ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Detect Raspberry Sugar In Interstellar Dust Cloud Near Milky Way's Centre

Hyderabad: Scientists have detected erythrulose, a natural sugar found in raspberries and used in fake tan lotions, in a vast cloud of dust and gas near the centre of the Milky Way, marking the first time any sugar has been found in interstellar space.

The discovery, which is published in Nature Astronomy, shows that compounds essential to life can form in the freezing expanse between stars — called Interstellar Medium (ISM) — offering new clues about how life's building blocks may have reached Earth.

Dr Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, of Spain's Centre for Astrobiology near Madrid, led the research team that made the detection. She said the finding suggests such sugars are far more common in space than previously thought, raising the possibility that life could develop elsewhere in a similar way to how it did on Earth.

Scientists have struggled to explain how simple sugars became abundant on Earth, as laboratory studies suggest they would not have formed easily on the young planet. While sugars had previously been found in ancient meteorites and on the Bennu asteroid, none had ever been directly detected in the ISM itself, until now.

How the discovery was made

Using two radio telescopes in Spain, Jiménez-Serra and her colleagues observed a dust cloud known as G+0.693-0.027 near the Milky Way's centre. Having found no trace of simpler three-carbon sugars, the team held little hope of detecting others, but then identified the signature of erythrulose, a four-carbon sugar.