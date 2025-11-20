ETV Bharat / technology

Tech, Thrill And Zero Gravity: Astronaut Shukla Electrifies And Reveals What Space Really Feels Like

Bengaluru: "People who are in technology, enabling it, shaping it, pursuing it, are all here today. This is a wonderful platform to share what I have experienced, to help everyone understand how complex space missions truly are and what we, as a nation, must do next," said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, addressing the gathering at the "Future Makers Conclave" during the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

Explaining why humans explore space, he said, "We go to space to understand things better. The very nature of human beings is to find solutions, to push boundaries." Shukla pointed out that going to space presents extremely difficult challenges. "When we try to solve these problems, we begin to see them differently. Space forces you to find solutions from an entirely new perspective," he noted.

To illustrate the evolution of technology, he showed the audience a slide of the first U.S. Mercury capsule that went to space in 1961 and then a contrasting image of the Crew Dragon capsule, in which he himself travelled. "The Crew Dragon flies through touchscreens; there are no handles or manual controls. This level of technology simply did not exist earlier."

Shukla shared glimpses of his preparation and the launch experience, "I trained for four and a half years. I was confident I knew everything. But the moment the rocket engine ignites, you forget it all. It is massively powerful and incredibly fast."

He described the physical forces astronauts experience, "In a fighter jet, you feel G-load from head to toe. In a capsule, it hits your chest, it feels like a motorbike pressing against you. The entire system and the technology we work on must withstand these thrashing forces."

Recalling the ascent, he said, "The Dragon capsule goes from zero to orbital velocity, 28,000 km per hour, in just eight and a half minutes. I had never seen such numbers."

In orbit, the experience is both exciting and disorienting. He said, "With no gravity, everything falls at the same rate, but nothing actually falls. It takes 8-10 days to get used to it. The real problem begins when you return to Earth." Sharing a light moment, Shukla said, "My mind was still in space. I placed my laptop and walked away expecting it to hover, but it fell. Thankfully, the floor was carpeted."