ETV Bharat / technology

India's Private Space Push Gets A New 800 kN Rocket Engine: Meet Astrobase's EVEREST

On the sidelines of the programme, Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla spoke with ETV Bharat, highlighting India's need for a self-reliant family of launch vehicles and advanced propulsion systems to ensure reliable, on-demand access to space. He also said that collaboration between ISRO and private companies can strengthen the country’s space capabilities and strategic autonomy.

Adding to this, Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO, Astrobase Space Technologies, said, “Astrobase is targeting a full-engine hot-fire test in the coming months of 2026 and aims to launch its first vehicle by December 2028. We are working backwards from that timeline, with every development and qualification milestone aligned towards achieving our first launch by the end of 2028.”

Speaking about the genesis of the project, Astrobase co-founder Devakumar T said the team chose to develop a Full-Flow Staged Combustion engine because indigenous, reusable propulsion technologies will be critical to the future of spaceflight. “By choosing one of the most advanced propulsion architectures, we aim to demonstrate that India can innovate and compete at the highest level in the global space sector, while reducing dependence on foreign technologies and building a resilient ecosystem for reliable access to orbit,” he said.

Astrobase is among the beneficiaries of IN-SPACe’s Technology Adoption Fund (TAF), which supports the development of its 800 kN Full-Flow Staged Combustion engine and promotes private-sector innovation in advanced space technologies, said Rajeev Jyoti, Scientist and Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, who was the Chief Guest at the unveiling ceremony. Adding further, he said that while the engine still has a long way to go, its development and testing can strengthen India’s capacity for reliable access to space and create new opportunities in the global space economy.

Powered by liquid oxygen and methane, the 800 kN FFSC engine is designed for reusable medium-lift launch vehicles. Astrobase plans to test around 20 engines before its first orbital flight and eventually enable launch-on-demand missions within 15 days. Developed in-house, the programme’s next milestone is a full-engine hot-fire test, followed by vehicle integration and orbital launch development.

EVEREST marks Astrobase’s entry into a vertically integrated launch ecosystem covering propulsion, manufacturing, testing and launch infrastructure. The company plans to produce up to 50 engines annually, supporting 100 tonnes of launch capacity in Phase 1 and scaling to more than 1,000 tonnes in Phase 2.

‘Access to Space Is Fundamental’: Shubhanshu Shukla

Talking about how advancements in launch vehicle propulsion contribute to India’s space programme, Shukla said, “There are three main pillars of an established space programme, and one of them is access to space. This means having multiple launch vehicles with varying payload capacities, allowing access to space on demand. Having a self-reliant launch vehicle family is what will ensure that."

"Whatever we want to do, whether it is deploying a constellation, undertaking a human space mission, or going to the Moon, we first need to get to space. That is where launch vehicles come in. They are a very essential part of this entire framework," he added.

Speaking about the growing role of private companies in developing critical technologies, Shukla said, “The entire space ecosystem is evolving rapidly. Whether it is private space companies or national space agencies, the ultimate beneficiary is India. That is also how the government and ISRO view it. Regardless of who develops the technology, it strengthens India’s capabilities."

"It is encouraging to see that this collaboration is taking shape. ISRO brings decades of experience and is playing the role of a mentor, helping startups and private companies grow. At the same time, these companies are delivering exceptional work," he further said.

ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain in conversation with Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (ETV Bharat)

Shukla also highlighted the strategic importance of developing indigenous high-thrust engines, describing full-flow staged combustion as one of the most complex technologies in rocket propulsion. "The full-flow staged combustion cycle has been successfully realised by only a handful of companies worldwide, with Astrobase aiming to become the fourth. The very attempt is monumental in nature, and if successful, India would gain a critical strategic capability in the space sector," he said.

Rocket Engines, Reusability and India’s Space Future

Talking to ETV Bharat, Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO of Astrobase Space Technologies, discussed the importance of developing advanced rocket propulsion systems domestically and the role of private companies in strengthening India’s technological self-reliance. He said that while the United States has more than 11,000 operational satellites and China has more than 1,500, India still faces a major bottleneck in accessing orbital infrastructure. Khandelwal stressed the need to reduce dependence on foreign systems and develop these capabilities domestically.

“India will need around 500 operational satellites in the near term and at least 5,000 in the coming years. To build that orbital infrastructure, we need rockets, and the most complex part of a rocket is its engine. That is why technologies like these are critical, not just for economic growth, but also for national security,” he said. “India must develop the capability to independently access and utilise space. For me, it is a civilisational imperative."

Khandelwal believes that space-based infrastructure will increasingly underpin communications, navigation, artificial intelligence, and future lunar activities.

Discussing the key technological challenges and milestones involved in developing the engine, Khandelwal said that the turbopump was one of the most difficult components to develop. It handles power equivalent to about 5 megawatts while operating in a high-density, high-pressure liquid oxygen environment, making it particularly challenging to engineer.

Components and Challenges of Engine Development Turbopump Handles about 5 MW of power while operating in a high-density, high-pressure liquid oxygen environment, making it one of the most difficult components to develop. Turbines and metallurgy Developing the turbines and addressing complex metallurgical challenges were among the biggest hurdles. Liquid oxygen environment Highly reactive liquid oxygen can cause metals to ignite and burn in high-pressure, oxygen-rich conditions, requiring advances in design, materials and manufacturing for safe operation.

He said developing the turbines and addressing complex metallurgical challenges were among the biggest hurdles. The engine uses highly reactive liquid oxygen, which can cause metals to ignite and burn in a high-pressure, oxygen-rich environment. Managing these conditions safely has required advances in design, materials and manufacturing, he explained.

Replying to a question on how the engine compares with international benchmarks and what its deployment would mean for India’s position in the global space industry, Khandelwal said, “This is the holy grail of rocket engines. If successfully developed, it will place India among the global leaders in advanced space technology. More importantly, it will inspire millions to believe that cutting-edge technologies can be built in India, driving innovation and shaping the country’s future.”

ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain in conversation with Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO, Astrobase Space Technologies (ETV Bharat)

Khandelwal said the engine could support future missions involving reusable launch systems and deep-space exploration. As India expands its space ambitions, he said, it will need to place significantly more mass into orbit. "This engine is designed to support a launch capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes of payload annually. It can support a wide range of missions, from deploying large satellite constellations and building space-based infrastructure to supporting human spaceflight and future lunar missions. Once such capabilities are in place, the possibilities are immense, including placing thousands of operational satellites into orbit.”

Khandelwal said reusability will be as important as propulsion in determining the future competitiveness of launch providers. Without reusable rockets, a new vehicle would need to be manufactured for every launch, making access to space more expensive and inefficient. “In the next 10–15 years, I believe companies that fail to adopt reusable launch systems will struggle to remain competitive. For a rocket to be reusable, its engine must also be reusable. This engine has been designed to be reused more than 100 times,” he added.