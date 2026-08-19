ETV Bharat / technology

Indian-origin Astronaut Anil Menon, French Counterpart Sophie Adenot Run Out Of Time Replacing Faulty ISS Antenna

French astronaut Sophie Adenot (L) being helped on her return back inside the International Space Station after her spacewalk. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Indian-origin Astronaut Anil Menon and his French counterpart Sophie Adenot ran out of time to replace the space-to-ground antenna of the International Space Station (ISS) during a spacewalk, with the task now set for a future date.

The two astronauts managed to remove the failed antenna and stow it away in their six-hour-23-minute spacewalk that began at 8.29 am EDT.

(Left to Right) NASA astronaut Anil Menon and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot. (Image Credit: NASA)

This spacewalk will be the second for Menon, and the first for Adenot. Adenot, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, became the first French woman to undertake a spacewalk.

The astronauts had twin tasks – remove the failed antenna and install a replacement. However, they ran into delays in removing the tight power and data connectors, installing locking pins in the antenna’s gimbal assembly and unbolting it from its boom.

The astronauts were seen putting in extra effort with the ratchet wrench as they removed the antenna from its boom. Mission control decided there wasn’t enough time for the astronauts to move the failed antenna to its permanent storage location or to retrieve the spare antenna and install it.

“The installation work is expected to be completed during a future spacewalk,” NASA said in a statement. It said near the end of the spacewalk, the crew also performed cleanup tasks and an inspection and swap of a portable foot restraint near the Quest airlock of the ISS.