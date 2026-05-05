ETV Bharat / technology

Astronomers Detect 'Pluto-Like' Trans-Neptunian Object With Thin Atmosphere

Hyderabad: Astronomers have detected an extremely thin atmosphere around the Trans-Neptunian object or TNO (612533) 2002 XV93. According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ)’s report, the discovery will deepen human understanding of small solar system bodies. The study was led by Ko Arimatsu, a lecturer from NAOJ. TNO 2002 XV63’s discovery is significant, as it is the first time researchers have found a TNO, apart from Pluto, with an atmosphere, as they usually do not have one.

What are TNOs, and why don’t they have an atmosphere?

TNOs are small, distant icy objects that orbit the Sun beyond Neptune, the most distant planet in our Solar System. Weak Gravity and extreme cold are the primary two reasons why TNOs do not have an atmosphere. Compared to planets in our solar system, TNOs are relatively small and composed of low-density materials like ice and rock. Gravity works directly proportionally to an object’s mass, meaning if an object has less mass, then it will have a weaker gravitational pull.

The other reason for TNOs not having an atmosphere is their extreme cold temperature. They can have an extremely low surface temperature of below minus 220-degrees Celsius.