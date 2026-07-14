Astronomers Detect Raspberry Sugar In Interstellar Dust Cloud Near Milky Way's Centre
Astronomers detect erythrulose, a raspberry sugar, in a Milky Way dust cloud, the first sugar ever found in interstellar space, hinting at life's origins.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists have detected erythrulose, a natural sugar found in raspberries and used in fake tan lotions, in a vast cloud of dust and gas near the centre of the Milky Way, marking the first time any sugar has been found in interstellar space.
The discovery, which is published in Nature Astronomy, shows that compounds essential to life can form in the freezing expanse between stars — called Interstellar Medium (ISM) — offering new clues about how life's building blocks may have reached Earth.
Dr Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, of Spain's Centre for Astrobiology near Madrid, led the research team that made the detection. She said the finding suggests such sugars are far more common in space than previously thought, raising the possibility that life could develop elsewhere in a similar way to how it did on Earth.
Scientists have struggled to explain how simple sugars became abundant on Earth, as laboratory studies suggest they would not have formed easily on the young planet. While sugars had previously been found in ancient meteorites and on the Bennu asteroid, none had ever been directly detected in the ISM itself, until now.
How the discovery was made
Using two radio telescopes in Spain, Jiménez-Serra and her colleagues observed a dust cloud known as G+0.693-0.027 near the Milky Way's centre. Having found no trace of simpler three-carbon sugars, the team held little hope of detecting others, but then identified the signature of erythrulose, a four-carbon sugar.
The researchers explain that erythrulose likely forms when two other organic compounds, glycolaldehyde and ethylene glycol, combine on microscopic dust grains, even in temperatures hovering around -250 degrees Celsius.
Beyond providing energy, simple sugars such as erythrulose can react to form ribonucleotides, the basic units of RNA, thought to be life's earliest genetic material. As life evolved, DNA emerged as a sturdier way to store genetic information, while RNA took on a supporting role linking genes to proteins.
The team estimates that millions of tonnes of erythrulose could have showered onto Earth during the Late Heavy Bombardment, a period when asteroids and comets frequently struck the planet. Jiménez-Serra suggested this influx of organic material may have played a key role in forming the "prebiotic soups" where the first biomolecules were created.
On Earth, erythrulose occurs naturally in small amounts in red raspberries and is also used in fake tan products, where it reacts with amino acids in dead skin cells to produce brown compounds through the Maillard reaction, the same chemical process responsible for the dark crust on cooked steak.
Professor Yoshihiro Furukawa of Tohoku University in Japan, who previously discovered sugars on the Bennu asteroid, welcomed the detection, noting that sugars formed in interstellar space could reach Earth and other planets via cometary dust, though how such material might have helped life emerge remains unclear.