Tech, Thrill And Zero Gravity: Astronaut Shukla Electrifies And Reveals What Space Really Feels Like
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla pointed out that going to space presents extremely difficult challenges.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 20, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: "People who are in technology, enabling it, shaping it, pursuing it, are all here today. This is a wonderful platform to share what I have experienced, to help everyone understand how complex space missions truly are and what we, as a nation, must do next," said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, addressing the gathering at the "Future Makers Conclave" during the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.
Explaining why humans explore space, he said, "We go to space to understand things better. The very nature of human beings is to find solutions, to push boundaries." Shukla pointed out that going to space presents extremely difficult challenges. "When we try to solve these problems, we begin to see them differently. Space forces you to find solutions from an entirely new perspective," he noted.
To illustrate the evolution of technology, he showed the audience a slide of the first U.S. Mercury capsule that went to space in 1961 and then a contrasting image of the Crew Dragon capsule, in which he himself travelled. "The Crew Dragon flies through touchscreens; there are no handles or manual controls. This level of technology simply did not exist earlier."
Shukla shared glimpses of his preparation and the launch experience, "I trained for four and a half years. I was confident I knew everything. But the moment the rocket engine ignites, you forget it all. It is massively powerful and incredibly fast."
He described the physical forces astronauts experience, "In a fighter jet, you feel G-load from head to toe. In a capsule, it hits your chest, it feels like a motorbike pressing against you. The entire system and the technology we work on must withstand these thrashing forces."
Recalling the ascent, he said, "The Dragon capsule goes from zero to orbital velocity, 28,000 km per hour, in just eight and a half minutes. I had never seen such numbers."
In orbit, the experience is both exciting and disorienting. He said, "With no gravity, everything falls at the same rate, but nothing actually falls. It takes 8-10 days to get used to it. The real problem begins when you return to Earth." Sharing a light moment, Shukla said, "My mind was still in space. I placed my laptop and walked away expecting it to hover, but it fell. Thankfully, the floor was carpeted."
He explained how the human body changes in microgravity: "In space, you have no weight, only mass. Even 500 kg doesn't matter."
"Blood shifts from the legs to the head; the heart works differently." "You rarely feel hungry." "Muscle loss is significant; I lost 5 kg of body weight, including 4.2 kg of muscle, in just 20 days."
"After returning, your energy drains. You cannot walk properly for 4-5 days."
Calling for India to gear up for the spacefaring future, Shukla said, "Very soon, people will travel to space. To make that possible, all of you need to come together, whether you are designing something as simple as a straw or as complex as a life-support system. Everything matters." He added that several Indian startups are already working actively in the space ecosystem, and this number is expected to grow rapidly.
Recalling the view from space, he said, “We saw the Earth, we saw India, and we even saw Bengaluru. From up there, the future looks even more promising and brighter than we imagine from the ground.”
