Côte d’Azur/Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur and the University of Birmingham, has been published today (June 25) in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
|Object
|Density (g/cm³)
|Notes/Comparison
|TOI-791 b
|0.038
|Extremely low-density planet
|TOI-791 c
|0.047
|Slightly denser than TOI-791 b
|Candy floss
|~0.05
|Denser than both TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c
|Jupiter
|1.33
|About 28–35 times denser than TOI-791 b & c
|Earth
|5.5
|About 117-145 times denser than TOI-791 b & c
Since only four other similar systems are known to carry multiple super-puff planets, astronomers consider TOI-791 an exceptionally rare laboratory for studying how these planets form and evolve. They plan to use the James Webb Space Telescope to search for carbon-, nitrogen-, and oxygen-bearing molecules in the planets’ atmospheres, offering new clues to their formation.
“Only a handful of these super-puffy planets are known, and it is even rarer to find two in the same system. Their extremely low densities make them fascinating targets for understanding how planetary systems form and evolve," said Lead author George Dransfield (University of Oxford).
TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c were identified in 2019 and 2023 by volunteers in the Planet Hunters TESS project, which analyses data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. Their densities were determined by combining measurements of size and mass from telescopes worldwide.
When each planet transits its star, the dimming reveals its size, while timing variations—caused by their mutual gravitational tugs—allowed researchers to estimate their masses and uncover their unusually low densities.
The discovery drew on eight years of observations, including from the ASTEP telescope in Antarctica, where months of continuous darkness enabled astronomers to capture the planets’ exceptionally long 11-hour transits in full—the longest continuous planetary transits ever observed from the ground.
Astronomers are still debating how super-puff planets form. A leading idea is that they have massive hydrogen- and helium-rich atmospheres, gathered when the planets formed far from their stars in cold regions of the protoplanetary disc. Researchers plan follow-up studies to better understand their origins and test competing explanations.