ETV Bharat / technology

International Cooperation Key To Future Spaceflight: Sunita Williams

Renowned astronaut Sunita Williams during an interaction on 'The Next Chapter of Space: A Conversation on Exploration, Science and Innovation' at the 9th Bengaluru Space Expo, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Renowned astronaut Sunita Williams on Wednesday said greater international cooperation is needed for future human spaceflight, and that humanity would return to the Moon and go farther into space "as human beings, not as one country." She was speaking during an interaction on 'The Next Chapter of Space: A Conversation on Exploration, Science and Innovation' at the ninth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo here.

Williams said countries could benefit from each other’s approaches to solving problems as they prepared for increasingly ambitious exploration missions.

Responding to a question on international cooperation in human spaceflight, she said, "International cooperation is wonderful because we see how other cultures think and solve problems. We get to compare modules, spacesuits, and experiments."

She said that as "we go back to the Moon and further, we are going as human beings, not as one country. We need all those thought processes to solve new problems." Williams said future space stations would need to become more self-reliant as humans travelled farther from Earth.

"On Earth, you can pull out your phone and find the answer to any question. On the ISS, we don't have that database. We rely on communication with the ground. For future stations, especially as we go farther with communication delays, we need that database onboard to troubleshoot things," she said.

She highlighted the need for reliable 3D printing and the ability to analyse experimental data and samples in space instead of sending them back to Earth.

Tom Shelley, Vice President, Crew Partnerships, VAST Space, said the US company, which is five years old, was building what would become the first commercial space station, Haven-1, scheduled to launch next year.

"We are trying to develop as quickly and safely as possible, and at a more sustainable cost. The ISS took a huge investment from many countries. We want to show it can be done quicker and more efficiently to provide a platform for governments, private individuals, and private companies to do important scientific research," he said.

On implementing new ideas on the International Space Station, Williams said future commercial stations such as those being developed by VAST could allow things to move faster.

"That is one thing I like about future commercial stations like VAST. We can do things quicker. On the ISS, we have bureaucracy because we want to be safe and reliable, and the station is very busy," she said.

Group Captain Angad Pratap, one of the astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan Mission, said India still needed critical technologies for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, including regenerative life-support systems, a functional Extravehicular activity spacesuit and docking capability.