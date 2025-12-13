ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Discover HD 143811 b, A Giant Exoplanet Orbiting Twin Suns 500 Light‑Years Away

Hyderabad: Astronomers have discovered a massive planet named HD 143811 b, outside our solar system, orbiting two stars about 500 light‑years away from Earth. The newly identified planet is a gas giant, six times heavier than Jupiter and takes 300 Earth years to complete one orbit around its twin suns.

According to research led by astronomers at the University of Exeter, the planet is extremely young, not more than 20 million years old. It has an extremely hot surface temperature, ranging above 700-degree Celsius.

Only a few planets have ever been found orbiting twin stars, and the HD 143811 b was detected using a method called Direct Imaging, which captures very sharp telescope photos by blocking the bright light of the stars to make the planet visible.

Dr Vito Squicciarini led this research, who is an astronomer from the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Exeter. This research was conducted by LESIA – Observatoire de Paris under the Coupling data and techniques for Breakthroughs in Exoplanetary systems exploration (COBREX) project.

COBREX is an astrophysics project, funded by the European Research Council and led by Dr Anne-Marie Lagrange. Since 2020, the team has been observing a large database of imagery, which was taken by two major observatories in Chile — the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Gemini South.

This database comes from the two biggest planet-hunting programs ever done:

GPI survey: It studied 600 stars using Gemini South

SHINE survey: It studied 400 stars using the VLT

Even though both observatories surveyed 1,000 stars in total, each observatory had found only one new exoplanet at the time.

“We know almost nothing about how planets form around binary stars,” says Dr Squicciarini. “Very few have been found orbiting binaries, especially giant ones like this, so our find is something quite rare.”

The researchers used a powerful computer algorithm called PACO to improve old telescope images. This algorithm removed noise and bright light from the stars, making the pictures clearer. With these “cleaned‑up” images, it becomes easier to spot faint objects like planets that might have been hiding in the background.