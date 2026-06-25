ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Find Rare 'Super-Puff' Giant Planets Lighter Than Cotton Candy: Here's What It Means

This illustration depicts the Sun-like star TOI-791 and two giant planets that NASA's TESS space telescope discovered in its orbit. These planets, designated TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, are roughly the size of Jupiter but a tiny fraction of its mass, meaning they have an extraordinarily low density. ( Image credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter )

Hyderabad: Astronomers have discovered a pair of rare 'super-puff' giant planets—named TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c—that are lighter than cotton candy. Roughly the size of Jupiter, these are two of the lowest-density giant planets ever detected.

Orbitting an F7-type dwarf star located around 1,110 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Volans, the celestial "siblings" are believed to have formed together from the same disc of gas and dust surrounding their young star.

TOI-791 b has an exceptionally low density of just 0.038 grams per cubic centimetre, while TOI-791 c measures slightly higher at 0.047 grams per cubic centimetre. For comparison, Jupiter’s average density is 1.33 grams per cubic centimetre, making it roughly 28 to 35 times greater than either of these planets. Their densities are even lower than candy floss, which typically has a density of about 0.05 grams per cubic centimetre. In contrast, Earth's density is 5.5 grams per cubic centimetre, which makes it about 145 times denser than TOI-791 b and about 117 times denser than TOI-791 c.

Comparison of the exoplanets in the TOI-791 system with planets in our solar system (Image credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter)

The two planets are locked in a rare gravitational relationship known as a 5:3 mean-motion resonance, which means that for every five orbits completed by the inner planet, the outer planet completes three orbits. This resonance causes the planets to exert regular gravitational tugs on each other, leading to measurable shifts in the timing of their transits across the host star.